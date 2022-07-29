ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

scvnews.com

Message from JCI Santa Clarita President

Wow its August. That is crazy!! Our July events were so much fun. We had a really great Chat & Chill with guest speaker Bret Lieberman of Yes I Can (YIC) Unity Through Music & Education. YIC believes individuals with disabilities should have the same right as non-disabled individuals to...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

YWCA’s Camp Rosie Helps Boost Girls’ Confidence

First published in the July 28 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. In a gym at the YWCA Glendale/Pasadena location, 14 girls sat at tables as they focused on filling out a template of a resumé. They worked intently, and at times they turned to their neighbor to ask...
PASADENA, CA
Vishnu

Is Torrance a good city to live in?

Torrance is a suburb in the South Bay of Los Angeles, offering a city vibe, but away from all the hustle and bustle, and it’s got so much to offer. So if you’ve ever been curious about living in Torrance, you’re in luck because today we’re getting into everything you need to know about living in Torrance.
TORRANCE, CA
danapointtimes.com

Father-Son Duo Bring New Life to Former Dana Point Hotel Site

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
outlooknewspapers.com

As Pandemic Lingered, PfA Delivered

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the pivot to virtual programming and reduced expenses led to a one-time budget surplus that San Marino’s Partnership for Awareness’ board of directors voted to allocate as grants to San Marino Unified School District sites to support the social-emotional well-being of students who have endured significant challenges over the past two years.
SAN MARINO, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Boys & Girls Club’s Champions for Kids Awards

First published in the July 28 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Boys & Girls Club of Pasadena held its annual Champions for Kids recognition luncheon on Thursday, July 21. The event honors individuals, foundations, corporations and volunteers for their longtime support of the club. This year’s recipients included...
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

D-Day Arrives for San Marino Center Project

The San Marino City Council is poised to take final action on the renovation of the San Marino Center at its regular Friday meeting. The process, which began more than two years ago, has moved forward steadily despite twists and turns relating to design and environmental impact. Last month, the...
randomlengthsnews.com

Indoor Masking Strongly Advised to Protect Most Vulnerable Residents

Using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC COVID-19 Community Levels framework, Los Angeles County remains at the high community level the week ending July 29. However, there are indications that LA County may very soon be moving to the medium community level. Given the latest trends in cases and hospitalizations, Public Health is not instituting universal indoor masking at this time.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Surfline

Five Waves @ 60 Seconds: Hurricane Frank From Above

Hurricane swells in SoCal are wonderful, slightly frenetic things. They’re way less predictable than well-forecast Southern Hemi or North Pacific swells. They have names! They don’t make landfall here. They light up rare bird spots. As OC-based Director of Forecasting Kevin Wallis noted in our “Best Southern California Hurricane Swells of the Century (So Far)” article a couple years back: “SIZE. MOVEMENT. WIND. In that order. Hurricanes are extremely small in size compared to winter type storms. A hurricane’s size and the direction the storm is moving determines the size of the swell. The strength of the system is significantly less important than its size and movement.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
