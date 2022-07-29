Around four in 10 women say they are struggling financially, as are three in 10 men, according to “alarming” survey findings.Some 41% of women surveyed for pensions and retirement specialist LV=’s Wealth and Wellbeing Monitor in late June said they are struggling financially, with 30% of men saying the same.Overall, more than a third (36%) of those questioned said they are struggling financially, which was the highest proportion in LV=’s quarterly survey of 4,000 people across the UK since September 2020.Some 38% said they are worried about money – a proportion which has increased every quarter over the past year...

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO