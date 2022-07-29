Ferndale police officer arrested for soliciting a minor appears in court

kafe.com
Related
kpug1170.com
More details emerge about Ferndale police officer arrested for soliciting a minor
FERNDALE, Wash. – Court records are revealing more details about evidence against a Ferndale police officer arrested for soliciting a minor. An investigation by Bellingham Police shows Michael Scott Langton responded to a report of a collision in an apartment complex parking lot on July 10th. He continued to...
q13fox.com
Bellingham toddler death: Kamee Dixon sentenced to 34 years for homicide by abuse
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - A Whatcom County judge on Tuesday sentenced Kamee Dixon to 34 years in prison for the death of her boyfriend’s three-year-old daughter Hazel Homan. On June 30, Dixon was found guilty of homicide by abuse, but the court declared a mistrial for the second-degree murder charge after the jury deadlocked on that count.
Woman sentenced to prison for abusing Bellingham toddler to death in 2019
A jury found the woman guilty of homicide by abuse in late June for the 3-year-old’s 2019 death.
kpug1170.com
Transient man arrested after attacking first responders in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A transient man was arrested after attacking first responders in Bellingham. Bellingham Police Officer Chad Cristelli said that the man was found lying face down and unresponsive in the middle of 36th Street on Friday evening, July 29th. Fire crews were able to get to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KGMI
Body of drowning victim found in Lake Whatcom
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The body of a Bellingham man who drowned in Lake Whatcom last month has been found. Nathan Molenda, 37, went missing and apparently drowned in the south end of the lake on July 10th. A search was called off after he wasn’t found. His...
Washington police officer charged after attempting to molest a child
A Ferndale police officer was charged Thursday with attempted child molestation. Michael Scott Langton, 46, was charged in Whatcom County Superior Court with one count of attempted second-degree child molestation, a felony. Langton made his first appearance in person in court Thursday, the Bellingham Herald reported. Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney...
q13fox.com
WSP: More than 80 people stopped for HOV lane violations in under 3 hours
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - More than 80 people were pulled over in under a three-hour timespan for illegally driving in HOV lanes in Snohomish County, authorities say. According to the Washington State Patrol, six motorcycle troopers patrolled I-5 in Snohomish County. In just a 2.5-hour span, they pulled over 82 HOV violators.
Person ‘clinging to the side of the hill... fallen into the rapids’ rescued at Nooksack Falls
Because of dangerous conditions due to the water rapids, aid was sought from the Naval Air Station Whidbey Search and Rescue Air and Marine unit helicopter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Mom of son arrested for murdering man with a sword calls Washington state’s mental health support system `a total mess’
After more than three years of trying to get her 26-year-old homeless son off the streets and into a mental health support program, a Skagit County mom is now heartbroken that her son has been arrested for allegedly killing another man with a sword. “It’s like watching them die,” Bonnie...
Man fatally stabbed with sword in Concrete
A man was fatally stabbed with a sword by another person in Concrete on Friday, according to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. At around 5:50 a.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 46000 block of Washington Street. The 911 caller said a 52-year-old...
Skagit Breaking
Concrete, WA Man Murdered With Sword, Suspect Arrested
Concrete, WA – The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Weapons Offense in the 46000 block of Washington Street in Concrete around 5:51 a.m. on July 28th, 2022. According to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, a 9-1-1 caller alerted dispatchers that a 52-year-old male had been stabbed with a sword by another male. Firefighters, Paramedics and emergency personal responded and transported the male to Skagit Valley Medical Center in Mount Vernon, where he died from his injuries.
Child dies in the water at Whatcom Falls Park Friday afternoon
Bellingham police received a 911 call around 2:35 p.m. regarding a missing child.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Homeland Special Agent leads local fentanyl drug bust, looks for long-term solutions
Earlier this month, the King County Council declared a fentanyl crisis as annual deaths are increasing. With the declaration in effect, agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) have been working to seize pills making their way to the region, Robert Hammer, a Homeland Security Special Agent in Puget Sound, told The Dori Monson Show.
Woman shot by Everett homeowner after trying to break into house
A woman was shot by a homeowner in Everett after trying to break into his home, according to Everett police. At around 9 a.m. on Friday, Everett police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Baker Avenue. Arriving officers found a woman in her 60s...
KOMO News
Twelve arrested in Whatcom County drug trafficking investigation
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Twelve people, 11 in Washington state, were arrested this week in a massive drug bust investigation. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Gang and Drug Task Force, along with the DEA Bellingham Resident Office have been looking into the drug organization in the Pacific Northwest.
kafe.com
Primary election day in Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Today is primary day in Washington state. Local voters will decide the top two candidates that will move on to the general election for races ranging from Superior Court judge to U.S. Senator. Ballots must be postmarked no later than August 2nd or in a ballot...
whatcom-news.com
Child dead after reported accident in Whatcom Falls Park
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officials report that a child died in the water in Whatcom Falls Park today, Friday, July 29th. BPD Deputy Chief Don Almer told Whatcom News that a 911 call was received about 2:35pm reporting a missing child in the park. The child...
q13fox.com
Woman in critical condition after being shot in Everett, police investigating
EVERETT, Wash. - Police are investigating after a woman in her 60s was shot in Everett Friday morning. According to the Everett Fire Department (EFD), just after 9:00 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near the corner of 16th St. and Baker Ave., close to Ron's Food Market.
Whatcom tire store owner arrested on arson charges after fire destroys business
The owner of Bolton Tire Pros took to Facebook on Wednesday night to deny the charges and ask for attorney recommendations.
Comments / 0