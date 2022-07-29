COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 2,287 Cases, Six Deaths

k96fm.com
MSU Nursing College Receives $3.9M to Deliver Medical, Dental and Behavioral Health Care to the Blackfeet Nation and Other Rural Montana Communities
BOZEMAN — Montana State University’s nursing college has received a grant totaling $3.9 million that will enable MSU and its partners from across Montana to deliver quality medical, dental and behavioral health care to kids in rural and underserved areas while providing exceptional educational opportunities for MSU students. The four-year grant, which began July 1, is from the U.S. Health Resources Services Administration.
Montana FWP Wants Your Opinion on Proposed Ice Fishing Contests
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on ice fishing contests proposed for the 2022-2023 season. Participants must comply with state fishing regulations, including daily and possession limits. Proposed 2022-2023 Ice Fishing Contest (PDF) Applications for fishing contests may be approved, approved with conditions, or denied by the...
Rural Montana Teachers Strengthen Science Skills with MSU Summer Research Program
BOZEMAN — As a teacher in a small town an hour’s drive south of Billings, Alex Knows His Gun wanted to expand learning horizons for her students. So she jumped on a chance to come to Montana State University to work in research laboratories alongside other teachers from around the state.
Missoula Man Assaults His Father With a Guitar and Screwdriver
On July 30, 2022, around 10:34 am, Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a reported assault at a residence on East Mullan Road. Upon arrival, a deputy observed an older adult male, John Doe, sitting in a recliner. Doe was covered in blood. A deputy observed two large lacerations on Doe’s head, on the top of his scalp, and another on the back of his head. There was also a large abrasion on the left side of his back.
Man Threatens Two People With a Knife Near the Clark Fork River
On July 30, 2022, around 6:30 pm, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the pedestrian bridge underneath the Madison Street bridge. An officer spoke with the young adult victim and his friend. The victim said he and his friend were recreating on the river and bridge when they were approached by an individual later identified as 18-year-old Andrew Kaiser.
Montana Governor Celebrates Record Job Creation Numbers
Governor Greg Gianforte was in the mood to celebrate on Wednesday when details were reported about the number of new jobs created in Montana. Gianforte shared the numbers with KGVO News. “Well, we got great news today,” began Governor Gianforte. “We set a goal, an ambitious goal of creating at...
Fire Scientist Explains How to Protect Missoula Homes From Wildfires
On Tuesday, the Missoula County Commissioners visited our studio and hosted retired U.S. Forest Service Fire Behaviorist Jack Cohen who has decades of experience studying wildfires and how they affect nearby communities. “My principal point is that we have opportunities to keep our communities from burning down during extreme wildfires,”...
Montana’s “True Ghosts & Hauntings”
They're all in in award-winning author & the Montana Historical Society's interpretive historian, Ellen Baumler's, riveting read, "Montana Chillers: 13 True Tales of Ghosts & Hauntings." I'll have the book up for grabs tomorrow, Saturday, morning at 7:30, on Puff Man Sports Trivia. Ellen lays it out like it is, from "The Legend of the Boy Who Drowned," to the Conrad Mansion." There's "Mystery of the Metal Coffin," too, & this one will grow hair on your chest! Check the book out if you dare from Farcountry Press at farcountrypress.com, & then listen to WIN on Puff Man Sports Trivia, Saturday morning at 7:30. 1st caller in with the answer to my sports trivia question WINS the book. Are YOU prepared to be SCARED!
Missoula Library Wins Global Competition for World’s Best
The Missoula Public Library is quite literally the best in the world. That’s according to the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions which recently named the library the winner of its Public Library of the Year award on July 26. We spoke with the Missoula Public Library Executive...
Man Breaks Missoula Business’s Windows With a Skateboard
On July 30, 2022, around 9:10 pm, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to a criminal mischief in progress at the YWCA building on Broadway. Dispatch advised that 28-year-old Cameron Billedeaux, a well-known male to law enforcement who frequents the area, was seen breaking windows of the building with his skateboard.
Montana Congressman Fumes Over NDAA and ‘Woke Military Spending’
Montana’s lone Congressman Matt Rosendale called into the studio on Tuesday to share his views on several issues, but primarily about the newly proposed National Defense Authorization Act that he claims is full of ‘woke military spending’. “The National Defense Authorization Act used to be reserved strictly...
Bodies of Two Montana Men Found on a Mountain in Glacier Park
The bodies of two Montana men in their late 60’s were located on Dusty Star Mountain in Glacier National Park Monday by aircraft from Minuteman Aviation in Missoula. KGVO News spoke to Glacier National Park Public Information Officer Gina Kerzman for details. “A search and rescue that was underway...
Human Caused Black Mountain Fire Grows to Nearly 20 Acres
The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation continues to battle the Black Mountain Fire burning near the Sherman Gulch area and one home was evacuated on Thursday. KGVO News spoke to Kristen Mortensen on Friday after the management of the fire was handed over to the DNRC. Mortensen provided these details as of Friday.
Man Doing “Whippets” Causes Crash on Highway 93 in Missoula
On July 23, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a two-vehicle accident near mile marker 89 on Highway 93. Dispatch notified the deputy that one of the involved drivers, identified as C.S., had contacted 911 and reported that her son 41-year-old Justin Stovall had broken the windshield from the passenger’s seat while she was driving, which caused her to crash. She also told dispatch that Stovall was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Missoula Camper Refuses to Leave, Uses Hatchet Against Officers
On June 30, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was assisting Missoula Parks and Recreation with park cleanup and illegal campsite removal. The officer noticed a fortified camp near the California Street Foot Bridge. The officer confirmed that the person living under the bridge was 32-year-old Erica Winter. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
Troy Downing on Flood Damage, Home and Health Care Insurance
Troy Downing is Montana’s State Auditor and Insurance Commissioner, and both those jobs keep him on the road throughout the state. Downing was in Missoula on Tuesday and was able to spend an hour answering questions from KGVO listeners on Talk Back. After describing the devastation caused by the...
Woman With an Infant Gets Caught With Drugs While on Probation
On July 22, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to a gas station on South Higgins for a report of a female who was displaying signs that she was under the influence of drugs. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Joetta King is being held at the Missoula...
Record High Temperatures Possible This Week in Missoula
The National Weather Service said that this week may bring record-high temperatures to Missoula and western Montana. Meteorologist Trent Smith said temperatures could exceed the century mark and possibly set new records this week. “We are looking at temperatures increasing over the next several days and probably for the remainder...
Woman Rescued and Revived by Rafters After Her Kayak Capsized
A woman in her 60’s was dramatically rescued by others recreating in the Clark Fork River on Friday afternoon after her kayak capsized and she was trapped underwater for several minutes. KGVO News spoke to Acting Missoula Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeremy Williams, who provided details about the amazing...
Missoula Food Bank Now Serving Over 400 Families Every Day
One gauge of how deeply inflation is affecting our community is a startling statistic from the Missoula Food Bank. KGVO News reached out to Kelli Hess, Interim Co-Executive Director of the Missoula Food Bank on Friday and received some startling, though not unexpected news. Due to stress in the economy, more and more families are leaning on the Food Bank than ever before.
