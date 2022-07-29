z93country.com
Related
z93country.com
Sheriff Reports Arrests from the Weekend
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Jacob R. Small of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for assault-1st degree (domestic violence). Debora A. Roysdon of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on 4 Wayne County Circuit Court Warrants of Arrests for...
z93country.com
Sheriff Reports Three Arrests
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Charles B. Young of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on 3 Wayne County District Court Warrants of Arrest for failure to appear on the underlying charges of possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance-2nd degree (drug unspecified), theft by unlawful taking or disposition-shoplifting, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and failure to appear. Young was also served with a Wayne County District Court Criminal Summons for operating a motor vehicle with an expired operator’s license, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle and 3 counts of failure to appear-for citations on misdemeanor offenses.
z93country.com
Applications are being accepted for JR Ambassador Program
The Monticello-Wayne County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce our 2022-2023 Junior Ambassador Program. This competitive leadership program is open to Juniors and Seniors in Wayne County and aims to develop motivated, skilled, and effective leaders who will contribute to the growth of Monticello. Ten Ambassadors will be selected by the Chamber Board of Directors based on their application and interview.
z93country.com
Back to School Orientations Begin Today
Wayne County High School Students can drop by the orientation this evening 4-7pm. Tomorrow is an orientation for Bell Elementary 1st, and 2nd Graders.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKYT 27
KSP looking for escaped inmate
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is looking for an escaped inmate. KSP says 43-year-old Billy R. Lowe, of Gray, Ky. walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center in Richmond on Sunday. He is described as being a white male, 6′1″ tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown...
z93country.com
Wayne County returns to Red Zone of Covid Spread
The Lake Cumberland District Health Department currently has 5 counties in the “red” or high Covid community spread level and 5 counties in the “yellow” or medium level of community spread. Wayne, Pulaski, Clinton, McCreary, and Cumberland are all listed in the red category of spread.
q95fm.net
One Person Dead Following Three-Vehicle Collision
According to Officials with the Kentucky State Police, just after 2:00 PM on Tuesday, troopers were called to a three-vehicle collision that took place between Somerset and Nancy. A car being driven by 41-year-old Michael Fillmore, from Hemet, California, was traveling west on the parkway when he is said to...
lakercountry.com
Details released about fatal parkway wreck
More details have been released about a fatal collision on the Cumberland Parkway in Pulaski County Tuesday afternoon. According to Kentucky State Police, the three-vehicle collision resulted in the death of Michael A. Fillmore, 41 years old of Hemet, California. According to KSP, Fillmore was traveling west on the Cumberland...
RELATED PEOPLE
clayconews.com
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LOCATED IN CRUISER AFTER FEMALE SUBJECT TAKEN INTO CUSTODY ON WARRANT OF ARREST IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson along with K-9 Deputy Brian France arrested Nikki Fairchild age 50 of Corbin, KY early Sunday morning July 24, 2022 at approximately 1:20 AM. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot off West...
clayconews.com
ARREST: Methamphetamine and Paraphernalia seized in Southern Kentucky during an Investigation into a Drug Trafficking Organization
SOMERSET, KY (July 28, 2022) - Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck is reporting the arrest of a Waynesburg man on drug charges in the early morning hours Wednesday, following a joint investigation with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Speck reports the case began when Detectives from the Pulaski...
z93country.com
New Boil Water Advisory Issued
A boil water has been issued due to a line break for the customers on Beech Street. Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking, bringing the water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using. The advisories will remain in effect until the situations has...
wymt.com
Surveillance video released from I-75 crash that killed three
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Surveillance video shows the wrong-way driver who deputies say caused a deadly crash in Laurel County. The video is from the weigh station off I-75, at mile marker 34. You can see the vehicle driving the wrong way, a semi and an SUV are seen getting over to dodge it:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Campbell County Sheriff recovered over $36,000 of stolen property
JELLICO, Tenn. (WATE) — Campbell County Sherrif’s Office say they recovered over $36,000 of stolen property from a Jellico house Monday, July 25. The sheriff’s office shared on Facebook that they searched the residence located on Poplar Avenue. Police say the house belongs to Dustin Omar Louden and Sarah Rashay Sutton.
More than $60K in cash, suspected drugs seized from Oneida home
ONEIDA, Tenn. (WATE) – A tip to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office regarding the alleged sale of narcotics led a sergeant and team of deputies to an Oneida residence on Sunday, where they seized more than $60,000 cash and substances believed to be methamphetamine. One suspect has been arrested. A social media post shared by […]
z93country.com
Police Department Need Help Identifying Someone
Monticello Police Department needs your help with identifying this man. You will remain anonymous! We need his name, not yours.
wtloam.com
Two Women Arrested In Pulaski County Drug Investigation
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested on drug charges. Deputies say a car left a house on Little Rock Run and ran a stop sign leading to a traffic stop. During the stop, deputies said they recognized the passenger as a person with active arrest warrants. Misty Ison, from Letcher County, was arrested on the warrant and deputies said they found drugs in her handbag. The driver, April Meade, of Little Rock Run, was attempting to hide items in the car. After a search of the vehicle, deputies said they found a baggie with more than 28 grams of suspected meth. Detectives continued their investigation at the house the two women were visiting. In the house, they said they found approximately 89 grams of meth, digital scales, baggies, marijuana, a pistol, ammunition and drug paraphernalia. Ison was arrested and charged with flagrant non-support, being a persistent felony offender, trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Meade was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Both were lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Comments / 0