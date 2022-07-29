Hungarian GP: Lewis Hamilton predicts 'tough weekend' as Mercedes struggle in practice

www.skysports.com
Charles Leclerc calls Ferrari strategy 'a disaster' after dropping from first to sixth at Hungarian Grand Prix
Leclerc started Sunday's race in second and, after stopping for fresh mediums, appeared to be set for victory after overtaking George Russell on lap 31. But when world championship leader Max Verstappen - charging through the field after starting 10th - stopped for a second time, Ferrari responded by pitting Leclerc early for hard tyres, a compound which other cars had been struggling on at the Hungaroring.
Michael Masi: Former F1 race director reveals death threats after Max Verstappen claimed Formula One title
Former race director Michael Masi received death threats after his controversial decision allowed Max Verstappen to claim the Formula One title. The Australian changed the safety car re-start procedure at the end of the December's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a move that handed the crown to Red Bull's Verstappen, denying Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton a record eighth title in the process.
Hungarian GP: Lewis Hamilton rues missed win chance but warns rivals that Mercedes are closing the gap
Lewis Hamilton believes he could have fought for the Hungarian GP victory without his qualifying issues but still praised Mercedes after his on-merit second place and insists they're closing the gap to their rivals. Hamilton started only seventh on Sunday after a DRS issue ruined his final lap of qualifying,...
Fernando Alonso to Aston Martin: Ted Kravitz reacts to bombshell F1 move as Alpine lose world champion
Why is Alonso, at the age of 41, leaving a team for one that is five places and 79 points worse off in the championship? What's in it for Aston Martin? And what are the ramifications for Alpine?. While F1 is now on its summer break, Ted Kravitz - the...
Max Verstappen praised Red Bull's flexibility after shock Hungarian Grand Prix victory from 10th
Max Verstappen praised Red Bull's strategy and flexibility as he secured a victory he never expected at Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix. The world championship leader started the race 10th on the grid following a power unit issue during qualifying, but his team made a series of good strategy calls - in contrast to the faltering Ferrari decisions which saw Charles Leclerc drop from first to sixth - that helped him battle to his eighth win of the season ahead of the summer break.
Alexis Sanchez: Former Man Utd and Arsenal forward terminates Inter Milan contract to become free agent
Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing him. Sky in Italy understands the Serie A side have reached an agreement with Sanchez over severance pay on his deal which was originally due to expire next summer, and he will now be free to join a new club.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Saffron Beach and Tenebrism clash in Prix Rothschild thriller at Deauville
The Group One Prix Rothschild Stakes at Deauville on Tuesday offers a top midweek treat, live on Sky Sports Racing, with an epic clash of Britain versus Ireland. 2.33 Deauville - Moore vs Buick in Rothschild thriller. Royal Ascot heroine Saffron Beach travels to France on Tuesday for the Prix...
Hungarian GP: Max Verstappen storms from 10th to win ahead of Mercedes, Charles Leclerc only sixth
In a captivating race where three teams were in contention for the win, Verstappen fought back from his reliability-hampered qualifying with stonking pace and superior Red Bull strategy, and won by seven seconds from Lewis Hamilton and pole-sitter George Russell as Mercedes celebrated another double podium in Ferrari's avoidable absence.
Oscar Piastri: Alpine promote Australian driver to replace Fernando Alonso for Formula 1 2023
Alpine were left with an unexpected spot free in their line-up after two-time world champion Alonso agreed a shock move to Aston Martin, and have promoted from within to source Esteban Ocon's next team-mate. Piastri, 21, will arrive in F1 with a stellar reputation, having followed in Charles Leclerc and...
Oscar Piastri denies Alpine announcement and says he will be driving elsewhere in Formula 1 2023
Alpine had said that Piastri, who is currently their reserve driver, was being promoted to replace Fernando Alonso. The press release had no quotes from Piastri, fuelling talk that the highly-rated Australian had not been consulted. Hours later on Tuesday evening, Piastri posted on social media to say that Alpine...
Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer says he discovered Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin move via press release
Two-time Formula 1 world champion Alonso, 41, penned a multi-year deal with Aston Martin on Monday and will move to the team at the end of the season following Sebastian Vettel's retirement. Szafnauer was confident of tying the Spaniard down to a new deal, saying his team had guaranteed Alonso...
Prix de Royallieu: Hughie Morrison's Urban Artist in line for ParisLongchamp Group One swansong
Hughie Morrison may hand Urban Artist a Group One swansong after she was collared late on by Sea La Rosa in the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood on Saturday. The seven-year-old was an unconsidered 18-1 chance for the Group Two contest, yet under a positive ride from Jason Watson drew clear of her six rivals, only to be carried out on her shield when going down by a length.
Tom Huddlestone: Manchester United in talks with ex-Tottenham midfielder over U21s player-coach role
Manchester United are in talks with former Tottenham midfielder Tom Huddlestone over a player-coach role with the U21 team. The 35-year-old left Hull City at the end of last season and looks set to move into coaching following a playing career that included eight seasons at Spurs and four England caps.
Matthew Mott: England white-ball head coach pleads for patience after team's struggles this summer
England's humbling 90-run loss to South Africa at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday - dismissed for 101 in response to the tourists' 191-5 - was the the hosts' joint-heaviest defeat in T20 cricket, far from ideal preparation ahead of October's World Cup in Australia. New white-ball head coach Mott has...
Hungarian GP: Explaining Ferrari's latest blunder and Charles Leclerc's dwindling Formula 1 title dreams
Leclerc and Ferrari threw away more points in another wholly avoidable manner, while Verstappen and Red Bull were ever willing to pounce. Now 80 points behind Verstappen in the title race, Hungary was the latest critical blow to Leclerc's championship ambitions. Given his and his car's performance this season, that deficit is scarcely believable.
Jos Buttler says England hit with 'reality check' after failing to win home white-ball series this summer
Jos Buttler says England have received a "reality check" after failing to win a home white-ball series this summer, with the skipper urging his players not to dwell on their past successes. England produced a listless batting display as they were demolished for 101 in Sunday's T20I decider against South...
Timo Werner: RB Leipzig increasingly confident of re-signing Chelsea striker
RB Leipzig are growing increasingly confident they can agree a deal to re-sign Timo Werner from Chelsea, according to Sky in Germany. Talks between the two clubs are running 'at full speed' and the Bundesliga club are exploring all possibilities, whether it be a loan or permanent deal. Chelsea signed...
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United forward returns for first pre-season match amid transfer speculation
Cristiano Ronaldo made his first pre-season appearance for Manchester United in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano after a summer of speculation about his future. Pictures of Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford prior to the final whistle emerged on social media, but United have clarified he was one of a number of players to do so, and it is not an issue for the club.
Rosie Eccles: Being Lauren Price's Olympic sparring partner nearly killed me but it was right to do
Four years ago Rosie Eccles and Lauren Price were key sparring partners for one another at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Since then Price has excelled. She became amateur World champion, Olympic gold medallist and turned professional with BOXXER and Sky Sports. Eccles has suffered. She endured heartbreak in Olympic...
Carney Chukwuemeka: Chelsea reach agreement for permanent transfer of Aston Villa teenager
Chelsea have reached an agreement with Aston Villa for the permanent transfer of Carney Chukwuemeka for a fee in the region of £20m. The 18-year-old has been given permission to travel to London to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical. He made 12 Premier League appearances last season...
