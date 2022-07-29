Everything Oregon AD Rob Mullens said at Pac-12 Media Day

247sports.com
Oregon Ducks recruiting roundup: Men's basketball poised for 2 massive additions; Football adds Texas bluechip defensive lineman
The Oregon Ducks hosted dozens of prospects on campus, and yet the men's basketball program may end up stealing the headlines soon. Things are going well in Eugene. Here's a look at the top stories on the recruiting trail for Oregon: - Prediction: Oregon Ducks men's basketball well-positioned to ...
A look at Oregon basketball's 10 highest rated commits of all time
Tuesday afternoon brought welcome news to the Ducks and head coach Dana Altman, as five-star PF Kwame Evans Jr. announced his commitment to the Ducks. Evans now ranks as the 10th overall five-star to commit to the Ducks, replacing fellow five-star and recent Oregon decommit Mookie Cook. Evans joins Oregon's...
Oregon Football: Were Ducks picked to finish too high or low in preseason media poll?
For the second year in a row, the Utah Utes were picked to win the Conference of Champions. Oregon Football was a second, but with a new head coach and new faces, the Ducks have something to prove. It makes sense for Utah to be at the top as they...
Colin Simmons, nation's No. 1 overall prospect in 2024, has 'perfect' Oregon Ducks visit, hopes to see Georgia Bulldogs soon
Duncanville High School (Texas) defensive end Colin Simmons is rated the nation's No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2024 by Rivals. So it should be no surprise the 6-foot-3, 225-pound edge-rusher has accumulated more than 40 scholarship offers and is a hot commodity to get on campus for ...
Updated Crystal Balls: Five-star forward Kwame 'KJ' Evans and Mookie Cook
It's another day and another twist on the recruiting trail. I have updated my Crystal Ball for Kwame 'KJ' Evans from Arizona to Oregon. Throughout most of Evans' recruitment, Oregon was the heavy favorite and as the calendar turned to summer, things shifted with Arizona jumping into the mix and almost immediately leaping up to the head of the line following Chris Crutchfield leaving Oregon to become the head coach at Omaha.
Prediction: Oregon Ducks to land fast-rising bluechip wide receiver
Red Mountain High School (Arizona) star Ja'Kobi Lane has been a bonafide prospect for months. But he truly put himself on the map with a wide receiver MVP performance at the Elite 11 camp this summer. Still, it wasn't until a singular moment at Oregon's SNL camp this weekend that he achieved a ...
Jericho Johnson, rising 2024 California defensive tackle, has 'amazing' Oregon Ducks visit, receives offer
Over the weekend, the Oregon Ducks hosted dozens of prospects for its SNL prospect camp, hoping to get a good look at some of the top players from around the country. One of the class of 2024 prospects who stood out to the Oregon coaching staff was Armijo High School (California) three-star ...
Terrance Green, Texas 4-star defensive lineman, commits to Oregon Ducks over Michigan State, Miami, others
Cypress Woods High School (Texas) defensive lineman Terrance Green wasn't sure where he wanted to go before taking his June official visits to Michigan State and Oregon. Even after that, the 6-foot-5, 265-pound versatile defensive lineman took his time and discussed his options with his family. For ...
Xai'Shaun Edwards, 2024 Texas running back, receives Oregon Ducks offer during 'fantastic' visit
Over the weekend, the Oregon Ducks football program held its annual SNL prospect camp and extended several offers. At the running back position, Clear Springs High School (Texas) running back Xai'Shaun Edwards turned heads throughout the camp and earned himself a scholarship. The 5-foot-9, ...
Tragic player death brings added incentive for Oregon football
ATHENS — Oregon will take the field against Georgia on Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with thoughts of a fallen teammate in mind. Coach Dan Lanning explained the Ducks, 17-point underdogs to the reigning champion Bulldogs, will have former tight end Spencer Webb on their minds all season. Webb...
Oregon Ducks extend several scholarship offers during 'SNL' football camp
The Oregon Ducks football program hosted its annual "Saturday Night Live' camp over the weekend, inviting roughly 100 prospects from around the country. This year's event focused primarily on athletes from the classes of 2024 and 2025, setting the table for what Dan Lanning's coaching staff hopes ...
Late Kick: Oregon QB Bo Nix is one of the most important names in college football
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says the former Auburn starter, now in Eugene, is one of the most important names in CFB this year.
Elijah Rushing, 2024 5-star edge-rusher, has high praise for Michigan State, Notre Dame, reconnecting with Oregon
Salpointe Catholic High School (Arizona) standout Elijah Rushing is one of the nation's most coveted prospects in the class of 2024. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound athlete is rated the nation's No. 1 edge-rusher on 247Sports and the No. 7 overall prospect on On3 - an assessment college football programs ...
klcc.org
Waterpower's ups and downs in the Willamette Valley
Hot weather lately has increased the demand for power. For people in the south Willamette Valley, hydropower helps the grid operate steadily. Tom Conning is with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which runs most of Oregon’s hydro-electric dams. He told KLCC a facility east of Lowell can boost power when the need spikes in Eugene. “In the morning when people wake up, or when they come home from work, they turn on lights, they’re dong different things with power, and so the demand at that point peaks," he said. "So Lookout Point, for instance, we turn on generators during those times to help provide that power and then when the demand is less, throughout the middle of the day, then we can turn those generators off.”
yachatsnews.com
Fall Chinook fishing expected to be good on central Oregon coast bays and rivers — and could include short coho seasons
Anglers on the central Oregon coast may be in for “good to very good” fishing Monday when coastal bays and streams open for salmon fishing. While river systems on the north and south coasts undergo some closures or restrictions, the three streams that make up the bulk of salmon fishing in Lincoln County are expected to produce good catches of fall Chinook salmon.
klcc.org
City Club of Eugene: Remove the Lower Snake River Dams? The Competing Issues
On June 9, 2022, US Senator Patty Murray and Governor Jay Inslee, both of Washington State, announced the release of an independent draft report that will help inform the recommendations of their Joint Federal-State Process regarding the Lower Snake River Dams and salmon recovery in the Pacific Northwest. Governor Inslee and Senator Murray stated:
KDRV
Umpqua National Forest dealing with new wildfire in Oregon
ROSEBURG, Ore-- Fire crews are currently at the scene of a roughly 100 acre wildfire that sparked Saturday afternoon in the Umpqua National Forest. According to the U.S. Forest Service, ground and aviation fire suppression resources are responding to that new fire start currently called the Windigo Fire. Officials say...
kezi.com
Witnesses recall chilling moments leading up to downtown Eugene shooting
EUGENE, Ore.-- Witnesses are still shaken up as they try to piece together what led to the shooting at The Davis on July 30. Witness Sam Abuain told KEZI he was at the Davis when the shots were fired. "Out here, bullets flying, I'm ducking," Abuain said. "It was a...
KDRV
One arrested following downtown Eugene shooting
EUGENE, Ore.-- A Eugene man is in Lane County Jail accused of shooting a person outside a local business in downtown Eugene. Eugene Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 90 block of West Broadway around 2:20 a.m. Police said when officers arrived, a man had been shot...
kezi.com
Teen dead after drowning in Fern Ridge Reservoir
LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A teenager is dead after drowning in the Fern Ridge reservoir near the Richardson Park recreation area, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. The initial call came in around 3:45 p.m. on Monday and LCSO deputies were on the scene within 15 minutes. Search and...
