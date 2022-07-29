Hungarian GP: Lewis Hamilton predicts 'tough weekend' as Mercedes struggle in practice

Hughie Morrison may hand Urban Artist a Group One swansong after she was collared late on by Sea La Rosa in the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood on Saturday. The seven-year-old was an unconsidered 18-1 chance for the Group Two contest, yet under a positive ride from Jason Watson drew clear of her six rivals, only to be carried out on her shield when going down by a length.

