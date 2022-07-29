ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

World Famous Competitive Eater Sets World Record: 44 Cane’s Fingers in 5 Minutes

By Buddy Logan
KBAT 99.9
KBAT 99.9
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kbat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 KNUE

Time to Eat! We’re Discussing the Best Fried Chicken in Tyler, Texas

There is no doubt about it, here in East Texas we love to eat, especially any fried food. While fried food might not be the best for our diet there is something amazing about delicious fried chicken and the comfort it brings when you’re eating it. Which is why I wanted to look online for what locals in Tyler, Texas believe to be the best fried chicken in our area.
TYLER, TX
Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school supplies

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism. A tax holiday is a temporary reduction or elimination of a tax. It is synonymous with tax abatement, tax subsidy, or tax reduction. Governments usually create tax holidays as incentives for business investment. Tax relief can be provided in the form of property tax concessions to assure the investment of new businesses or the retention of existing ones.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

‘Thanks for asking’: Mark Scirto update

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some of you have been asking about Mark Scirto as he continues to rehab from the stroke he had back in May. Mark is doing well enough that he says he will be able to cut back a day on therapy visits each week. He is...
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Tyler, TX
Food & Drinks
Tyler, TX
Lifestyle
City
Tyler, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Emergency units respond to reported boat explosion on Lake Tyler

LAKE TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Emergency units with the Chapel Hill and Whitehouse Fire Departments responded to Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon in regards to a reported “boat explosion.” Chapel Hill VFD said that no injuries have been reported and that the boat’s occupants were all rescued safely. Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire […]
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

CLEAR THE SHELTERS: City of Henderson Animal Center

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – With a mission to provide temporary shelter and excellent care for stray, unwanted and homeless animals throughout Henderson, the city’s animal center is a resource for their community. Each day, they strive to do the following:. Promote responsible pet ownership. Protect citizens by housing...
HENDERSON, TX
easttexasradio.com

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News

According to the CDC, breastfeeding has health benefits for both babies and mothers. Breast milk provides a baby with ideal nutrition and supports growth and development. Here are five great benefits of breastfeeding:. Breast milk is the best source of nutrition for most babies: as the baby grows, the mother’s...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Tree-Killing Beetle Infestation Spreads in North Texas

Two Texas counties recently confirmed the arrival of an invasive tree-killing beetle, bringing the total number of counties in the state impacted to 11. Five Texas counties were added to the list of confirmed cases just this year, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported in a news release. The invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) was most recently confirmed in Morris and Rusk counties.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Chestnut
CBS19

Crews responding to fire off Gilmer Rd. in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Crews are responding to a large fire in North Longview. According to witnesses, the fire broke out close to the intersection of Toler Rd. and Gilmer Rd., near McWhorter Park. The fire is behind a new Starbuck's and near Havoline Xpress Lube and Subway on Gilmer...
LONGVIEW, TX
Tour Tyler Texas

There's Some Talk About Tyler - Lindale, Texas area Getting A Buc-ee's

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Buc-ee's is a chain of country stores and gas stations with locations in Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Floria, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company is owned by Arch "Beaver" Aplin III and Don Wasek and has its headquarters in Lake Jackson, Texas.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#New World#Eater#Canes#City Music#Food Drink#Raising Cane#Tx#Tmz#The Las Vegas Strip#Texas Toast
KLTV

Cause not yet determined for Longview grass fire that burned 8 acres

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview officials report that a Saturday afternoon grass fire near Toler Road burned about eight acres, but its cause is not yet undetermined. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said the fire broke out around 2 p.m. off Toler Road near Gilmer Road and that trucks used to respond to grass fires were dispatched.
ssnewstelegram.com

Local man wins Million Mile award

Fortune 500 company, Landstar System, Inc. recognized Omar Castillo of Sulphur Springs as a “One Million Mile Safe Driver” earlier this month during an awards ceremony at the 2022 Landstar Business Capacity Owners All-Star Celebration. The annual Million Mile Safe Driver awards honor Landstar business capacity owners for...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KLTV

Longview Fire Department battles grass fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum reports that Longview firefighters are working to extinguish a grass fire near Toler Road and Highway 300. At this time no information known regarding the cause of the fire, but no structures were visibly damaged as of this update.
LONGVIEW, TX
KSST Radio

SSPD: Van Sickle Street Search Warrant Yields Meth, THC Marijuana, 3 Arrests

When Sulphur Springs Police and Special Crimes Unit investigators executed a search warrant at a Van Sickle Street address at 5 p.m. Sunday, they found suspected methamphetamine, THC, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and took three people into custody, according to arrest reports. In an unrelated incident, a Brashear man was accused Sunday of trying to discard meth pipe under a car during a Como traffic stop, according to sheriff’s reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT

KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kbat.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy