Athens, OH

Ohio University earns two CASE awards

By Staff reports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Faculty invited to apply for humanities grants to support internships, research and travel

Ohio University humanities faculty are encouraged to apply by Sept. 15 for grants from the Central Region Humanities Center. These grants are open to faculty and students in the humanities, which includes disciplines such as classics, English, languages, linguistics, history, philosophy, anthropology, religion, and art history. It also encompasses social sciences in areas that delve into the diverse heritage, traditions, and history of the human condition relative to today.
ATHENS, OH
Preparing for fall semester: public health guidance to keep our community safe

The following message was shared with the Ohio University community on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Like most of you, I am looking forward to this coming fall semester and am excited about seeing everyone back on our campuses. In order to help you prepare for the coming weeks, and to set us all up for success, I wanted to reach out to share important information regarding the University’s COVID-19 prevention and mitigation strategies for Fall Semester 2022.
ATHENS, OH
Athens, OH
Athens, OH
John Popovich’s legendary career in sports started at WOUB

John Popovich is a TV sports legend in Cincinnati where he worked for 40 years before retiring in 2019. But, Popo, as he’s known in the Queen City, says that his legendary career started in Athens, Ohio at WOUB. “The professional staff members in the WOUB newsroom treated the...
ATHENS, OH
Portsmouth Times

19 Indictments handed down

PORTSMOUTH – Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on July 22 and returned 19 public indictments. There were 2 no bills. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. Kevin T. Clark, 45. Oak Hill, Ohio, was...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Masonic Temple Time Capsule Opened

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Almost 120 years after its placement within the cornerstone of the Zanesville Masonic Temple, a time capsule filled with hidden gems of city and masonic history was opened!. Past Grand Masters of Ohio Masons as well as Zanesville Mayor Don Mason helped explore the capsule’s contents...
ZANESVILLE, OH
meigsindypress.com

Country Thrift Store Offers Opportunity for Ministry, Helps Community

RACINE, Ohio – A country thrift store has become an opportunity for ministry. The Carmel-Sutton United Methodist Church decided in mid 2017, as they were getting ready to move to their new church building, that they wanted to give back in some way to to the community since God had blessed them. So, they opened a thrift store, New 2 U.
RACINE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man dies in crash that overturned his vehicle

A man in Ohio has died after his car crashed on Tuesday morning.  84-year-old William Stone of Cambridge died after a crash that happened on Interstate 77 south near milepost 29 in Noble County. The Highway Patrol says Stone crossed the median, struck an embankment and overturned his vehicle. Stone was allegedly not wearing his seatbelt. […]
CAMBRIDGE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Bones believed to be human found inside Yoctangee Park

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Bones believed to be human were found over the weekend inside a Chillicothe park. The Guardian has learned that law enforcement from Chillicothe Police Department and Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area on Back Road, near the Chillicothe Annex-Park, located behind Chillicothe High School on Saturday. They were sent there after a person called police saying they had found, what they believed to be human remains.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio bicyclist life-flighted after hit-skip crash

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A bicyclist was life-flighted to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries from a hit-and-skip crash. Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, the male bicyclist was traveling southbound on State Route 730 in Union Township when he was hit from behind by a car driving in the same direction, according to a […]
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Male hiker who died at Cantwell Cliffs in Hocking County has been identified

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio – A male hiker who was found dead at Cantwell cliffs in Southeast Ohio’s Hocking County has been identified as 35-year old Jorge Hernandez-Davila. Back in May a similar incident happened when another man died after falling from the Conkles Hollow overlook. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources wants to remind anyone planning to head to one of Ohio’s state parks that the best way to stay safe is to stay on the designated trails.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Crash claims the life of Wellston man

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A crash along route 327 in Jackson County claimed the life of a Wellston man on Saturday. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Rogan Vickers was driving south on Route 327 shortly after 11 p.m. when he veered off the road and struck a guardrail multiple times.
WELLSTON, OH
WHIZ

Fatal crash in Noble County

CALDWELL, Ohio–The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Noble County. It happened at 6:29 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 77 in Noble Township. The State Patrol said 84-year-old William Stone of Cambridge was traveling southbound on I-77 near milepost 29 when he crossed...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

OSHP investigate fatal crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle crash that killed one man around 7:45 Friday night. The Jackson Post of the OSHP says the crash happened on Erwin Road at the intersection of Hambrick Road in Jackson County. Police say the crash happened...
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Cambridge Police seek Suspect in alleged theft from WalMart

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Cambridge Police Department is currently investigating an alleged theft which reportedly took place at WalMart. Pictures of the suspect, who is wanted for questioning, and the vehicle he left in are available on our website, YourRadioPlace.com. Anyone knowing the identity of the suspect is asked...
CAMBRIDGE, OH

