Ohio University earns two CASE awards

Faculty invited to apply for humanities grants to support internships, research and travel
Ohio University humanities faculty are encouraged to apply by Sept. 15 for grants from the Central Region Humanities Center. These grants are open to faculty and students in the humanities, which includes disciplines such as classics, English, languages, linguistics, history, philosophy, anthropology, religion, and art history. It also encompasses social sciences in areas that delve into the diverse heritage, traditions, and history of the human condition relative to today.
Alumni engagement, faculty expertise, salute to New York internships and more - Scripps July in review
Scripps College of Communication graduate Ken Klein shares student, alumni and faculty news via social media. He is a volunteer assistant to the Scripps College of Communication at Ohio University. Here is Klein’s July 2022 recap:. The Bobcat Connection. Scripps College of Communication alumni photographed student interns and other...
Preparing for fall semester: public health guidance to keep our community safe
The following message was shared with the Ohio University community on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Like most of you, I am looking forward to this coming fall semester and am excited about seeing everyone back on our campuses. In order to help you prepare for the coming weeks, and to set us all up for success, I wanted to reach out to share important information regarding the University’s COVID-19 prevention and mitigation strategies for Fall Semester 2022.
John Popovich’s legendary career in sports started at WOUB
John Popovich is a TV sports legend in Cincinnati where he worked for 40 years before retiring in 2019. But, Popo, as he’s known in the Queen City, says that his legendary career started in Athens, Ohio at WOUB. “The professional staff members in the WOUB newsroom treated the...
myfox28columbus.com
Moundbuilders fights state to keep golf course on historical site, lease not up until 2078
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — About 35 miles east of Columbus sits a golf course and a 2,000-year-old landmark. "We now realize that it’s important for a site of this significance to be accessible to the public," Ohio History Connection Executive Consultant to the Board of Trustees Burt Logan said.
Portsmouth Times
19 Indictments handed down
PORTSMOUTH – Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on July 22 and returned 19 public indictments. There were 2 no bills. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. Kevin T. Clark, 45. Oak Hill, Ohio, was...
WHIZ
Masonic Temple Time Capsule Opened
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Almost 120 years after its placement within the cornerstone of the Zanesville Masonic Temple, a time capsule filled with hidden gems of city and masonic history was opened!. Past Grand Masters of Ohio Masons as well as Zanesville Mayor Don Mason helped explore the capsule’s contents...
meigsindypress.com
Country Thrift Store Offers Opportunity for Ministry, Helps Community
RACINE, Ohio – A country thrift store has become an opportunity for ministry. The Carmel-Sutton United Methodist Church decided in mid 2017, as they were getting ready to move to their new church building, that they wanted to give back in some way to to the community since God had blessed them. So, they opened a thrift store, New 2 U.
Ohio man dies in crash that overturned his vehicle
A man in Ohio has died after his car crashed on Tuesday morning. 84-year-old William Stone of Cambridge died after a crash that happened on Interstate 77 south near milepost 29 in Noble County. The Highway Patrol says Stone crossed the median, struck an embankment and overturned his vehicle. Stone was allegedly not wearing his seatbelt. […]
Teen dies in crash in Jackson Co., Ohio
Both occupants were not wearing seat belts and alcohol impairment is suspected to be a contributing crash factor.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bones believed to be human found inside Yoctangee Park
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Bones believed to be human were found over the weekend inside a Chillicothe park. The Guardian has learned that law enforcement from Chillicothe Police Department and Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area on Back Road, near the Chillicothe Annex-Park, located behind Chillicothe High School on Saturday. They were sent there after a person called police saying they had found, what they believed to be human remains.
Ohio Man Found Dead On Log Near River
This is the second person found dead by the same river this week.
Ohio bicyclist life-flighted after hit-skip crash
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A bicyclist was life-flighted to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries from a hit-and-skip crash. Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, the male bicyclist was traveling southbound on State Route 730 in Union Township when he was hit from behind by a car driving in the same direction, according to a […]
Your Radio Place
Male hiker who died at Cantwell Cliffs in Hocking County has been identified
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio – A male hiker who was found dead at Cantwell cliffs in Southeast Ohio’s Hocking County has been identified as 35-year old Jorge Hernandez-Davila. Back in May a similar incident happened when another man died after falling from the Conkles Hollow overlook. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources wants to remind anyone planning to head to one of Ohio’s state parks that the best way to stay safe is to stay on the designated trails.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash claims the life of Wellston man
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A crash along route 327 in Jackson County claimed the life of a Wellston man on Saturday. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Rogan Vickers was driving south on Route 327 shortly after 11 p.m. when he veered off the road and struck a guardrail multiple times.
WHIZ
Fatal crash in Noble County
CALDWELL, Ohio–The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Noble County. It happened at 6:29 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 77 in Noble Township. The State Patrol said 84-year-old William Stone of Cambridge was traveling southbound on I-77 near milepost 29 when he crossed...
WSAZ
OSHP investigate fatal crash in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle crash that killed one man around 7:45 Friday night. The Jackson Post of the OSHP says the crash happened on Erwin Road at the intersection of Hambrick Road in Jackson County. Police say the crash happened...
Your Radio Place
Cambridge Police seek Suspect in alleged theft from WalMart
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Cambridge Police Department is currently investigating an alleged theft which reportedly took place at WalMart. Pictures of the suspect, who is wanted for questioning, and the vehicle he left in are available on our website, YourRadioPlace.com. Anyone knowing the identity of the suspect is asked...
