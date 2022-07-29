Giving Family Medicine a New Meaning

www.uiw.edu
KSAT 12
Want to help those in the community? This certification program can assist
Community Health Workers assist individuals and families adopt healthy behaviors. They also help improve access to health services for people in their community. Alamo Colleges and Metro Health are partnering together to offer a certification program that prepares individuals to work as Texas State-certified Community Health Workers (CHWs). According to...
UT San Antonio
University provides COVID-19 updates and important health reminders
Editor’s note: The following message was sent today via email from President Taylor Eighmy, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Kimberly Andrews Espy and Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President for Business Affairs Veronica Salazar to all faculty, staff and students:. Those of you who have...
sanantoniomag.com
Breakthrough Research at UT Health San Antonio
Ruben Mesa, MD, FACP, executive director of the Mays Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio, has seen too many patients and families struggle with deadly bone marrow cancers. He is an international expert on myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), a group of bone marrow disorders that often lead to leukemia. A 25-year trailblazer in MPN research, he led the development of the first U.S. guidelines on diagnosis and treatment of these disorders. He has been principal investigator or co-principal investigator of more than 70 clinical trials that have resulted in MPN drug therapies, several of which have gained U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Nonprofit creates opportunities for formerly incarcerated
SAN ANTONIO — Robert Bond says an episode of “Seinfeld” changed his life. In the episode, George Costanza did the exact opposite of what he usually does in his life. Bond wanted to do the same. “After the experience of going through TDC and Bexar County Jail,...
foxsanantonio.com
With school starting soon, districts are still looking for hundreds of workers
SAN ANTONIO - It is a sentence that is becoming all too familiar. “We still need a lot of staff members,” Director of human resources for Northside ISD Kittiya Johnson said. Staffing shortages continuing to ravage school districts around Texas. “We hire every day but we have resignations every...
KSAT 12
Homelessness can’t stop the excitement of back-to-school for this big, loving family
SAN ANTONIO - – They’re a family of 10 whose pride is as big as their hearts. Right now, they’re without a home, staying at Haven for Hope while they meet their goals to get back into a house. The shelter staff is helping seven of their...
baylorlariat.com
Board of Regents welcomes five new regents at summer retreat
Baylor’s Board of Regents kicked off its annual summer retreat on Wednesday. This year’s meeting took place in San Antonio, and it was the board’s first off-campus retreat since 2019. During a Thursday meeting, the board welcomed five new regents, talked about Baptist history and shared its...
H-E-B Pharmacy ranked best in the nation for second year in a row
H-E-B takes the No.1 spot again.
sanantoniomag.com
It’s Time for Free Family Night at The DoSeum
Starting at 8 a.m., families can register for free evening tickets to The DoSeum. Held each first Monday of the month, kids and their caregivers can explore the museum’s interactive exhibits, including Earth Matters, a special exhibition that closes Sept. 5 and looks at sustainability. Monday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. 2800 Broadway.
beckersspine.com
Texas spine surgeon sued by State Farm over 'unnecessary' procedures
A San Antonio surgeon is being sued by an insurer over allegations he performed medically unnecessary spinal injections and procedures to inflate personal injury claims, according to a lawsuit filed July 26 in the Western District Court of Texas. Five things to know:. 1. Sanjay Misra, MD, allegedly filed multiple...
tpr.org
San Antonio's Seven Oaks Apartment tenants travel to Austin to protest living conditions
Chanting "no housing, no peace," dozens of tenants of the Seven Oaks Apartments in San Antonio traveled to Austin Monday to protest outside the office of Achieve Properties. They say the company, which manages the complex, has ignored requests to meet with them and resolve deteriorating conditions there. Residents have...
nypressnews.com
Exclusive: Attorney shares Robb Elementary principal’s side of the story
SAN ANTONIO — This article has been updated to include a clarification of a misstatement made by a quoted source. The principal of Robb Elementary School, Mandy Gutierrez, has been reinstated. She’s sharing her side of the story for the first time through her attorney in an exclusive interview...
KSAT 12
TRUST INDEX: Which expiration date should you use on the COVID-19 home tests?
SAN ANTONIO – When you open an at-home COVID-19 test kit, there are several components inside: the swab, the solution, and the test strip. A KSAT viewer brought to our attention that each piece has different expiration dates. We checked two different types of tests to confirm. The iHealth...
H-E-B recalls ice-cream due to mislabeling
SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B voluntarily issues a recall for their H-E-B ice cream brand due to mislabeling, according to a press release. The release says the half gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream is on a recall due to an undeclared allergen. The product contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the produce label.
Back to School Buying Guide: Here are some great ways that San Antonians can save
Classes will be back in session before you know it. These tips will help you get ready!. The first day of school is coming up soon, and inflation is already squeezing budgets. Here are some tips and tricks can help you get the most mileage out of your money... Chapter...
tpr.org
One of the last Uvalde shooting survivors leaves a San Antonio hospital
The last student victim who was hospitalized after being injured in the mass school shooting in Uvalde has been released from the hospital. 10-year-old Maya Zamora was shown in a clip on social media walking out of University Hospital in San Antonio, passing out roses to nurses and staff who chanted her name.
Application for COVID relief funds for small businesses begins Monday
SAN ANTONIO — Application for COVID relief funds for small business owners impacted by COVID begins Monday. These funds are available under the American Rescue Plan. The grants range from $15,000 to $35,000 to help businesses make up some of the losses they’ve suffered during the pandemic. The...
iheart.com
Memorial Service for longtime S.A. reporter Tim Griffin set for Sunday
The Memorial Service to celebrate the life of longtime San Antonio Express-News reporter William “Tim” Griffin will be held at 2pm on Sunday August 7, 2022, at the Alamodome in the Hall of Fame Club Room. Griffin, who had worked as a sports reporter for the San Antonio...
First look: San Antonio gets its first slice of Via 313's Detroit-style pizza
Via 313 now has seven Texas locations.
MySanAntonio
These Texas cities are the top places for people leaving other US metros
With Texas being the fifth cheapest state to buy a home in, two cities in the state are part of the top 10 U.S. destinations for homebuyers leaving other American metropolitan areas, according to a July housing report from Redfin.com. San Antonio and Dallas were two of the most popular places homebuyers were seeking to move to in the second quarter of 2022. Overall, a record 32.6% of Redfin.com users nationwide looked to move from one metro to another during this time, the report said.
