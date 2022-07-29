Beyoncé releases 'Renaissance' — her 7th studio album

www.npr.org
Related
Beyoncé wears a custom-made outfit by a Dominican fashion designer for her ‘Renaissance’ album cover
Beyoncé shocked the world after unveiling her new album Renaissance which features the artist wearing a custom-made Giannina Azar outfit. Styled by Marni Senofonte, Beyoncé can be seen on top of a metallic horse and wearing the crystal embellished bodice with cut-outs and feather details. The look...
Beyoncé seemingly references elevator incident with Jay-Z, Solange in new album ‘Renaissance’
As Beyoncé’s highly-anticipated new album "Renaissance" was released, some tracks seemingly addressed her husband Jay-Z’s cheating scandal and his infamous elevator fight with her sister Solange. The "Break My Soul" singer, 40, whose 16-track album was reportedly leaked two days early, got candid in her seventh studio...
thesource.com
Beyoncé Thanks Her Fans for Not Downloading Leaked Version of ‘Renaissance’: “I Love You Deep”
Renaissance, the first solo album from Beyoncé since 2016’s Lemonade, is officially available. After a month of fans waiting, the album leaked but Queen Bey’s fans held her down and wouldn’t touch the leak, opting to wait for the actual release time, and she let them know she appreciated it.
Beyoncé's new album 'Renaissance' is a tough sell in 2022 America
On Friday Beyoncé released her seventh solo album, “Act I: Renaissance,” six years after the breakaway success of “Lemonade.” She gave fans and critics a taste of her latest work last month, when she dropped the surprise single “Break My Soul.” (It debuted on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart top 10 on Billboard.)
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé's "Renaissance" Leaks Online 2 Days Ahead Of Release
Beyoncé's highly-anticipated upcoming album, Renaissance, has reportedly fully leaked online 36 hours prior to its scheduled release for July 29. Social media is loaded with numerous posts containing links to download files for the unreleased project. Variety has since reached out to reps for Beyoncé as well as the...
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Returns with New Music After Arrest
American Idol Season 17 winner Laine Hardy has returned to social media following his arrest in April for allegedly spying on a female college student. The 21-year-old singer posted an Instagram video performing a new original song called “Party I Can Play.”. Laine Hardy Returns After Arrest with New...
thebrag.com
Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs
HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
purewow.com
Beyoncé Posts Rare Shot with Her Kids as She Celebrates the Release of Her New Album ‘Renaissance’
Beyoncé just dropped her latest album, Renaissance, which is actually only “Act I” of a three-part project that will be released over an undisclosed period of time. And while fans can finally celebrate after years of waiting for new music, the “Love on Top” singer also treated the Beyhive to a few rare family photos.
Beyoncé returns with Renaissance: a play for the mainstream and a strike against perfectionism
A new Beyoncé album is always a blockbuster event – a moment of pop culture unity in a fractured landscape. The difference with this week’s Renaissance, however, is that it is one that fans have had time to prepare for. While 2013’s Beyoncé and 2016’s Lemonade both arrived with little to no warning, her seventh album has followed a more traditional roll-out: it was announced six weeks ago in conjunction with a Vogue cover and followed by a single, the 90s house throwback Break My Soul. Beyoncé even joined TikTok earlier this month – the de facto promo tool for any contemporary pop star.
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is Finally Out and Fans Are Absolutely Shook: ‘A No Skips Album’
After much anticipation, it is finally here. For, Beyonce has unleashed her long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance. The new album sees Beyonce head to the dance floor with its anthemic songs. However, across the album, Queen Bey also shows love for the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, she goes on to credit her late Uncle Johnny - who was a queer man - in the Renaissance booklet.
Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album
July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Hayley Kiyoko released her second studio album, Panorama, on Friday. "MY SOPHOMORE ALBUM IS OUT NOW!!!" Kiyoko said on Twitter. "GO LISTEN!! STREAM!! BLAST IT ON THE ROOFTOPS & IN YOUR CAR!! I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!" "LET THE NEW ERA BEGIN!!" she said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beyoncé's new album, ‘Renaissance,’ leaks less than two days before its release
You won’t break Beyoncé's soul. But someone apparently broke the embargo on her new album. According to Variety — and Twitter — the singer’s highly anticipated seventh studio album, “Renaissance,” appears to have leaked online approximately 36 hours prior to its scheduled release. On social media, the Beyhive has been buzzing about the breach and urging people to resist the temptation to spread and listen to the record before Queen Bey intended.
Beyoncé shares rare picture of her children as she releases new album
Beyoncé has shared a picture and paid tribute to her three children to mark the release of her seventh studio album, Renaissance.The album is the 40-year-old’s first in six years, after she released Lemonade in 2016.In a statement posted to her website, the singer paid tribute to her husband Jay-Z, and their three children, Blue, 10, and twins Rumi and Sir, both five.“My intention [for the album] was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking,” she wrote.“I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir, and...
thesource.com
Ms. Tina Lawson Says Beyoncé Put Two Years of Work Into ‘Renaissance’
Ahead of the release of the Renaissance album, Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Lawson, spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the release. “I’m very, very excited,” Lawson said. “I just posted recently that I really miss her singing, and I do. I’m as excited as everybody else. I can’t wait for you guys to hear it. She put two years of love into this. Many, many nights all night working. So, I can’t wait for the world to hear it.”
NPR
We've gotta talk about Beyoncé's 'Renaissance'
BEYONCE: (Singing) Baby, come over. KIANA FITZGERALD: So "Virgo's Groove" is just a wonderful little nugget of dance, disco, house, funk, soul. Like, it's just all encompassing of all the things that many people love, especially me. I love all the elements that she included here. And it's just as much Mary Jane Girls as it is Donna Summer. And by that, I mean, you know, there's, like, this very amorphous feeling of, you know, just wanting to express herself and wanting to get to a place where she can just be free and be as liberated as possible. And I think both of those acts represent that. So this song is one of my favorites. I feel like once I, you know, listen to this album again and again and again, it's going to be the one that I come back to. But overall, this song is magnifique.
NPR
The latest music releases to add to your summer playlist
Audio will be available later today. A new Beyonce album is like a solar eclipse in pop music: rare and spectacular. But what are some other summer releases? NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Reanna Cruz from the Switched on Pop podcast.
Alan Parsons Releases Sixth Album ‘From the New World,’ Featuring James Durbin, Joe Bonamassa and More
Less than a month since famed producer and songwriter Alan Parsons underwent emergency spinal surgery on June 24, resulting in the postponement of his upcoming scheduled tour dates, he’s released his sixth solo album From the New World (Frontiers Music). Following Parsons’ previous studio album The Secret in 2019,...
TMZ.com
Beyonce's Album Looks, From 'Renaissance' to 'Dangerously in Love'
Beyoncé’s fashion icon status is officially in “Renaissance” mode with the release of the new album!. On Friday, Beyoncé dropped her seventh studio collection … ushering in a new wave of glam shots, which she’s done since her debut solo album back in 2003.
NPR
Movies you missed: 'Moonstruck' was a hit for a reason
NICHOLAS CAGE: (As Ronny Cammareri) I'm in love with you. CHER: (As Loretta Castorini) Snap out of it. SIMON: "Moonstruck," about a woman who is caught between her fiance and his hotheaded younger brother. (SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MOONSTRUCK") OLYMPIA DUKAKIS: (As Rose Castorini) Do you love him, Loretta?. CHER: (As...
Comments / 0