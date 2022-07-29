ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, WA

Ferndale police officer arrested for soliciting a minor appears in court

 4 days ago
KGMI

Body of drowning victim found in Lake Whatcom

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The body of a Bellingham man who drowned in Lake Whatcom last month has been found. Nathan Molenda, 37, went missing and apparently drowned in the south end of the lake on July 10th. A search was called off after he wasn’t found. His...
Fox News

Washington police officer charged after attempting to molest a child

A Ferndale police officer was charged Thursday with attempted child molestation. Michael Scott Langton, 46, was charged in Whatcom County Superior Court with one count of attempted second-degree child molestation, a felony. Langton made his first appearance in person in court Thursday, the Bellingham Herald reported. Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney...
FERNDALE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man fatally stabbed with sword in Concrete

A man was fatally stabbed with a sword by another person in Concrete on Friday, according to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. At around 5:50 a.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 46000 block of Washington Street. The 911 caller said a 52-year-old...
CONCRETE, WA
Skagit Breaking

Concrete, WA Man Murdered With Sword, Suspect Arrested

Concrete, WA – The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Weapons Offense in the 46000 block of Washington Street in Concrete around 5:51 a.m. on July 28th, 2022. According to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, a 9-1-1 caller alerted dispatchers that a 52-year-old male had been stabbed with a sword by another male. Firefighters, Paramedics and emergency personal responded and transported the male to Skagit Valley Medical Center in Mount Vernon, where he died from his injuries.
CONCRETE, WA
KOMO News

Twelve arrested in Whatcom County drug trafficking investigation

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Twelve people, 11 in Washington state, were arrested this week in a massive drug bust investigation. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Gang and Drug Task Force, along with the DEA Bellingham Resident Office have been looking into the drug organization in the Pacific Northwest.
BELLINGHAM, WA
kafe.com

Primary election day in Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Today is primary day in Washington state. Local voters will decide the top two candidates that will move on to the general election for races ranging from Superior Court judge to U.S. Senator. Ballots must be postmarked no later than August 2nd or in a ballot...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Child dead after reported accident in Whatcom Falls Park

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officials report that a child died in the water in Whatcom Falls Park today, Friday, July 29th. BPD Deputy Chief Don Almer told Whatcom News that a 911 call was received about 2:35pm reporting a missing child in the park. The child...
BELLINGHAM, WA

