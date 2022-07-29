Local COVID-19 Community Level Upped to HIGH by CDC

y105music.com
Two COVID-19 Related Deaths in the Area in Most Recent Report
Two COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the area from July 20th to Wednesday. During the seven-day period, one COVID-19-related death was reported in Dubuque County. Another was reported in Grant County in Wisconsin. There were 12 people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, four more than one week earlier, and equal to the number of hospitalizations earlier in the month. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as high in Jones County in Iowa, plus Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. It was at a medium level in Dubuque and Jackson counties in Iowa, and Crawford and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin, as well as Jo Daviess County in Illinois. Delaware and Clayton counties in Iowa had a low rating.
State OKs $225K settlement with Black Iowa judge who asserted her firing was due to race
DES MOINES — A Black administrative judge in Iowa who asserted she was fired in 2017 because of her race — and after successfully suing the state is in the process of being reinstated — has also agreed to a $225,000 settlement with the state. The State...
Workers vote to strike at Ingredion in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Union members at Ingredion in Cedar Rapids rejected a labor contract and went on strike Monday morning. Picket lines started Monday morning outside the Ingredion plant on First Street SW. The BCTGM Local 100G rejected the latest contract offer Monday morning. Union representatives say they are negotiating pay and benefits, particularly for health coverage.
Iowans who support Kari Lake
Kari Lake received more than 120 campaign contributions totaling $15,000 from Iowans. Search these PDFs for ” IA ” to find Iowa donors who are helping the Scott County native win a Republican primary …
Back to School Bash in Dubuque This Weekend
The theme for this year's Back to School Bash in Dubuque is "Build a Healthier Community", and is designed to prepare students and their families for the upcoming school year. This year's bash happens this Saturday, August 6th from 11 am till 2 pm at Audubon Elementry School at 605 Lincoln Avenue.
Iowa farmer grows African crops not found at most farmers markets
Most Iowans don't know how to cook with pumpkin leaves, hibiscus leaves and amaranth, but Alfred Matiyabo grew up with these African crops and believes he can find new markets.
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Expanding into Jones County
On Saturday night (July 30th), a popular Cedar Rapids bar and restaurant made a big announcement on Facebook. The Blind Pig, located at 3325 Center Point Rd NE, is officially expanding into Jones County! The post reads:. "Yes, we have purchased a building in Monticello and it will be home...
Mobile Museum Will be Part of Dubuque Farmer’s Market Saturday August 20th
The Dubuque Farmer's Market is always a treat each Saturday morning in downtown Dubuque. Whether it's fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, delicious breakfast or knick-knacks for work and home, the Farmer's Market has something for everyone. PHOTO CREDIT: West Dubuque tap. PHOTO CREDIT: West Dubuque tap. And on Saturday,...
Cedar Rapids School Board declines Mayor O’Donnell’s offer for middle school SROs
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids school board president David Tominsky has declined Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell’s offer for the City to pay for two additional School Resource Officers. The Cedar Rapids School Board voted 5-2 to keep school resource officers for another school year back in June,...
Cottage Grove neighbors in Cedar Rapids worry about drivers avoiding detour
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some people living in the southeast side of Cedar Rapids are worried about people not taking the proper detour while crews work on nearby Cottage Grove Avenue. Neighbors started putting out signs asking people to “Drive Like Their Kids Lived Here” saying people have been...
A Cedar Rapids Area Restaurant is Totally Rebuilding After a Fire
Back on May 28th, we got word that Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge at 1158 Club Road NE in Cedar Rapids had suffered "substantial damage" because of an early morning fire. We don't know the full extent of the damage, but we do know that it was enough for the folks behind the restaurant to totally demolish the building and start fresh. The building was torn down on July 12th, and a post on the business' Facebook page read:
Unusual Gun Used in Maquoketa Caves State Park Shooting
Investigators are still slowly trying to piece together the details surrounding the shooting that left three members of a Cedar Falls family dead after being shot a the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. The Des Moines Register reports that as of last Friday, little new information in the case was being released. Officials say they hope to have autopsy reports done by later this week. But one detail that has come to light is the gun used in the crime.
1847 S Grandview, Dubuque, Dubuque County, IA, 52003
Beautiful prairie style home in a park-like setting. This 4 BR, 4 bath ranch home invites the outside in with its floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the secluded wooded backyard. The smart open layout boasts new wood floors throughout the main level. An atrium at the center of the house filters natural light through the skylights. Bedrooms are large and the primary suite accesses the back patio. A large walk-through closet and primary bathroom add to the amenities. The finished basement boasts a large bar and open space for pool table and ping pong, as well as rooms for exercise, hobbies, and generous storage. Call for your private showing today!
Art, Music & Fun at DubuqueFest this Weekend In Washington Park
It's time for the annual DubuqueFest arts festival in downtown Dubuque's historic Washington Park. The FREE summer festival features live music, local food, and local art and artisans over two days - Saturday, August 6, and Sunday, August 7 from 10 am to 5 pm. Since its inception in 1979,...
DRA Distributes Over $1 million in Grants to Non-Profits
When the Q Casino's Iowa Greyhound Park closed earlier this year, there was some uncertainty regarding the future of the Dubuque Racing Association (DRA) in the area. Q Casino President/CEO Alex Dixon stopped by our studios in May to discuss a future where the DRA would solidify itself as a philanthropic force in the community.
Maiden Voyage Offers a Beautiful Boat Ride on the Mississippi River
Below this post is a gallery of photos from the Sunday boat tour!. Ever since I found myself in Dubuque earlier this year, one of my close friends has been urging me to seek out a way to get on the Mississippi River. I don't own a boat and, as...
Rite-Hite Has Numerous Positions Available in Dubuque
Now more than ever, companies are looking for employees. Rite-Hite in Dubuque is no exception. They have nearly two dozens openings at their Dubuque plant for a variety of positions. In Iowa specifically, employment has been steadily climbing ever since a sharp dip in April 2020 (we all know what...
Report: Ghost gun used in state park slayings of Cedar Falls couple, girl
MAQUOKETA — A published report now says the suspected gunman in the murders of a Cedar Falls couple and their six-year-old daughter last month used a so-called ghost gun. The Des Moines Register quotes the parents of the 23-year-old from Nebraska as saying he ordered the parts for the untraceable weapon online and built it himself at home. The Register says the parents wrote in a letter to the paper that their son wanted the gun as protection for his family from a rising threat of violent crime.
Two Killed in Eastern Iowa Accident Involving Train
For the fourth time in 16 days, there's been an Iowa incident involving a train. For the second time, there are fatalities involved. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Chrysler van collided with a train car in Butler County, northwest of Clarksville Wednesday evening. The vehicle was traveling south on Packard Avenue near Pioneer Place Wednesday evening just before 9:30 p.m. when the accident occurred.
So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
