Bladen County, NC

Agenda Released for the Bladen County Board of Commissioners

 4 days ago
Board of Elections Announces Meeting

Christopher L. Williams, Certified Elections Director, announced today, the Bladen County Board of Elections will be having its monthly meeting on August 9, 2022, at 5:00pm. The meeting will be in person at the BOE located at 301 S Cypress St. Elizabethtown, N.C. 28337. The public is invited to attend.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WECT

No school supply lists for Columbus Co. students

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - For the upcoming school year, Columbus County students will not be expected to bring items off of a school supply list, per official release. “Columbus County Schools realizes rising costs have affected all of our families,” said the Columbus County Schools Facebook page. “As a result, schools will not be posting supply lists for the upcoming school year.”
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
City
Elizabethtown, NC
County
Bladen County, NC
Elizabethtown, NC
Government
Bladen County, NC
Government
nrcolumbus.com

County reviewing conflict at Mexican restaurant involving Lake EMS chief

Columbus County administrators are looking into an allegation that the chief of Lake Waccamaw EMS used ethnic slurs toward Hispanic staff members of a Whiteville restaurant. “This matter is currently being investigated,” county spokesperson Amanda Prince said Friday afternoon, returning a request for comment. “There will be an official statement next week.”
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina county among nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat, according to federal map

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina’s Scotland County is one of the nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat over the next few decades when it comes to housing and transportation, according to a recently released map from federal agencies. The county ranked ninth on the list. The housing and transportation vulnerability list is mostly […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Community Unites to Fundraise for Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall is a Roseboro resident, dedicated wife, mother of three, and registered nurse. Hall has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer. Her community is coming together in order to host a fundraiser on August 6, 2022, to help offset the financial stress of loss of income and to help with medical bills. The fundraiser will include various events such as selling BBQ Chicken plates and baked goods, hosting a motorcycle ride, holding a silent auction, and multiple raffles.
ROSEBORO, NC
Politics
Health Services
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Shallotte mayor among 4 NC mayors urging Walmart to install solar panels to reduce carbon emissions

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Four North Carolina mayors have joined a national letter calling for Walmart to adopt rooftop solar, including Shallotte Mayor Walter Eccard. According to a press release, switching power sources from fossil fuels to renewable energy, including solar, will limit the carbon emissions that cause climate change, citing that big box stores have the roof space to generate solar power.
SHALLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Robeson County man wanted for arson in Fayetteville hotel fire

Fayetteville, N.C. — A Robeson County man is wanted for arson after a hotel room was set on fire in Fayetteville. On Saturday morning at 4:35, Cumberland County deputies responded to a fire at Royal Inn on Gillespie Street. The fire started in room 112 and spread to the second floor, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Pearce’s Mill Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
nrcolumbus.com

Domestic call leads to standoff in Beaverdam

What started as a domestic call around midnight resulted in a standoff with law enforcement early Monday morning in Beaverdam. After the caller in the domestic issue left the home on Beaverdam Road, the suspect, Brandon Nobles, fired shots from the property, according to Chief Deputy Aaron Herring of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police charge felon with gun and marijuana possession

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have charged a Leland man after a traffic stop Sunday morning. WPD officers stopped 33-year-old Kenneth Robertson around 3:44 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Princess Drive. Police searched the car and found a gun and marijuana. Robertson was arrested and charged...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Pancake breakfast fundraiser held to support injured veteran

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Everyone loves a good pancake breakfast, especially when it supports a critically injured local veteran. That’s exactly what happened Saturday morning at Oak Island VFW Post 10226. A breakfast that normally happens every weekend at the VFW post, was converted into a fundraiser to support...
WILMINGTON, NC

