Holland man wins $100K in second chance drawing

A Holland man is now $100,000 richer after being randomly selected in a second chance drawing.

Forty-three-year-old Darwyn Thomas’s name was picked in the Diamond Riches Second Chance drawing on July 21 after scanning a non-winning ticket, according to Michigan Lottery.

“I scanned several non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets into the second chance promotion hoping to win a big prize,” says Thomas. “When I got a notification from the Lottery telling me I’d won the $100,000 top prize, I was in disbelief. It was an amazing feeling!”

We’re told Thomas will use the money to pay his bills and then save the rest.

Michigan Lottery says every non-winning Diamond Riches ticket qualifies players to enter a drawing for a chance to win between $500 and $100,000.

