A Georgia monument was destroyed. Locals blame conspiracy theories

News Reporter Forced To Leave Execution Viewing As ‘Skirt Was Too Short’
Journalist Ivana Hrynkiw Shatara was asked to leave an Alabama prison because her skirt was too short. In a story that makes it feel like we've travelled back in time 100 years, Ivana was stopped from reporting on an execution because of what she was wearing. The accomplished journalist was...
Fox Host Attacks Veteran for Being Paid to Travel and 'Murder Brown People'
Ben Domenech attacked former Marine Lucas Kunce after he called for scrapping the filibuster stopping a bill that would have provided funding for veterans.
Adam Kinzinger Calls to Send U.S. HIMARS to Georgia After Impact in Ukraine
Republican Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger made the calls after the Georgian Legion tweeted about knowing the positions of Russian ammo depots.
Alex Jones' company files for bankruptcy amid Texas trial to award damages to Sandy Hook families
Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' primary company filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday, an unexpected move that comes as a trial is underway in Texas to determine how much in damages he will have to pay the families of two Sandy Hook victims who sued and won a default judgment against him.
Russian charged with using US groups to spread propaganda
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian operative under the supervision of one of the Kremlin’s main intelligence services has been charged with recruiting political groups in the United States to advance pro-Russia propaganda, including during the invasion of Ukraine, the Justice Department said Friday. The indictment of Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov reflects what U.S. officials say are ongoing Russian government efforts to meddle in the American political process, to shape public opinion and to sow discord and dissent on hot-button social issues. In this case, the authorities say, Ionov for roughly the last decade recruited political groups in Florida, Georgia and California and directed them to spread pro-Russia talking points. He also paid for group members to attend government-funded conferences in Russia, as well as a protest in the U.S. against social media efforts to suppress online support for Moscow’s Ukraine invasion, the indictment says. “As court documents show, Ionov allegedly orchestrated a brazen influence campaign, turning U.S. political groups and U.S. citizens into instruments of the Russian government,” Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, the head of the Justice Department’s national security division, said in a statement.
Al-Qaida leader killed in US drone strike, Joe Biden says | First Thing
President ordered strike on Kabul safe house in Afghanistan during high-level meeting, administration says. Plus, space debris found in Australia
U.S. seeks 15-year sentence for first man convicted for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The first defendant to be put on trial for involvement in the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol last year faces as many as 15 years in prison Monday when a judge hands down his sentence in federal court. In March, a jury in Washington,...
Renowned journalist arrested in Guatemala's political crackdown
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken). UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Non-English language spoken). UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken). MARIA MARTIN, BYLINE: Dozens of journalists supporting the crusading publisher of the daily El Periodico, Jose Ruben Zamora, gathered outside Guatemala City's tribunal building Saturday. They chanted, no matter what they do, they can't silence us.
In a new memoir in verse, Alora Young traces the lives of generations of Black women
A young Black woman coming of age traced her life back through generations of mothers in her family. ALORA YOUNG: My name is Alora Young. I'm 19 years old. I'm a poet. I'm an activist. And I am a lover. FADEL: Young has a gift for spoken word. And she...
Dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war may have been killed in a missile strike
Dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war may have been killed in a strike on a prison in eastern Ukraine. Prisoners were among the last Ukrainian holdouts of a steel plant in Mariupol, people that Ukrainians consider to be heroes. Ukrainian and Russian forces now accuse each other of being behind the attack. NPR's Tim Mak joins us now from Kyiv. Tim, thanks so much for being with us.
How will legislation known as the CHIPs bill help the economy?
NPR's Asma Khalid talks to Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell about House and Senate passage of a major industrial bill aimed at investing billions in American-made technology like semiconductors. ASMA KHALID, HOST:. President Biden is expected to sign a bill soon that's the result of a rare show of bipartisan unity...
The sites in this guide are a key part of understanding America's story
NPR's Cheryl Corley speaks with journalist Deborah Douglas about her travel guide — "U.S. Civil Rights Trail: A Traveler's Guide to the People, Places, and Events that Made the Movement." CHERYL CORLEY, HOST:. It's summer travel season. And if you're still looking for a possible destination, journalist Deborah Douglas...
'Prey' takes the Predator franchise to the great plains, 300 years ago
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with actress Amber Midthunder about "Prey," the new sci-fi film in the Predator franchise in which she stars. Predator, the bloodthirsty, trophy-hunting alien, is back this summer. "Prey," the latest film in the sci-fi franchise, is set in the Great Plains 300 years ago. It tells the story of Naru, a young Comanche woman desperate to prove she belongs among the fiercest warriors of her tribe. But when she warns her community of a new threat she's witnessed, a highly evolved alien with advanced weapons, no one seems to believe her - that is, until there is no other choice but to fight for their lives. Amber Midthunder plays Naru in "Prey," which premieres on Hulu next Friday, and she joins us now. Welcome.
News brief: Ukraine latest, Kentucky flooding, remembering Bill Russell
The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa. Cleanup in Kentucky moves slowly after last week's deadly flooding. Hall-of-Fame basketball player Bill Russell dies at 88. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The world food crisis prompted by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine may be showing signs of easing. ASMA...
President Biden emerges from COVID isolation to announce death of Ayman al-Zawahiri
President Biden briefly emerged from COVID isolation tonight to announce that the U.S. has killed the top leader of al-Qaida. Officials say the U.S. government carried out a successful drone strike over the weekend against Ayman al-Zawahiri. He was one of the top planners of the 9/11 attacks and took over as al-Qaida's leader when Osama bin Laden was killed by the U.S. in 2011.
Some parts of the world saw increases in HIV cases
Competing pandemics, an economic downturn and a war in Ukraine are all contributing to a rise in HIV infections. NPR's Cheryl Corley talks to the deputy executive director of UNAIDS. CHERYL CORLEY, HOST:. Over the last two decades, new HIV infections have declined globally, and that's great news, but a...
It's the third time China lets a rocket come back to Earth in an uncontrolled reentry
A rocket is expected to fall back to Earth somewhere sometime this afternoon. It's a Chinese rocket that carried a module to a space station under construction. And we use the word somewhere and sometime because its re-entry is uncontrolled. Jim Head is a planetary scientist with Brown University whose research involves collaborating with China's space program. He joins us now.
Jan. 6 defendant Guy Reffitt faces sentencing. The DOJ wants him to get 15 years
A judge will sentence Guy Reffitt, the first Jan. 6 defendant to be convicted by a jury. The DOJ wants him to get 15 years, including an enhancement for terrorism; he's asking for two years. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. A judge has sentenced Guy Reffitt, the first person convicted after a...
The next battle over abortion rights is taking place in Kansas
Kansans will vote tomorrow on a state constitutional amendment that could vastly tighten abortion laws. It's the first ballot measure in the country on reproductive rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben is in eastern Kansas. DANIELLE KURTZLEBEN, BYLINE: It was heating up on the...
Georgia’s Gun Laws Are Forcing Atlanta’s Midtown Music Festival to Cancel This Year
Click here to read the full article. Georgia gun laws are to blame for the cancellation of the 2022 Music Midtown festival in Atlanta, Georgia. On Monday, Live Nation announced that the festival was canceled, stating only, “[D]ue to circumstances beyond our control, Music Midtown will no longer be taking place this year. We are looking forward to reuniting in September and hope we can get back to enjoying the festival together again soon.” The festival was set to take place in September with Jack White, Future, My Chemical Romance, and Fall Out Boy headlining. An estimated 50,000 people attended Music...
