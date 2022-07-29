ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Senzel records one single, run against Miami

By Ken Lay
Cincinnati centerfielder Nick Senzel singled and scored one run in the Reds’ 7-6 loss to Miami Thursday at Great American Ball Park.

Senzel went 1-for-3. The former Vol has recorded six hits in his last nine games.

Senzel has recorded a .253 batting average in 2022, totaling three home runs, 18 RBIs, seven doubles, 21 runs and five stolen bases.

He was the No. 2 overall pick by the Reds in the 2016 MLB draft. The former Vol made his MLB debut in 2019.

Senzel played for Tennessee from 2014-16 and was an All-America standout for the Vols.

During his junior year and final season with the Vols, he led the SEC with 25 doubles.

