Monticello, KY

z93country.com

Sheriff Reports Arrests from the Weekend

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Jacob R. Small of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for assault-1st degree (domestic violence). Debora A. Roysdon of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on 4 Wayne County Circuit Court Warrants of Arrests for...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Sheriff Reports Three Arrests

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Charles B. Young of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on 3 Wayne County District Court Warrants of Arrest for failure to appear on the underlying charges of possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance-2nd degree (drug unspecified), theft by unlawful taking or disposition-shoplifting, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and failure to appear. Young was also served with a Wayne County District Court Criminal Summons for operating a motor vehicle with an expired operator’s license, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle and 3 counts of failure to appear-for citations on misdemeanor offenses.
MONTICELLO, KY
z93country.com

Applications are being accepted for JR Ambassador Program

The Monticello-Wayne County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce our 2022-2023 Junior Ambassador Program. This competitive leadership program is open to Juniors and Seniors in Wayne County and aims to develop motivated, skilled, and effective leaders who will contribute to the growth of Monticello. Ten Ambassadors will be selected by the Chamber Board of Directors based on their application and interview.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

KSP looking for escaped inmate

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is looking for an escaped inmate. KSP says 43-year-old Billy R. Lowe, of Gray, Ky. walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center in Richmond on Sunday. He is described as being a white male, 6′1″ tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown...
RICHMOND, KY
z93country.com

Wayne County returns to Red Zone of Covid Spread

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department currently has 5 counties in the “red” or high Covid community spread level and 5 counties in the “yellow” or medium level of community spread. Wayne, Pulaski, Clinton, McCreary, and Cumberland are all listed in the red category of spread.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

One Person Dead Following Three-Vehicle Collision

According to Officials with the Kentucky State Police, just after 2:00 PM on Tuesday, troopers were called to a three-vehicle collision that took place between Somerset and Nancy. A car being driven by 41-year-old Michael Fillmore, from Hemet, California, was traveling west on the parkway when he is said to...
SOMERSET, KY
lakercountry.com

Details released about fatal parkway wreck

More details have been released about a fatal collision on the Cumberland Parkway in Pulaski County Tuesday afternoon. According to Kentucky State Police, the three-vehicle collision resulted in the death of Michael A. Fillmore, 41 years old of Hemet, California. According to KSP, Fillmore was traveling west on the Cumberland...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

New Boil Water Advisory Issued

A boil water has been issued due to a line break for the customers on Beech Street. Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking, bringing the water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using. The advisories will remain in effect until the situations has...
MONTICELLO, KY
wymt.com

Surveillance video released from I-75 crash that killed three

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Surveillance video shows the wrong-way driver who deputies say caused a deadly crash in Laurel County. The video is from the weigh station off I-75, at mile marker 34. You can see the vehicle driving the wrong way, a semi and an SUV are seen getting over to dodge it:
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WATE

Campbell County Sheriff recovered over $36,000 of stolen property

JELLICO, Tenn. (WATE) — Campbell County Sherrif’s Office say they recovered over $36,000 of stolen property from a Jellico house Monday, July 25. The sheriff’s office shared on Facebook that they searched the residence located on Poplar Avenue. Police say the house belongs to Dustin Omar Louden and Sarah Rashay Sutton.
WATE

More than $60K in cash, suspected drugs seized from Oneida home

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WATE) – A tip to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office regarding the alleged sale of narcotics led a sergeant and team of deputies to an Oneida residence on Sunday, where they seized more than $60,000 cash and substances believed to be methamphetamine. One suspect has been arrested. A social media post shared by […]
ONEIDA, TN
wtloam.com

Two Women Arrested In Pulaski County Drug Investigation

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested on drug charges. Deputies say a car left a house on Little Rock Run and ran a stop sign leading to a traffic stop. During the stop, deputies said they recognized the passenger as a person with active arrest warrants. Misty Ison, from Letcher County, was arrested on the warrant and deputies said they found drugs in her handbag. The driver, April Meade, of Little Rock Run, was attempting to hide items in the car. After a search of the vehicle, deputies said they found a baggie with more than 28 grams of suspected meth. Detectives continued their investigation at the house the two women were visiting. In the house, they said they found approximately 89 grams of meth, digital scales, baggies, marijuana, a pistol, ammunition and drug paraphernalia. Ison was arrested and charged with flagrant non-support, being a persistent felony offender, trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Meade was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Both were lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY

