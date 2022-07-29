ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania Offers Up To $5,750 Grant To Qualifying Students

 2 days ago

Photo by Buro Millennial

By Mike Lynn

The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) reminds students that an accumulative $5,750 PA State Grant money is still available for qualifying students until August 1.

This year's maximum grant award increased from $5,000 to $5,750, the highest in the program's history. Students must complete a Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to determine eligibility for the state grant. FAFSA is accessed here. This deadline applies to anyone planning to enroll in a community college; a designated Pennsylvania open-admissions institution; a business, trade, or technical school; a hospital school of nursing; or a two-year program that is not transferable to another institution. There are about 104 schools throughout Pennsylvania enrolled in this program.

First-time applicants must also submit a PA State Grant Form (SGF) and the FAFSA. First-time applicants who submit the FAFSA online will be automatically redirected to the SGF by following the onscreen prompts on the confirmation page. First-time applicants who have submitted their FAFSA but have not completed the SGF will receive an email directing them to PHEAA's secure account access site here.

According to its website, PHEAA is a national provider of student financial aid services. The PHEAA serves millions of students. It also serves thousands of schools through loan guaranty, loan servicing, financial-aid processing, outreach, and other student aid programs. PHEAA's earnings support its public service mission and pay its operating costs, including the administration of the PA State Grant and other state-funded student aid programs. PHEAA continues to devote its energy, resources, and imagination to developing innovative ways to ease the financial burden of higher education for students, families, schools, and taxpayers.

MyChesCo

PA SRCC: Governor’s Lawsuit Another Attempt to Stop the People of Pennsylvania From Having a Voice

HARRISBURG, PA — PA SRCC Executive Director Cody Harbaugh offered the following statement regarding Governor Tom Wolf’s decision to file a lawsuit against SB106:. “Whenever Governor Tom Wolf doesn’t get his way, he uses every means necessary to enhance his own power. This time, he’s using the courts to try and subvert the will of the voters. His lawsuit is another attempt to stop the people of the Commonwealth from weighing in on popular election reforms, taxpayer-funding of elective abortions, and regulatory reforms.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Prepares for a Future Filled with Electric Vehicles

HARRISBURG, PA — Electric vehicles are the future of transportation, and Pennsylvania is leading the charge! On Wednesday, officials from the Pennsylvania Departments of Transportation (PennDOT) and Environmental Protection (DEP) – along with partners from Pittsburgh Region Clean Cities, Sheetz, and PPL – highlighted the commonwealth’s progress in its work related to electric vehicles. They also outlined plans to maximize new funds available to support EVs through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Law highlights push toward the future of electric vehicle infrastructure within Pennsylvania

Harisburg, Pa. — Highlighting Pennsylvania’s forward momentum in its work related to electric vehicles (EV), PennDOT and the Department of Environmental Protection say that the commonwealth is in a solid position to maximize new funds available to support EVs through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). PennDOT and DEP are working with partners from Pittsburgh Region Clean Cities, Sheetz, and PPL. “Transportation is changing every day,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ABOUT

Pocono Update is a community news outlet that highlights current and upcoming news, events, and artists in Monroe County and beyond. Pocono Update brings you the stories that matter most. Representing the entire community, Pocono Update has established itself as the voice of the people and a beacon of hope in an industry that has largely lost the public's trust. Breaking the mold, Pocono Update takes a fresh approach to traditional reporting by presenting unbiased and unmanipulated facts through various mediums, bringing attention to happenings that shape life in the Poconos. Pocono Update is a division of American Media Partnership.

 https://www.poconoupdate.com/

