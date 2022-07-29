World Famous Competitive Eater Sets World Record: 44 Cane’s Fingers in 5 Minutes

kbat.com
29-year-old Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was tragically killed in the line of dutyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
There's Some Talk About Tyler - Lindale, Texas area Getting A Buc-ee'sTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Time to Eat! We're Discussing the Best Fried Chicken in Tyler, Texas
There is no doubt about it, here in East Texas we love to eat, especially any fried food. While fried food might not be the best for our diet there is something amazing about delicious fried chicken and the comfort it brings when you’re eating it. Which is why I wanted to look online for what locals in Tyler, Texas believe to be the best fried chicken in our area.
This Home Is A Masterpiece With An Unexpected Twist In Alto, Texas
I have shared new home builds in Alto from Petty Construction in the past, and they never disappoint. I always admire the quality and the personalization that goes into every home design they carry to fruition. The last time we looked at a home from Alto it was massive. We...
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school supplies
Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism. A tax holiday is a temporary reduction or elimination of a tax. It is synonymous with tax abatement, tax subsidy, or tax reduction. Governments usually create tax holidays as incentives for business investment. Tax relief can be provided in the form of property tax concessions to assure the investment of new businesses or the retention of existing ones.
KLTV
‘Thanks for asking’: Mark Scirto update
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some of you have been asking about Mark Scirto as he continues to rehab from the stroke he had back in May. Mark is doing well enough that he says he will be able to cut back a day on therapy visits each week. He is...
Emergency units respond to reported boat explosion on Lake Tyler
LAKE TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Emergency units with the Chapel Hill and Whitehouse Fire Departments responded to Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon in regards to a reported “boat explosion.” Chapel Hill VFD said that no injuries have been reported and that the boat’s occupants were all rescued safely. Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire […]
ketk.com
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: City of Henderson Animal Center
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – With a mission to provide temporary shelter and excellent care for stray, unwanted and homeless animals throughout Henderson, the city’s animal center is a resource for their community. Each day, they strive to do the following:. Promote responsible pet ownership. Protect citizens by housing...
easttexasradio.com
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News
According to the CDC, breastfeeding has health benefits for both babies and mothers. Breast milk provides a baby with ideal nutrition and supports growth and development. Here are five great benefits of breastfeeding:. Breast milk is the best source of nutrition for most babies: as the baby grows, the mother’s...
dallasexpress.com
Tree-Killing Beetle Infestation Spreads in North Texas
Two Texas counties recently confirmed the arrival of an invasive tree-killing beetle, bringing the total number of counties in the state impacted to 11. Five Texas counties were added to the list of confirmed cases just this year, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported in a news release. The invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) was most recently confirmed in Morris and Rusk counties.
Crews responding to fire off Gilmer Rd. in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Crews are responding to a large fire in North Longview. According to witnesses, the fire broke out close to the intersection of Toler Rd. and Gilmer Rd., near McWhorter Park. The fire is behind a new Starbuck's and near Havoline Xpress Lube and Subway on Gilmer...
There's Some Talk About Tyler - Lindale, Texas area Getting A Buc-ee's
Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Buc-ee's is a chain of country stores and gas stations with locations in Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Floria, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company is owned by Arch "Beaver" Aplin III and Don Wasek and has its headquarters in Lake Jackson, Texas.
Crews respond after a single-vehicle wreck in Wood County (Wood County, TX)
Crews respond after a single-vehicle wreck in Wood County (Wood County, TX)Nationwide Report. Crews responded after an 18-wheeler rolled over in Wood County. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle wreck took place on SH154 between FM 2869 and the Upshur County line [...]
Tyler police responding to reported pin-in crash at S. Broadway Ave., Grande Blvd. intersection
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is responding to a major crash at a busy Tyler intersection. The crash occurred at the intersection of S. Broadway Ave. and Grande Blvd. around 7:25 p.m. Witnesses tell CBS19 at least one vehicle is overturned, and traffic is backed up in...
KLTV
Cause not yet determined for Longview grass fire that burned 8 acres
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview officials report that a Saturday afternoon grass fire near Toler Road burned about eight acres, but its cause is not yet undetermined. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said the fire broke out around 2 p.m. off Toler Road near Gilmer Road and that trucks used to respond to grass fires were dispatched.
Family holds celebration of life for man killed in Smith County wreck that left 5 dead
TYLER, Texas — Friends and family of Marvin Jenkins, one of the five people killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 110 in Smith County, gathered Saturday to celebrate the life of the person they called a "light in the room." "I [saw] the picture of us and I...
LIST: When East Texas campuses are having their first day of school
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Students and teachers are preparing to return to the classroom for the new school year. Click below to see a full list of when East Texas schools are having their first day of school. Alba-Golden – Aug. 18 All Saints – Aug. 18 Alto ISD – Aug. 11 Apple Springs – […]
ssnewstelegram.com
Local man wins Million Mile award
Fortune 500 company, Landstar System, Inc. recognized Omar Castillo of Sulphur Springs as a “One Million Mile Safe Driver” earlier this month during an awards ceremony at the 2022 Landstar Business Capacity Owners All-Star Celebration. The annual Million Mile Safe Driver awards honor Landstar business capacity owners for...
KLTV
Longview Fire Department battles grass fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum reports that Longview firefighters are working to extinguish a grass fire near Toler Road and Highway 300. At this time no information known regarding the cause of the fire, but no structures were visibly damaged as of this update.
SSPD: Van Sickle Street Search Warrant Yields Meth, THC Marijuana, 3 Arrests
When Sulphur Springs Police and Special Crimes Unit investigators executed a search warrant at a Van Sickle Street address at 5 p.m. Sunday, they found suspected methamphetamine, THC, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and took three people into custody, according to arrest reports. In an unrelated incident, a Brashear man was accused Sunday of trying to discard meth pipe under a car during a Como traffic stop, according to sheriff’s reports.
Poll shows race for Texas governor tightening, East Texans react
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With 101 days until the midterm elections, the race for Texas governor is heating up. East Texans for Beto gathered in Longview to show their support. The former congressman is making several stops in East Texas while on his 49-day “Drive for Texas” tour, stopping in Longview, Palestine and Lufkin on […]
East Texas church starts fundraiser for family of Smith County deputy killed in crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – After a Smith County deputy was killed in a crash Thursday night involving an alleged drunk driver, an East Texas church has created a fundraiser to lend a helping hand. “Our hearts are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and brother in Christ, Lorenzo Bustos, who lost his […]
