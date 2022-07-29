glendalenewspress.outlooknewspapers.com
Is Torrance a good city to live in?VishnuTorrance, CA
3 of the best pros of living in Los Angeles, CASaurabh
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?Chicago Food KingLos Angeles, CA
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
scvnews.com
Message from JCI Santa Clarita President
Wow its August. That is crazy!! Our July events were so much fun. We had a really great Chat & Chill with guest speaker Bret Lieberman of Yes I Can (YIC) Unity Through Music & Education. YIC believes individuals with disabilities should have the same right as non-disabled individuals to...
outlooknewspapers.com
YWCA’s Camp Rosie Helps Boost Girls’ Confidence
First published in the July 28 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. In a gym at the YWCA Glendale/Pasadena location, 14 girls sat at tables as they focused on filling out a template of a resumé. They worked intently, and at times they turned to their neighbor to ask...
Is Torrance a good city to live in?
Torrance is a suburb in the South Bay of Los Angeles, offering a city vibe, but away from all the hustle and bustle, and it’s got so much to offer. So if you’ve ever been curious about living in Torrance, you’re in luck because today we’re getting into everything you need to know about living in Torrance.
danapointtimes.com
Father-Son Duo Bring New Life to Former Dana Point Hotel Site
The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories.
WATCH: California Teen Gets Hand Stuck In Mall Escalator
'I don’t know how this happened.'
Jobs and internships at ABC7 Los Angeles
See the latest career opportunities and job postings for ABC7 in Los Angeles.
outlooknewspapers.com
As Pandemic Lingered, PfA Delivered
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the pivot to virtual programming and reduced expenses led to a one-time budget surplus that San Marino’s Partnership for Awareness’ board of directors voted to allocate as grants to San Marino Unified School District sites to support the social-emotional well-being of students who have endured significant challenges over the past two years.
Warm conditions on tap, chance of thunderstorms linger in parts of SoCal Tuesday
Southern California on Tuesday will continue to see some muggy conditions as a slight chance of thunderstorms linger in the mountains and deserts.
outlooknewspapers.com
Boys & Girls Club’s Champions for Kids Awards
First published in the July 28 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Boys & Girls Club of Pasadena held its annual Champions for Kids recognition luncheon on Thursday, July 21. The event honors individuals, foundations, corporations and volunteers for their longtime support of the club. This year’s recipients included...
outlooknewspapers.com
D-Day Arrives for San Marino Center Project
The San Marino City Council is poised to take final action on the renovation of the San Marino Center at its regular Friday meeting. The process, which began more than two years ago, has moved forward steadily despite twists and turns relating to design and environmental impact. Last month, the...
randomlengthsnews.com
Indoor Masking Strongly Advised to Protect Most Vulnerable Residents
Using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC COVID-19 Community Levels framework, Los Angeles County remains at the high community level the week ending July 29. However, there are indications that LA County may very soon be moving to the medium community level. Given the latest trends in cases and hospitalizations, Public Health is not instituting universal indoor masking at this time.
Surfline
Five Waves @ 60 Seconds: Hurricane Frank From Above
Hurricane swells in SoCal are wonderful, slightly frenetic things. They’re way less predictable than well-forecast Southern Hemi or North Pacific swells. They have names! They don’t make landfall here. They light up rare bird spots. As OC-based Director of Forecasting Kevin Wallis noted in our “Best Southern California Hurricane Swells of the Century (So Far)” article a couple years back: “SIZE. MOVEMENT. WIND. In that order. Hurricanes are extremely small in size compared to winter type storms. A hurricane’s size and the direction the storm is moving determines the size of the swell. The strength of the system is significantly less important than its size and movement.”
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Irvine Residents to Begin Receiving Notices About Being Transferred from SCE into the New OCPA Plan
Throughout the month of August, all Irvine residents are scheduled to begin receiving a notice from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — that on October 1st, they will be transferred out of SCE and automatically enrolled in the new Orange County Power Authority (OCPA), at a higher monthly rate.
Southland could see showers, thunderstorms this weekend
Forecasters are predicting a chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend, especially in the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties and the Antelope, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys.
kclu.org
Van set on fire in what investigators called attempted arson explosion in Ventura County
Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies say they’ve arrested a man who was trying to blow up a van parked at a business. Ventura County firefighters were called to a nursery on Old Telegraph Road in Fillmore by reports of a suspicious vehicle. The found a fire in the back of a parked van, and a propane tank with an open valve in the van’s front seat.
Report: USC President ‘Shut Down’ Potential 2021 Pac-12 Expansion
Ten months ago, Carol Folt was surprised the league was discussing the possibility of expansion. Now, the Trojans will be leaving for the Big Ten.
