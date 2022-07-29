ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

2 Minnesota Men Sent to Federal Prison For Illegal Gun Purchases

By Andy Brownell
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Pilot Arrested After Plane Crash in Minnesota

Sturgeon Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Officials in east-central Minnesota are reporting the arrest of a pilot following a plane crash Friday evening. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call around 6:30 PM that indicated an airplane had crashed along a rural road about 5 miles east of the town of Sturgeon Lake. A news release says the Sheriff's Office also received reports that the pilot was possibly intoxicated.
STURGEON LAKE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Man Sentenced to Prison for COVID Relief Fraud

Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to over eight years in federal prison and will pay over $284,000 in restitution for wire fraud and identity theft related to a COVID-19 relief fraud scheme. Prosecutors said 35-year-old Jared Fiege of Duluth stole the identities of at least...
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out The Most Scrumptious and Unhealthiest Meal in Minnesota

You know those days when you just want to devour comfort food? Or a plate of greasy, amazing hashbrowns with a side of bacon and eggs...and biscuits and gravy? You don't always want to make that food yourself in your own kitchen so we hop in our cars (or order on our phones) and order some food on a menu that is more on the unhealthy side. But, what's the most unhealthy place and menu item to order in Minnesota? Eat This Not That did some research and actually has that answer for all of us...and for Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and every single state in the United States.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love

Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
AM 1390 KRFO

New Laws Take Effect August 1st

ST. PAUL -- Next Monday, a series of new laws will take effect in Minnesota. The Minnesota House of Representatives has released a list of new laws and regulations that take effect August 1st. Among the more notable changes:. Long-term care insurance will be allowed to be sold as part...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Man’s Body Pulled from Minnesota Lake

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Deputies recovered the body of a St. Paul man from Lake Como Thursday morning. A news release says the sheriff’s office responded to a check welfare call at Como Regional Park around 2:30 Wednesday morning. Deputies, St. Paul Police Officers, St. Paul Firefighters and the Ramsey County Dive Team searched the area and recovered the 31-year-old man’s body shortly after 7a.m. Thursday.
AM 1390 KRFO

Beauty Product Sold At Popular Stores In Minnesota Recalled

A beauty product sold at various popular stores and online has been recalled due to the glass packaging breaking while opening. So far, 35 individuals have reported injuries and consumers are being asked to immediately stop using the product. The product was sold throughout the United States, including in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Prison#Birds#Federal Firearms License#Office For#Tibetan
AM 1390 KRFO

Own or Lease This Quaint Coffee Shop in Northern Minnesota

Years ago, when I was living in Fargo, there was a news anchor who quit to move to Northern Minnesota. I used to watch him every morning, and when he quit I was kind of bummed. You get used to watching or listening to the same people every day as part of your daily routine. And when that is disturbed it can throw things off a bit. You're invested in this personality and seems like the end of an era in some cases.
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Cheers! This Small Town Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By You Betcha!

If you are a fan of the social media entertainment group at You Betcha, you know that they have been scouring the Midwest for some of the best small-town bars. One small town bar to be featured, yesterday actually, is the Sportsman's Bar in Clitherall, located in Otter Tail County. The gang over at YB! went absolutely 'nuts' for the bar and their annual testicle festival.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Low Water Levels Impacting Southern MN Boat Ramps

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester area boaters looking to take advantage of a warm, sunny weekend may have a tough time getting their boats in and out of the water. A news release from the DNR says the southern third of Minnesota has experienced below-average rainfall in June and July which has caused lake levels to recede. The receding levels expose more of the boat launch to the surface.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Transportation 20 Year Plan Ready For Public Input + Review

The future ways that Minnesota residents,businesses, and industries get around is being mapped out right now. From highways to rail, aviation to sail the Minnesota Department of Transportation's strategic planning will come to life over the next twenty years. It's officially called the 2022-2041 Statewide Multimodal Transportation Plan; it's colloquially...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Over 50 Beagle Puppies Rescued From Horrible Breeder, Brought To Wisconsin

Being someone who is a major animal lover this is very hard for me to read and process what has happened here. I am so disgusted that in this day and age animals are still used for testing for a number of things from makeup to medicines. And what is it with beagles that these breeders send off not only the mothers but these adorable puppies! Thankfully there are groups out there trying to put a stop to this.
WISCONSIN STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Man Competing in National Best Warrior Competition

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE -- A Minnesota man is in Nashville this week competing against other National Guard soldiers from across the country. Arden Hills native Sergeant Richard Carlson is representing the Minnesota Army National Guard at the 2022 National All Guard Best Warrior Competition, which runs through Friday. Carlson is competing...
NASHVILLE, TN
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out The Top 8 Most Overrated Attractions In Minnesota

The state of Minnesota has a bunch of amazing places to visit! In fact, we've got a bucket list of 50 places you MUST visit at least once below that you can use as road trip ideas for your vacation days. Unfortunately, not ALL of the places on that bucket list are on everyone's favorite list. In fact, below are 8 "attractions" that are considered "overrated" by several Minnesotans.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

There are Over 60 Foods on a Stick at the 2022 Iowa State Fair

Last week, the Iowa State Fair revealed all 53 new foods at this year's fair, including the three finalists in the Best New Food Contest. In addition to all the new foods, there are also some foods on a stick that you may want to try! According to the Iowa State Fair website, there are more than 60 foods on a stick available at this year's fair. Some of those items are pretty standard, like corndogs and cotton candy, but there are also some unusual ones! Here are a few of your options:
IOWA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winners in Minnesota

UNDATED -- The jackpot in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing was won by a ticket sold in Illinois. That ticket is worth an estimated $1.28 billion dollars. While we didn't get the big prize here, there are a couple of lottery winners in our state. The Minnesota State Lottery says there are two tickets sold in Minnesota that won $1 million each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

SE Minnesota Sees Record Job Openings in 4th Quarter

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Southeast Minnesota ended 2021 with the most job openings in Minnesota. That’s according to fourth quarter data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. DEED’s Job Vacancy Survey for the fourth quarter of 2021 showed the area had 18,827 vacancies. It’s the...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy