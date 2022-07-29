2 Minnesota Men Sent to Federal Prison For Illegal Gun Purchases

kroc.com
Minnesota Man Sentenced to Prison for COVID Relief Fraud
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to over eight years in federal prison and will pay over $284,000 in restitution for wire fraud and identity theft related to a COVID-19 relief fraud scheme. Prosecutors said 35-year-old Jared Fiege of Duluth stole the identities of at least...
OUCH! The Biggest Baby Ever Born In Minnesota
Do you know the average weight of a baby born in the United States? I looked it up because a co-worker recently had a baby and we were guessing how heavy the baby girl would be when she arrived. FYI, most online sources say the average American baby weighs 7lbs 5oz at the time of delivery.
20 of the Most Horrible Smells in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
You know when you walk by someone in the skyway in Rochester, Minnesota who has a bit of a stink? It could be someone at the gym or worse, someone you sit by at work every day. Their B.O. got the best of them and you'd love to just hand them a stick of deodorant to help the world be a better place but, well, that would probably come across as rude. That's one of the Top 20 Worst Smells that annoy us in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois...but it's not the worst.
Murder Charge Dropped in Rochester Drug Overdose Death Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a St. Paul man for a drug overdose death in Rochester has been dismissed. A court filing by the Olmsted County Attorney's Office states the third-degree murder charge faced by 56-year-old Jimmie Lee Campbell was dropped because there is insufficient evidence to prove the case against him beyond a reasonable doubt. He was accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the death of a man who was found at a family member's home in Rochester on the morning of April 29, 2021. An autopsy determined his death was caused by toxic levels of heroin and fentanyl.
Highly Contagious and Deadly Rabbit Disease Detected in Minnesota
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A deadly rabbit disease has been detected in Minnesota. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says four of a Hennepin County family's pet rabbits died and tests confirmed the presence of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 in one of the carcasses. A news release says the remains were submitted to the University of Minnesota Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in late July because the positive rabbit was lethargic, quiet, and limp before it died.
Check Out The Most Scrumptious and Unhealthiest Meal in Minnesota
You know those days when you just want to devour comfort food? Or a plate of greasy, amazing hashbrowns with a side of bacon and eggs...and biscuits and gravy? You don't always want to make that food yourself in your own kitchen so we hop in our cars (or order on our phones) and order some food on a menu that is more on the unhealthy side. But, what's the most unhealthy place and menu item to order in Minnesota? Eat This Not That did some research and actually has that answer for all of us...and for Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and every single state in the United States.
Is Your Thermostat Making Your House Hotter Here In Minnesota?
With several more hot, humid days ahead of us in Minnesota, is your thermostat actually working to make your house... hotter?. Finding just the 'right' temperature in your home thermostat can be tricky. There are few things that will set off arguments faster among families than the temperature at which...
Cancer-Causing Agent Reason for Recall of Popular Sunscreen in Minnesota
Before you spray that sunscreen, you need to check the recall below because one was just issued for a popular product in Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and throughout the entire United States. Edgewell Personal Care Company has voluntarily recalled some of their Banana Boat products due to benzene being detected in the product.
Man’s Body Pulled from Minnesota Lake
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Deputies recovered the body of a St. Paul man from Lake Como Thursday morning. A news release says the sheriff’s office responded to a check welfare call at Como Regional Park around 2:30 Wednesday morning. Deputies, St. Paul Police Officers, St. Paul Firefighters and the Ramsey County Dive Team searched the area and recovered the 31-year-old man’s body shortly after 7a.m. Thursday.
Dangerous Heat Hits Minnesota
Chanhassen, MN (KROC-AM News)- Air conditioners across Minnesota are being put to the test Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the seven-county Twin Cities Metro area and Heat Advisory for counties in western and south-central Minnesota. The advisory includes Rice, Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties.
New Laws Take Effect August 1st
ST. PAUL -- Next Monday, a series of new laws will take effect in Minnesota. The Minnesota House of Representatives has released a list of new laws and regulations that take effect August 1st. Among the more notable changes:. Long-term care insurance will be allowed to be sold as part...
7 Cities in Wisconsin Top the List of the Drunkest Cities in America
America's Dairyland has apparently been ordering a few cocktails to go with those great cheese curds, fish fry, and brats. Wisconsin is Struggling to Put The Bottle and Glass Down. This isn't brand new news, it's the same news. Some of the sauced numbers may have changed, and some of...
Beauty Product Sold At Popular Stores In Minnesota Recalled
A beauty product sold at various popular stores and online has been recalled due to the glass packaging breaking while opening. So far, 35 individuals have reported injuries and consumers are being asked to immediately stop using the product. The product was sold throughout the United States, including in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
Sunday is the Last Day for Popular Southeast Minnesota Business
Hi, DQ family— Unfortunately, we have to share some disappointing news with you all. Starting Monday, August 1, CF DQ will be permanently closed, and a new business will be taking over. Thus, DQ’s last day ever in Cannon Falls will be Sunday, July 31. We are extremely...
SE Minnesota Sees Record Job Openings in 4th Quarter
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Southeast Minnesota ended 2021 with the most job openings in Minnesota. That’s according to fourth quarter data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. DEED’s Job Vacancy Survey for the fourth quarter of 2021 showed the area had 18,827 vacancies. It’s the...
Soothe Itchy Bug Bites In Minnesota With Amazing Backyard Hack
You've probably seen it countless times, and maybe even stepped on it. But a natural remedy to those itchy, pesky bug bites might be growing right in your backyard here in Minnesota. I'm talking about the plant below, which the Minnesota DNR says is officially called 'Cacalia plantaginea,' or 'Cacalia...
Severe Weather Possible in SE Minnesota Sunday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see severe weather on back-to-back weekends. The Storm Prediction Center places all of Olmsted, Dodge and Wabasha Counties along with northwestern Fillmore County, most of Mower County and western Winona County in a level two risk for severe weather Sunday evening. The main threat window is from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
America’s First Rotating Water Slide is Now Open in Wisconsin
Wisconsin is home to dozens, if not hundreds of water slides, with Wisconsin Dells as the waterslide capital of the state, and soon the Dells will be home to a first-of-its-kind water slide for America. They call it 'Medusa’s Slidewheel', and it will be the first rotating water slide in...
All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota
Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
