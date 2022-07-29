www.restaurantbusinessonline.com
Consumer Spending Surges as Inflation Eats Away at Household Budgets
Consumer spending climbed 1.1% in June with higher fuel and food costs amid 40-year record high inflation that is continuing to eat away at paychecks and household budgets, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported on Friday (July 29). May’s report from the commerce department showed an increase in consumer spending of 0.2%.
The stock market could surge 18% to new highs by year-end as the 2022 bear market is over, Fundstrat says
New highs in the stock market could arrive a lot sooner than investors expect, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. He said the S&P 500 could hit new highs before year-end as the 2022 bear market is over. "When bad news doesn't take down markets, it is time for investors to...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Recession confirmed, JetBlue seals Spirit deal, Apple earnings on tap
Coverage for this event has ended. Intel reported a loss of $454 million in the second quarter after a posting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The chipmaker posted revenue of $15.32 billion in the second quarter, falling short of Wall Street expectations as analysts were expecting $17.92 billion.
There's a growing chorus of experts calling for substantial home price declines
The housing market is starting to cool off in a big way thanks to skyrocketing mortgage rates this year. Homebuilder sentiment is at its second-lowest level in 37 years thanks to tanking demand — existing home sales were down 14% in June, year-over-year. Still, home prices have yet to...
36% of people ‘struggling financially’
Around four in 10 women say they are struggling financially, as are three in 10 men, according to “alarming” survey findings.Some 41% of women surveyed for pensions and retirement specialist LV=’s Wealth and Wellbeing Monitor in late June said they are struggling financially, with 30% of men saying the same.Overall, more than a third (36%) of those questioned said they are struggling financially, which was the highest proportion in LV=’s quarterly survey of 4,000 people across the UK since September 2020.Some 38% said they are worried about money – a proportion which has increased every quarter over the past year...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Kitchen United charts path to 500 locations in next 5 years
Ghost kitchen provider Kitchen United is about to get a lot bigger. The Pasadena, Calif.-based company founded in 2017 currently has about 30 outlets operating or in the works nationwide. But it believes it can grow to 500 within the next five years, CEO Michael Montagano said. That would be a nearly 17-fold increase.
biztoc.com
100% of my Roth is in a single stock
I'm 23 years old and make around 80,000-100,000$ a year, just recently started putting money into a Roth IRA last year, right now I have 9600~ in AMD stock and I really like the stock. I've traded a few stocks here and there but AMD is my top stock to own right now, I put 7% of my paycheck into my 401k from work.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
How one company is making cooking oil more sustainable
Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions is giving cooking oil a second life. The fryer management company removes cooking oil from kitchens once no longer usable and recycles it into biodiesel, a service it calls FiltaBio. “Our entire goal is to make cooking oil last as long as it possibly can. One,...
International Business Times
The Fed May Be Misleading Markets, Again
The Fed may be misleading markets again with dovish statements about the direction of monetary policy, setting traders and investors up for another disappointment. Anyone following the Federal Open Market Operation Committee (FOMC) meetings, which craft the nation's monetary policy, should vividly recall several FOMC meetings when the Fed talked about inflation being a "transitory" problem. Thus, it saw no need to do something about it. Instead, the nation’s central bank focused on a host of new mandates the political system added to its agenda, including lowering of income inequalities, the Fed’s “third mandate.” FOMC kept short-term and long-term interest rates low enough for low-income Americans to get jobs.
Business Insider
The highest CD rates today: Earn up to 2.75% APY on a 1-year CD
If you're looking for a way to make more interest on your money, a certificate of deposit (CD) could be a useful tool. With a CD, you'll make a one-time deposit, and money will need to stay in the account for a set time to earn interest. Our best CDs...
FOXBusiness
Food banks face inflation struggles with surging demand: ‘Never seen anything like this’
Despite providing emergency relief for families during the Great Recession and Hurricane Sandy disaster, one New Jersey food bank says they’ve never spent more money to feed so many people whose pocketbooks have been hurt by inflation. "The stories are the same," Community FoodBank of New Jersey president Carlos...
CNBC
Wall Street’s top analysts are bullish on these long-term stocks
Between the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike, fresh economic data and a flood of earnings from tech giants, it has been a busy week for investors. Since the market can be so volatile, it's key to maintain a long-term perspective and avoid making decisions based on sudden movements in stocks.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Little Caesars’ new pizza has 100 slices of pepperoni
Little Caesars is putting some pepperoni on its latest pizza. Specifically, the Detroit-based chain is putting 100 slices of it on its pie, called “Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni.”. The pizza will be available for a limited time starting Monday. The pizza costs $9.99 and will be available for “Hot-N-Ready”...
ConsumerAffairs
Rocket Mortgage introduces new home equity loan
With inflation putting the squeeze on consumers, many are finding that their credit card debt is getting unmanageable. It’s especially difficult since interest rates tend to go up every time the Federal Reserve hikes the federal funds rate. Applying for a balance transfer credit card with a year or...
Health Insurance Premiums Could Rise Dramatically in 2023
During the COVID-19 pandemic, legislative actions were taken to help manage the economic damage that was caused. One notable action was the ARPA— American Rescue Plan Act— which provided stimulus checks and other assistance to families and small businesses in America. Another was the APTC— Advanced Premium Tax Credit— which was a tax credit taken in advance to help lower health insurance premiums. However, with government spending for pandemic relief mostly ended, many of these actions are scheduled to expire by the end of this year.
Best Performing Dividend ETFs For July 2022
The renaissance for dividend stocks continued in July as investors returned with a sense of optimism. After selling throughout much of 2022, investors began feeling as if inflation might be peaking, the Fed might be nearing the end of its rate hiking cycle and corporate earnings haven't been as bad as feared. Yes, it looks like recession is upon us, but folks appeared to spend much of the month searching for more positive narratives.
InvestorPlace
Beware the Bulls
It was a doozy of a week when it came to keeping up with major companies announcing second-quarter earnings results, not to mention the Fed raising the interest rate and GDP decreasing for the second time in a row…. But what a pleasant surprise it was to see the market...
Bear Market Rally Part 2
The bear market rally has extended further with a strong showing, following the Fed meeting and even more gains in the after-hours sessions due to strong reports from Apple and...
