Pennsylvania Offers Up To $5,750 Grant To Qualifying Students

By Mike Lynn

The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) reminds students that an accumulative $5,750 PA State Grant money is still available for qualifying students until August 1.

This year's maximum grant award increased from $5,000 to $5,750, the highest in the program's history. Students must complete a Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to determine eligibility for the state grant. FAFSA is accessed here. This deadline applies to anyone planning to enroll in a community college; a designated Pennsylvania open-admissions institution; a business, trade, or technical school; a hospital school of nursing; or a two-year program that is not transferable to another institution. There are about 104 schools throughout Pennsylvania enrolled in this program.

First-time applicants must also submit a PA State Grant Form (SGF) and the FAFSA. First-time applicants who submit the FAFSA online will be automatically redirected to the SGF by following the onscreen prompts on the confirmation page. First-time applicants who have submitted their FAFSA but have not completed the SGF will receive an email directing them to PHEAA's secure account access site here.

According to its website, PHEAA is a national provider of student financial aid services. The PHEAA serves millions of students. It also serves thousands of schools through loan guaranty, loan servicing, financial-aid processing, outreach, and other student aid programs. PHEAA's earnings support its public service mission and pay its operating costs, including the administration of the PA State Grant and other state-funded student aid programs. PHEAA continues to devote its energy, resources, and imagination to developing innovative ways to ease the financial burden of higher education for students, families, schools, and taxpayers.