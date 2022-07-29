2023 VinFast Ironman World Championship To Hold Dedicated Women’s And Men’s Race Days

sgbonline.com
My trip to Hawaii: The age of over-tourism
There isn’t much to say about Hawaii that hasn’t been written, painted, or sung about in great length. This July, my family and I explored the 11,000 miles of unique culture and geography found on the islands of Oahu and Hawaii (a.k.a. the Big Island). The Arrival. From...
Hawaii Convention Center to host 2022 Mrs. Philippines World Pageant
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Mrs. Philippines World Pageant takes place this Saturday, July 30, right here on Oahu. Before the competition, the contestants stopped by the State Capitol on Friday.
Delta Adds More Hawaii Flights + First-Ever Premium Select Option
Starting later this year, Delta Airlines has decided to add Hawaii flights and up-gauge some of its existing Hawaii flights in a most interesting way. They’re moving to treat Hawaii as an international destination by adding their Premium Select option on some longer-haul Hawaii routes. The airline said in...
Epic giveaway: 100 free Hawaii tickets to see New Kids On The Block
Guess what's also happening next week? The first-ever Wahlburgers franchise is opening in Hawaii.
2022 fleet sail in formation at start of RIMPAC
HONOLULU (KHON2) — RIMPAC begins Friday, according to the Navy. The exercise, officially called Rim of the Pacific, brings together 26 nations, 38 ships, three submarines, 170 aircraft and more than 25,000 personnel in this training exercise which takes place in Hawaii and Southern California. “By coming together as Capable, Adaptive Partners, and in the […]
Foul fowl: Hawaii locals overwhelmed by wild chickens
HONOLULU (CN) — Although many destinations have their share of distinctive animals, Hawaii boasts a particularly unique range of creatures that call the islands home. For all its incredible biodiversity, however, Hawaii has instead become dominated not by the gentle Hawaiian sea turtles or the adorable Hawaiian monk seals it is known for — but by a growing population of chickens.
Maui airport overwhelmed with lines, handing out water
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Long lines persist as travelers continue to overwhelm Maui’s Kahului airport. Officials said the wait times seem to be worse between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Officials say it’s been an ongoing problem for about a month now. Some people were taken by surprise while others were prepared for the long […]
Maui County visitors reach highest monthly count since pandemic, new data shows
Maui County visitor arrivals in June reached its highest monthly count since the pandemic, with 288,333 travelers coming to Maui, new state data shows. When compared to pre-pandemic record highs, Maui arrivals last month were about 3% less than June 2019 arrivals, which marked 295,926 visitors, according to preliminary visitor statistics released Thursday by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.
Q&A With Matt Godfrey, Executive Director, Outdoor Gear Builders
Founded in 2013, Outdoor Gear Builders (OGB) cultivates, connects and supports the outdoor community in Western North Carolina, becoming one of the first organized alliances of outdoor gear brands in the United States. SGB Executive talked with Matt Godfrey, the nonprofit’s new executive Director, about forming the organization, its mission...
A coral found only in Hawaii could offer a breakthrough treatment for stroke survivors
An already heated Democratic gubernatorial primary now includes an allegation of hate speech in the form of a trending meme. As part of $15M project, state to install more than 200 security cameras at government buildings. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The state is undertaking a $15 million project to...
Volcano Watch: Hualālai’s Wahapele eruption: cone-building, explosive phreatic activity, and lava flows
While our attention is generally drawn to the Island of Hawai‘i’s most active volcanoes, Kīlauea and Mauna Loa, it is also important to keep watch on the Island of Hawai‘i’s third-most active volcano, Hualālai, which underlies the most populated areas of Kailua-Kona and the central Kona coast.
Flames tear through food truck parked in Diamond Head neighborhood
HNN News Brief (July 29, 2022) Visitor counts in Hawaii have dropped, but spending has nearly exceeded pre-pandemic levels. Sunrise News Roundup (July 29, 2022) Your top local stories for Friday, July 29, 2022. Public weighs in on new plan to control flooding in the Ala Wai watershed. Updated: 15...
Amid worrisome surge in opioid deaths, officials confirm Hawaii 14-year-old died of fentanyl overdose
The Hawaii Loa Ridge home where an elderly man's body was found in a bathtub encased in concrete is now up for sale. Marine accused of fatally stabbing wife on H-3 could be turned over to the military for a court martial. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The military does...
Maui estimated to have 40,000+ free-roaming cats
Maui Humane Society is trying to crack down on free-roaming cats by announcing plans to implement an island-wide "Community Cat Count" they plan to start in August.
Hana Highway reopens after large Maui brush fire
Maui officials reported a road closure at the intersections of Hana Highway and Haleakala Highway and the intersection at Baldwin Avenue and Hana Highway.
Waianae House Race Highlights The Democratic Party’s Power In Hawaii
Former Rep. Jo Jordan and Rep. Cedric Gates are facing off against each other for the fifth election in a row, vying to represent Waianae, Makaha and Makua in West Oahu. Their rivalry has a history. Filing as a Democrat in 2016 for what was then District 44, Gates, 29,...
Hawaii’s Waterfall Home Going to Auction, August 15th
One of Hawaii’s most photographed and celebrity-popular homes with postcard views of a 240-foot natural waterfall, a sports stadium with seating for 450 people, a nine-tee golf course, an aquatic center, a two-story water slide, and some of Hawaii’s best ocean views is going to auction. With a secluded location on the Big Island’s northeastern shore, Waterfalling Estate made gossip-mag headlines in 2016 when Justin Bieber rented the home for two weeks at $10,000 per night for his entourage, which included six skimpy-bikini-wearing models. Also a favorite for tropical reality television, Waterfalling Estate was chosen as the film location for both Love Island and Ex on the Beach and a finalist for HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt.
Maui wildfire now fully contained; 370 acres burned in Paia
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui firefighters have now gained control over a wildfire in Paia that burned more than 370 acres Saturday. The fire was deemed fully contained at 11 p.m. Crews monitored hot spots into the night and patrolled the permiter Sunday. It’s not clear what started the fire, but...
Have you seen this stolen dinosaur trailer on Maui?
Local toy makers Ayla Grady Whalen and Robert Whalen are asking for help after their dinosaur trailer was stolen from their driveway on Halama Street in Kihei. It's usually parked just around the corner from their toy store Violet's Toy Box.
