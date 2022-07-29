ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé releases 'Renaissance' — her 7th studio album

NPR
 3 days ago
www.npr.org

Comments / 0

NBC News

Beyoncé's new album 'Renaissance' is a tough sell in 2022 America

On Friday Beyoncé released her seventh solo album, “Act I: Renaissance,” six years after the breakaway success of “Lemonade.” She gave fans and critics a taste of her latest work last month, when she dropped the surprise single “Break My Soul.” (It debuted on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart top 10 on Billboard.)
Beyonce
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé's "Renaissance" Leaks Online 2 Days Ahead Of Release

Beyoncé's highly-anticipated upcoming album, Renaissance, has reportedly fully leaked online 36 hours prior to its scheduled release for July 29. Social media is loaded with numerous posts containing links to download files for the unreleased project. Variety has since reached out to reps for Beyoncé as well as the...
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Returns with New Music After Arrest

American Idol Season 17 winner Laine Hardy has returned to social media following his arrest in April for allegedly spying on a female college student. The 21-year-old singer posted an Instagram video performing a new original song called “Party I Can Play.”. Laine Hardy Returns After Arrest with New...
thebrag.com

Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs

HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
Deadline

Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
The Guardian

Beyoncé returns with Renaissance: a play for the mainstream and a strike against perfectionism

A new Beyoncé album is always a blockbuster event – a moment of pop culture unity in a fractured landscape. The difference with this week’s Renaissance, however, is that it is one that fans have had time to prepare for. While 2013’s Beyoncé and 2016’s Lemonade both arrived with little to no warning, her seventh album has followed a more traditional roll-out: it was announced six weeks ago in conjunction with a Vogue cover and followed by a single, the 90s house throwback Break My Soul. Beyoncé even joined TikTok earlier this month – the de facto promo tool for any contemporary pop star.
PopCrush

Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is Finally Out and Fans Are Absolutely Shook: ‘A No Skips Album’

After much anticipation, it is finally here. For, Beyonce has unleashed her long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance. The new album sees Beyonce head to the dance floor with its anthemic songs. However, across the album, Queen Bey also shows love for the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, she goes on to credit her late Uncle Johnny - who was a queer man - in the Renaissance booklet.
UPI News

Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album

July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Hayley Kiyoko released her second studio album, Panorama, on Friday. "MY SOPHOMORE ALBUM IS OUT NOW!!!" Kiyoko said on Twitter. "GO LISTEN!! STREAM!! BLAST IT ON THE ROOFTOPS & IN YOUR CAR!! I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!" "LET THE NEW ERA BEGIN!!" she said.
Los Angeles Times

Beyoncé's new album, ‘Renaissance,’ leaks less than two days before its release

You won’t break Beyoncé's soul. But someone apparently broke the embargo on her new album. According to Variety — and Twitter — the singer’s highly anticipated seventh studio album, “Renaissance,” appears to have leaked online approximately 36 hours prior to its scheduled release. On social media, the Beyhive has been buzzing about the breach and urging people to resist the temptation to spread and listen to the record before Queen Bey intended.
The Independent

Beyoncé shares rare picture of her children as she releases new album

Beyoncé has shared a picture and paid tribute to her three children to mark the release of her seventh studio album, Renaissance.The album is the 40-year-old’s first in six years, after she released Lemonade in 2016.In a statement posted to her website, the singer paid tribute to her husband Jay-Z, and their three children, Blue, 10, and twins Rumi and Sir, both five.“My intention [for the album] was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking,” she wrote.“I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir, and...
thesource.com

Ms. Tina Lawson Says Beyoncé Put Two Years of Work Into ‘Renaissance’

Ahead of the release of the Renaissance album, Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Lawson, spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the release. “I’m very, very excited,” Lawson said. “I just posted recently that I really miss her singing, and I do. I’m as excited as everybody else. I can’t wait for you guys to hear it. She put two years of love into this. Many, many nights all night working. So, I can’t wait for the world to hear it.”
NPR

We've gotta talk about Beyoncé's 'Renaissance'

BEYONCE: (Singing) Baby, come over. KIANA FITZGERALD: So "Virgo's Groove" is just a wonderful little nugget of dance, disco, house, funk, soul. Like, it's just all encompassing of all the things that many people love, especially me. I love all the elements that she included here. And it's just as much Mary Jane Girls as it is Donna Summer. And by that, I mean, you know, there's, like, this very amorphous feeling of, you know, just wanting to express herself and wanting to get to a place where she can just be free and be as liberated as possible. And I think both of those acts represent that. So this song is one of my favorites. I feel like once I, you know, listen to this album again and again and again, it's going to be the one that I come back to. But overall, this song is magnifique.
NPR

The latest music releases to add to your summer playlist

Audio will be available later today. A new Beyonce album is like a solar eclipse in pop music: rare and spectacular. But what are some other summer releases? NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Reanna Cruz from the Switched on Pop podcast.
NPR

Movies you missed: 'Moonstruck' was a hit for a reason

NICHOLAS CAGE: (As Ronny Cammareri) I'm in love with you. CHER: (As Loretta Castorini) Snap out of it. SIMON: "Moonstruck," about a woman who is caught between her fiance and his hotheaded younger brother. (SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MOONSTRUCK") OLYMPIA DUKAKIS: (As Rose Castorini) Do you love him, Loretta?. CHER: (As...
