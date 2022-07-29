Anonymous gift helps Gilford Community Church give back to community

www.laconiadailysun.com
Children's Business Fair scheduled for Aug. 6 at Laconia City Hall
LACONIA — The 4th annual New Hampshire Children’s Business Fair will host 30 young entrepreneurs at Laconia City Hall in the parking lot, on Saturday, August 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is free to enter and open to the public. But bring your cash because there is lots of shopping.
Pease Public Library will be hosting a Memory Café Aug.11
PLYMOUTH — The Pease Public Library will be hosting a Memory Café in partnership with Mid-State Health Center on Thursday, Aug. 11. The Memory Café is a free and safe social gathering for individuals living with Alzheimer's, dementia, or other mild cognitive impairments and memory loss and their caregivers.
Tiny pantry in Derry available for taking, donating items during time of financial stress
DERRY, N.H. — A small group of people from Derry wanted to help others during a time of financial stress, and they’re doing so with a simple box on the side of the road. Open for business, 24/7, a tiny food pantry, called a “blessing box,” is helping people in the New Hampshire town.
Makers Mill is granted Certificate of Occupancy for community makerspace and vocation hub
WOLFEBORO — Almost a year to the day since the renovation construction began, Makers Mill received its certificate of occupancy from the Town of Wolfeboro’s Planning and Development department for their community makerspace and vocation hub at 23 Bay Street. “This has been such an exciting project to...
Christine L. Sanborn, 96
ALTON — Christine L. Sanborn passed away January 13, 2022, at the age of 96. Christine was a lifetime resident of Alton and member of the Alton Community Church. She was a beloved kindergarten teacher, an active member of the Sunshine Club and various other organizations in the area.
6 School St 2
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment for rent in Tilton. Main Street location on second floor. Easy access to I93 and stores. $1200 per month plus utilities. Natural gas Heater , and electricity. $1,200 security deposit and $1,100 first months rent due at signing. Application, criminal check, the earliest tour is...
Kirk Beattie: City of Laconia seasonal burn permits now available online
The Laconia Fire Department is now participating in the online burn permitting system, allowing Laconia residents to obtain their seasonal burn permit through the state website. Seasonal permits obtained online will be charged a $5.50 service fee that goes directly and solely into system maintenance. Residents are still encouraged to come in person to the Central Fire Station on North Main St. or the Weirs Station on Lucerne Ave. to obtain their permits at no cost. Brush permits (category 3) must be obtained in person. For additional information or to obtain a seasonal burn permit online, please visit our website at laconianh.gov/368/Permitting.
Marcia Hayward: Laconia School Board should be modeling good behavior for students
Rep. Richard Littlefield’s letter of July 27, stated that the only way schools are going to change for the better is hold administrators accountable for the bullying, violence, cyber bullying, etc. that is occurring. He continued by stating school administrators need to demand a standard of peer-to-peer decency, manners and etiquette so that students can succeed. I will not disagree with his expectation that administrators need to hold students accountable for their behavior. However, what he neglected to address was adult behavior.
Carole A. Billin, 88
MOULTONBOROUGH — Dr. Carole Ann Billin, 88, the first woman to hold a veterinarian license in New Hampshire, died July 23, 2022, at her home in Moultonborough. Dr. Billin was born July 11, 1934 in Galt, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of Allan and Elizabeth Pringle. At the age of 18, she enrolled in Ontario Veterinary College, which had graduated only 29 women in the 29 years it had been admitting them. She was assigned a seat in front of a student from Pennsylvania: Robert Billin. “It was love at first sight” for them both, she said. They married before their final year of school.
Manchester police get ready for National Night Out
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police on Monday were gearing up for theirNational Night Out event taking place Tuesday. The event will be held 5-8 p.m. outside the John F. Kennedy Memorial Coliseum. The department is partnering with 30 community-based support service programs, showcasing expert demonstrations, specialty units and community...
Londonderry family finds missing cockatiel about 40 miles away from home thanks to social media post
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A missing bird was reunited with his family in Londonderry after being gone for days. With two cats, a dog and even a duck, one thing is clear — the Jacksons love their animals. But perhaps the glue of the family is 2-and-a-half-year-old cockatiel Farley...
Lakes Cosmetic Institute business growth prompts relocation to accommodate influx of patients
GILFORD — As of Aug. 1, Lakes Cosmetic Institute’s new location is now officially open for business at 36 Country Club Road, Suite 914. This change is specifically designed to allow LCI to provide the best service that they can offer in a professional, warm, personable and comfortable manner. Since its conception 16 years ago, LCI has been on a mission to build relationships with their clients by empowering everyone to experience their own beauty without borders.
Hospitals in New Hampshire implement recruitment programs in effort to hire more staff
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hospitals across the Granite State and nationwide are struggling to recruit and retain staff and are doing everything they can to implement programs and keep people on board. “It's a general sense of were calling it a bit of restlessness within our own organization and what...
Dozens of pets seized from Alfred home getting ready for adoption
ALFRED, Maine — More than 50 pets seized from a home and property in Alfred have been awarded custody to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Animal Welfare Society and three Maine shelters. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: More than 50 animals seized from home. The pets were seized by...
Linda J. Daigle, 66
LACONIA — Linda J. Daigle, 66, of Laconia, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. She was born April 11, 1956 in Stoneham, MA, a daughter of the late Maurice J. and Mary (Hooper) Fama. Growing up in Stoneham, she graduated from Stoneham High School with the Class of 1974 and went on to receive her Bachelor's degree from UMass Lowell and her MBA degree from Southern New Hampshire University.
Joycelyn A. Dickinson, 83
LACONIA — Joycelyn Ann Braddock Dickinson, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Concord Hospital. Joy was born on January 23, 1939, in Leesport, PA, the daughter of the late Richard Russell Braddock and Thelma Grace (Hollinger) Braddock, formerly of Fleetwood, PA and Greenfield, MA. She attended Greenfield High School and went on to study at Endicott College in Beverly, MA. Soon after, she married John Cross Dickinson, of Greenfield, MA. They were married for 57 years until John’s passing in 2018. After eight years as a devoted wife of an Air Force fighter pilot, Joy, John, and their two daughters settled in Laconia in 1970.
Dave Kinne: Many Lakes Region residents care more about skiing than lakefront mansions and speed boats
Mr. Doug Klock of Meredith could not be more wrong about the Lakes Region. Despite the urban sprawl of Meredith, Lakeport, Laconia, and the like, he made a category error in regards to an attack directed at the Gunstock Commission in which the intent was to focus upon the gem that Gunstock is, and that its success is important to us common folks. Many of us care more about skiing than lakefront mansions and speed boats. He had no idea that I own a home on the lake and don't "vacation" here. I live here. The conversation is not about Mr. Doug Klock. Please help us in removing the Gunstock Commissioners and reinstating the managers that have made Gunstock a great ski area.
Part 3: For New Hampshire residents, Native American heritage is personal
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is the final installment in the “We have Always Been Here” series that examines where New Hampshire stands when it comes to acknowledgement of and support for its indigenous people, what steps other New England states have taken and what Abenaki people in the state have done on their own to build awareness of their heritage and contributions to the state.
Cheshire Medical reaches settlement with state, keeps pharmacy permit with restrictions
Cheshire Medical Center reached a settlement with the N.H. Board of Pharmacy late last week, allowing the Keene hospital to keep its pharmacy permit with various restrictions, including regular audits of its controlled substances, and pay up to $235,000 in fines and fees. The Dartmouth Health affiliate's pharmacy permit was...
Richard W. Bray Jr., 54
LACONIA — Richard William Bray Jr., 54, died in his home on June 11, 2022 in Laconia. He was born in Port Washington, NY, the son of Richard Sr. and Evelyn (Reynolds) Bray. Richard lived in Laconia for the past 45 years.
