ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Y105

Local COVID-19 Community Level Upped to HIGH by CDC

By Ken Peiffer
Y105
Y105
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
y105music.com

Comments / 0

Related
superhits106.com

Two COVID-19 Related Deaths in the Area in Most Recent Report

Two COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the area from July 20th to Wednesday. During the seven-day period, one COVID-19-related death was reported in Dubuque County. Another was reported in Grant County in Wisconsin. There were 12 people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, four more than one week earlier, and equal to the number of hospitalizations earlier in the month. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as high in Jones County in Iowa, plus Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. It was at a medium level in Dubuque and Jackson counties in Iowa, and Crawford and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin, as well as Jo Daviess County in Illinois. Delaware and Clayton counties in Iowa had a low rating.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Workers vote to strike at Ingredion in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Union members at Ingredion in Cedar Rapids rejected a labor contract and went on strike Monday morning. Picket lines started Monday morning outside the Ingredion plant on First Street SW. The BCTGM Local 100G rejected the latest contract offer Monday morning. Union representatives say they are negotiating pay and benefits, particularly for health coverage.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iowa.media

Iowans who support Kari Lake

Kari Lake received more than 120 campaign contributions totaling $15,000 from Iowans. Search these PDFs for ” IA ” to find Iowa donors who are helping the Scott County native win a Republican primary …
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Hospital#Covid 19 Vaccine#Public Health#General Health#Medical Services#Community Levels#Kn95s
Y105

Back to School Bash in Dubuque This Weekend

The theme for this year's Back to School Bash in Dubuque is "Build a Healthier Community", and is designed to prepare students and their families for the upcoming school year. This year's bash happens this Saturday, August 6th from 11 am till 2 pm at Audubon Elementry School at 605 Lincoln Avenue.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

A Cedar Rapids Area Restaurant is Totally Rebuilding After a Fire

Back on May 28th, we got word that Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge at 1158 Club Road NE in Cedar Rapids had suffered "substantial damage" because of an early morning fire. We don't know the full extent of the damage, but we do know that it was enough for the folks behind the restaurant to totally demolish the building and start fresh. The building was torn down on July 12th, and a post on the business' Facebook page read:
98.1 KHAK

Unusual Gun Used in Maquoketa Caves State Park Shooting

Investigators are still slowly trying to piece together the details surrounding the shooting that left three members of a Cedar Falls family dead after being shot a the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. The Des Moines Register reports that as of last Friday, little new information in the case was being released. Officials say they hope to have autopsy reports done by later this week. But one detail that has come to light is the gun used in the crime.
MAQUOKETA, IA
point2homes.com

1847 S Grandview, Dubuque, Dubuque County, IA, 52003

Beautiful prairie style home in a park-like setting. This 4 BR, 4 bath ranch home invites the outside in with its floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the secluded wooded backyard. The smart open layout boasts new wood floors throughout the main level. An atrium at the center of the house filters natural light through the skylights. Bedrooms are large and the primary suite accesses the back patio. A large walk-through closet and primary bathroom add to the amenities. The finished basement boasts a large bar and open space for pool table and ping pong, as well as rooms for exercise, hobbies, and generous storage. Call for your private showing today!
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Y105

Art, Music & Fun at DubuqueFest this Weekend In Washington Park

It's time for the annual DubuqueFest arts festival in downtown Dubuque's historic Washington Park. The FREE summer festival features live music, local food, and local art and artisans over two days - Saturday, August 6, and Sunday, August 7 from 10 am to 5 pm. Since its inception in 1979,...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

DRA Distributes Over $1 million in Grants to Non-Profits

When the Q Casino's Iowa Greyhound Park closed earlier this year, there was some uncertainty regarding the future of the Dubuque Racing Association (DRA) in the area. Q Casino President/CEO Alex Dixon stopped by our studios in May to discuss a future where the DRA would solidify itself as a philanthropic force in the community.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Rite-Hite Has Numerous Positions Available in Dubuque

Now more than ever, companies are looking for employees. Rite-Hite in Dubuque is no exception. They have nearly two dozens openings at their Dubuque plant for a variety of positions. In Iowa specifically, employment has been steadily climbing ever since a sharp dip in April 2020 (we all know what...
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits1027.com

Report: Ghost gun used in state park slayings of Cedar Falls couple, girl

MAQUOKETA — A published report now says the suspected gunman in the murders of a Cedar Falls couple and their six-year-old daughter last month used a so-called ghost gun. The Des Moines Register quotes the parents of the 23-year-old from Nebraska as saying he ordered the parts for the untraceable weapon online and built it himself at home. The Register says the parents wrote in a letter to the paper that their son wanted the gun as protection for his family from a rising threat of violent crime.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
K92.3

Two Killed in Eastern Iowa Accident Involving Train

For the fourth time in 16 days, there's been an Iowa incident involving a train. For the second time, there are fatalities involved. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Chrysler van collided with a train car in Butler County, northwest of Clarksville Wednesday evening. The vehicle was traveling south on Packard Avenue near Pioneer Place Wednesday evening just before 9:30 p.m. when the accident occurred.
KCRG.com

So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
IOWA STATE
Y105

Y105

Dubuque, IA
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT

Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105music.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy