Bail denied for Md. woman accused of shooting husband over molestation allegations

Squeegee worker is shot and killed in Baltimore; police don’t believe shooting was tied to an interaction with motorist
A squeegee worker was shot and killed Saturday in West Baltimore’s Mondawmin neighborhood. Police said there was no evidence the shooting involved an interaction with a motorist. The 18-year-old victim’s death came less than four weeks after a deadly confrontation in which a man approached a group of squeegee workers swinging a baseball bat at the intersection of Light and Conway streets. The ...
Woman sought for suspected police impersonation in Glen Burnie
BALTIMORE -- A woman is sought after allegedly using a blue and red flashing light on a Mercedes to weave through traffic Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. A witness told police they saw a black Mercedes weaving through traffic at 1 a.m. Sunday at westbound MD Route 100 at Governor Ritchie Highway. The Mercedes allegedly got behind the witness and activated a light on their dashboard. The driver then allegedly pulled up next to the witness, rolled their window down, and said they were "a cop" before driving away. Police said the suspect was described as a Black woman between 25 to 30 years old. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.
Rally held in support of teen squeegee worker accused of fatal shooting, he tells WJZ he's innocent
BALTIMORE -- Family members and supporters rallied on Monday night for the 15-year-old squeegee worker accused of shooting a driver who confronted a group with a bat."I feel like I'm losing my child," cried the mother of the 15-year-old squeegee worker, who's been charged as an adult with murder. "My son did not do this, no, my son is innocent," she said, surrounded by family at McKeldin Square.The teen, who WJZ has chosen not to name, is accused of killing 48-year-old Timothy Renolds on July 7. According to police, Renolds got into some sort of altercation with a...
Baltimore County prosecutors dismiss charges against Baltimore Police officer
Baltimore County prosecutors have dismissed the criminal charges against a Baltimore Police officer charged in June with assault and firearms offenses. Deputy State’s Attorney John Cox said in an email Monday that Thomas Kirby Jr.’s case had been “nolle prossed” Thursday based on prosecutors’ determination that there was “insufficient evidence to proceed to trial.” Kirby, 38, had faced ...
Three Texas sisters aged five, eight and nine are all found DEAD in neighbor's pond after vanishing from care of babysitter while their mom was at work
Three young sisters were found dead after vanishing from their Texas home while by babysat by a family friend. Zi’Ariel Robinson Oliver, 9, A'Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te'Mari Robinson Oliver, 5, were reported missing from their small town residence Friday night. A dive team pulled their bodies from a...
Amazon driver carjacked, run over In Baltimore; Family pleads for help
BALTIMORE -- Tiffany Nicolette is still in shock over what happened to her sister this weekend in the quiet Wyman Park neighborhood not far from Johns Hopkins University."It's terrifying. It's beyond just a carjacking. Really, it's attempted murder," Nicolette said. "It was a complete disregard for human life. I'm thankful that I didn't lose my sister but her life will be forever changed."The single mom was delivering packages for Amazon as part of her second job around 4 a.m. on Saturday.She took her keys and phone but left her black Nissan Rogue running with the flashers on.Someone got in the...
Baltimore County medics survive early morning crash that destroys ambulance
BALTIMORE -- A motorist collided with an ambulance operating in the White Marsh area on Saturday, rattling the first responder crew inside of it, according to authorities.The first responders had been transporting a patient to a hospital so that person could receive medical assistance when the crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m., Baltimore County Fire Department officials said.Those first responders were taken to Shock Trauma for evaluation following the collision, according to authorities.They were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital today, fire officials said.A different ambulance transported the patient to a hospital. They did not sustain serious injuries, according to authorities.Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said in a social media post on Saturday that she wished the first responders and the patient they were transporting a speedy recovery.
Baltimore officer shot in line of duty becomes champion for mental health awareness
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore police officer injured in the line of duty in 2019 has become an advocate for those struggling with emotional trauma.Lt. Bill Shiflett is an open book when it comes to talking about what happened to him for one major reason: so that other officers dealing with trauma can get the help they need."It'll never be behind me," Lt. Shiflett said. "I have the physical reminders daily."It was July 15, 2019, when Shiflett responded to an active shooter inside a North Baltimore methadone clinic. Knowing full well the dangers he faced, Shiflett intervened."I had somebody tell me...
Dirt bike rider struck, killed by motorist in West Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE -- A male on a dirt bike was struck and killed by a vehicle in West Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers working in the western part of the city responded to a report of a crash in the 1800 block of West Franklin Street at 8:13 p.m., police said.They found a dirt bike rider with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the site of the crash, according to authorities. Police were not specific about the male's age.The driver of the vehicle that struck the dirt bike rider was unharmed and remained at the site of the collision, police said.The Baltimore Police Department's C.R.A.S.H. Team investigators are investigating the deadly collision, according to authorities.Anyone with additional information about the crash should call investigators at 410-396-2606.
Retired judge who wrote the book on Maryland's evidentiary rules dies at 78
BALTIMORE -- A retired Maryland Court of Appeals judge who compiled a book about the state's evidentiary rules died Wednesday following a long illness, according to the Maryland Daily Record.Joesph F. Murphy Jr. served on three levels of the judiciary during his lifetime. He died at the age of 78.Murphy began climbing the Maryland judiciary ladder in 1984 as a Baltimore County Circuit judge. In 1993, he was appointed to the Court of Special Appeals, which is where he served as chief judge from 1996 until 2007, the Maryland Daily Record reports.That year, former Gov. Martin O'Malley appointed him to...
'Now she is beautiful:' Massive statue of Virgin Mary back in Maryland after year-long restoration
EMMITSBURG, Md. -- Attracting upwards of 300,000 visitors a year from around the world, it's hard to call The National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Maryland a hidden gem, but the Frederick County holy site remains relatively unknown."You can call it a hidden gem because there are so many people who don't yet know about it," said Dawn Walsh, director of the National Shrine Grotto.The shrine sits on a hill above the campus of Mount St. Mary's University. "There is something palpably peaceful here, and everybody can attest to it," said Walsh.But the most recognizable feature, a...
Severe Maryland teacher shortage highlights difficult working conditions at K-12 schools
As the beginning of the school year approaches, the Baltimore region is facing a high number of teacher vacancies. A presentation at the July 26 Maryland State Department of Education board meeting described nearly 2,000 teacher vacancies statewide as of September 2021. Individual school systems such as Baltimore City and Prince George’s County are still reporting high numbers of vacancies as ...
