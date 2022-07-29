Agenda Released for the Bladen County Board of Commissioners

Melissa Hall is a Roseboro resident, dedicated wife, mother of three, and registered nurse. Hall has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer. Her community is coming together in order to host a fundraiser on August 6, 2022, to help offset the financial stress of loss of income and to help with medical bills. The fundraiser will include various events such as selling BBQ Chicken plates and baked goods, hosting a motorcycle ride, holding a silent auction, and multiple raffles.

ROSEBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO