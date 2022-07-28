Mr. Lin: For impeccably dressed, Scotch-swirling misters

www.7x7.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
In biggest San Francisco home sale of 2022, Broadway mansion reportedly bought by Manchester United owners
The storied red-brick mansion on the crest of Pac Heights just sold for $34.5 million.
The best thing to do in each San Francisco neighborhood this August
From oyster fests to underground dance parties.
Outside Lands expected to draw around 75,000 people a day
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Outside Lands is raring to start this Friday, August 5. The three-day music event in Golden Gate Park is expected to attract around 75,000 people per day, according to a tweet from SFPD Richmond Station. This year’s lineup at the all-ages festival includes headliners Green Day, Post Malone, and SZA. Over […]
Popular Korean restaurant in San Francisco, the Lucky Pig, permanently closes
"We are incredibly sad that we can't continue here."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
easyreadernews.com
Travel: San Francisco’s Tastiest ‘hood, North Beach
There is no beach in San Francisco’s North Beach. There was, once upon a time, before it got filled up and replaced with streets and buildings. But what has remained constant: a huge Italian community. It’s not as big as it once was, but the spirit of the Italian culture and food lives on, in perhaps a larger way than I’ve seen in other cities.
SFStation.com
The Whimsy Market EAST BAY: New Moon Rituals
The Whimsy Market is heading to the Bay Area again! On May 28th, we will be bringing our metaphysical and artisan market to Four Fools Winery in Rodeo, California. Bring your friends and family to enjoy an afternoon of healing, shopping, and wine! -- browse thousands of crystals for all your healing needs and desires.
Silicon Valley
Rare downtown San Mateo home with 7-plus-car parking and 2 full kitchens
Explore the possibilities of this charming Victorian-style, two-level home in San Mateo’s North Central neighborhood. Consider the tremendous income-producing potential, an ideal residence for multigenerational living or a spacious single-family home. Located at 227 N. Claremont Street, it is ideally situated between San Francisco and Silicon Valley, minutes from...
The Biz Beat: Palermo brings Sicilian cooking to San Jose
One of the greatest culinary marriages came about when dried pasta, introduced by the Arabs to Sicily in the 12th century, met tomatoes grown from seeds brought to 16th century Spanish Palermo after Hernán Cortés gathered them from Montezuma’s gardens. Regardless of its international foundations, red sauces and pasta dishes have come to define popular Italian cuisine.... The post The Biz Beat: Palermo brings Sicilian cooking to San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 standout places to eat and drink outside in San Francisco
To find the best backyard bar on Balboa Street, look for the hanging tongs.
travelexperta.com
4 Bookstores in San Francisco You Need To Visit
San Francisco is well known for the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz, but the city is home to many more cool things you need to check if you visit it, and one of them is bookshops. From old bookshops that have been around for years to new independent bookstores, those have proven to be more alive than ever and doing well. So, whether you are an avid or casual reader, here is a list of the best bookstores in San Francisco you should consider visiting.
notquitenigella.com
House Of Carbs - Tartine Manufactory, San Francisco
Tartine is one of San Francisco’s biggest food success stories. Started in 2002 the owners Elisabeth Prueitt and Chad Robertson both won James Beard awards as pastry chef of the year and they turn out pastries and breads including their signature Morning Bun. Please note that this story was...
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Half Moon Bay, California
I’d seen the pictures of Half Moon Bay while researching my trip, so I knew it would be beautiful. And yet, I was still awed by the steep and rocky cliffs perched high above the crashing waves of the Pacific Ocean. And when the fog sets in (which it does regularly) it creates a moody scene reminiscent of Scotland.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Luxury picnic service's sweet success
A kind gesture sparked a business idea for two Bay area women. In today’s ‘Start Small, Think Big.’
Mic
Welcome to the first-ever Transgender History Month
Our Streets is a column by writer and reporter Ray Levy Uyeda that highlights activists, artists, and organizers who are doing the work and reclaiming power for the people. When transgender activist, actress, and speaker Donna Personna was coming up in the 1960s, there were few, if any, queer and transgender public spaces where she could hang out and meet others in her community. Just about everything was different back then, she tells Mic, from social attitudes to laws to media portrayals of queer and transgender people and families.
7x7.com
How one couple learned to sail (and caught the bug) in the Oakland Estuary
Someday, my husband Matt and I are going to sail around the world. Or so we’ve been saying since Fourth of July last year when he became inspired after reading the book Adrift. It’s the story of the only man known to survive alone at sea for over a...
diablomag.com
Eye for Pretty in Danville
When Nicole Salceda and her husband bought their first house together, they embarked on various DIY projects, ultimately transforming that house into a home. Along the way, Salceda caught the interior design bug. When they sold that home, prospective buyers asked if the owner was an interior designer. That got Salceda thinking: Could she parlay her design chops into a new career?
SFist
One Month In, New SoMa ‘Drug Sobering Center’ Gets Mixed Reviews
More than 300 visitors have accessed the new SoMa Rise sobering center in its first month open, but it’s still unclear whether it's producing any good outcomes, or justifying its $4.2 million-a-year price tag. We are now just over one month into the operation of San Francisco’s long-planned drug...
Here's what a taste of luxury in the Bay Area could look like for a Mega Millions winner
The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $1.2 billion -- the second highest jackpot in the game's history. There are many options for what to do with that money.
Community saves one of last remaining Bay Area roller skating rinks from shutting down
The rink was scheduled to close down at the end of July and be transformed into housing units but as attendance surged after the news spread throughout the community, the rink is able to stay open for the foreseeable future.
Silicon Valley
Bay Area entrepreneur envisions new purposes for land, ways to save planet
James Levine is a civil engineer. He’s also an entrepreneur, environmental consultant, a developer and someone who figures out how to solve multiple problems simultaneously in a way that he hopes benefits all. One day while he was looking out at the bay from his Emeryville office, Levine was...
Comments / 0