2 Minnesota Men Sent to Federal Prison For Illegal Gun Purchases

Pilot Arrested After Plane Crash in Minnesota
Sturgeon Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Officials in east-central Minnesota are reporting the arrest of a pilot following a plane crash Friday evening. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call around 6:30 PM that indicated an airplane had crashed along a rural road about 5 miles east of the town of Sturgeon Lake. A news release says the Sheriff's Office also received reports that the pilot was possibly intoxicated.
Minnesota Man Sentenced to Prison for COVID Relief Fraud
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to over eight years in federal prison and will pay over $284,000 in restitution for wire fraud and identity theft related to a COVID-19 relief fraud scheme. Prosecutors said 35-year-old Jared Fiege of Duluth stole the identities of at least...
Check Out The Most Scrumptious and Unhealthiest Meal in Minnesota
You know those days when you just want to devour comfort food? Or a plate of greasy, amazing hashbrowns with a side of bacon and eggs...and biscuits and gravy? You don't always want to make that food yourself in your own kitchen so we hop in our cars (or order on our phones) and order some food on a menu that is more on the unhealthy side. But, what's the most unhealthy place and menu item to order in Minnesota? Eat This Not That did some research and actually has that answer for all of us...and for Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and every single state in the United States.
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
New Laws Take Effect August 1st
ST. PAUL -- Next Monday, a series of new laws will take effect in Minnesota. The Minnesota House of Representatives has released a list of new laws and regulations that take effect August 1st. Among the more notable changes:. Long-term care insurance will be allowed to be sold as part...
Man’s Body Pulled from Minnesota Lake
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Deputies recovered the body of a St. Paul man from Lake Como Thursday morning. A news release says the sheriff’s office responded to a check welfare call at Como Regional Park around 2:30 Wednesday morning. Deputies, St. Paul Police Officers, St. Paul Firefighters and the Ramsey County Dive Team searched the area and recovered the 31-year-old man’s body shortly after 7a.m. Thursday.
Unreal! Watch 9 Semi Trucks All Tip Over On Windy Minnesota Highway
Being a truck driver would be a super hard job, between long days away from home, dealing with traffic, terrible drivers deadlines, and don't forget weather conditions. I have a ton of respect for these men and women who do their best to make sure we all have access to products we need in our favorite stores.
Beauty Product Sold At Popular Stores In Minnesota Recalled
A beauty product sold at various popular stores and online has been recalled due to the glass packaging breaking while opening. So far, 35 individuals have reported injuries and consumers are being asked to immediately stop using the product. The product was sold throughout the United States, including in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
Own or Lease This Quaint Coffee Shop in Northern Minnesota
Years ago, when I was living in Fargo, there was a news anchor who quit to move to Northern Minnesota. I used to watch him every morning, and when he quit I was kind of bummed. You get used to watching or listening to the same people every day as part of your daily routine. And when that is disturbed it can throw things off a bit. You're invested in this personality and seems like the end of an era in some cases.
Cheers! This Small Town Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By You Betcha!
If you are a fan of the social media entertainment group at You Betcha, you know that they have been scouring the Midwest for some of the best small-town bars. One small town bar to be featured, yesterday actually, is the Sportsman's Bar in Clitherall, located in Otter Tail County. The gang over at YB! went absolutely 'nuts' for the bar and their annual testicle festival.
Popular Minnesota Vacation Spot Named Best ‘Unknown’ Place to Visit
Minnesota has so many great places to visit for either a day trip or a longer vacation. One of the most popular places to vacation in Minnesota, if not THE most popular, is the north shore. Every Minnesotan knows that the north shore is beautiful and an awesome place to visit. But it appears not everyone knows about the beauty of that area of our state.
Low Water Levels Impacting Southern MN Boat Ramps
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester area boaters looking to take advantage of a warm, sunny weekend may have a tough time getting their boats in and out of the water. A news release from the DNR says the southern third of Minnesota has experienced below-average rainfall in June and July which has caused lake levels to recede. The receding levels expose more of the boat launch to the surface.
Minnesota Transportation 20 Year Plan Ready For Public Input + Review
The future ways that Minnesota residents,businesses, and industries get around is being mapped out right now. From highways to rail, aviation to sail the Minnesota Department of Transportation's strategic planning will come to life over the next twenty years. It's officially called the 2022-2041 Statewide Multimodal Transportation Plan; it's colloquially...
Over 50 Beagle Puppies Rescued From Horrible Breeder, Brought To Wisconsin
Being someone who is a major animal lover this is very hard for me to read and process what has happened here. I am so disgusted that in this day and age animals are still used for testing for a number of things from makeup to medicines. And what is it with beagles that these breeders send off not only the mothers but these adorable puppies! Thankfully there are groups out there trying to put a stop to this.
Minnesota Man Competing in National Best Warrior Competition
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE -- A Minnesota man is in Nashville this week competing against other National Guard soldiers from across the country. Arden Hills native Sergeant Richard Carlson is representing the Minnesota Army National Guard at the 2022 National All Guard Best Warrior Competition, which runs through Friday. Carlson is competing...
Check Out The Top 8 Most Overrated Attractions In Minnesota
The state of Minnesota has a bunch of amazing places to visit! In fact, we've got a bucket list of 50 places you MUST visit at least once below that you can use as road trip ideas for your vacation days. Unfortunately, not ALL of the places on that bucket list are on everyone's favorite list. In fact, below are 8 "attractions" that are considered "overrated" by several Minnesotans.
There are Over 60 Foods on a Stick at the 2022 Iowa State Fair
Last week, the Iowa State Fair revealed all 53 new foods at this year's fair, including the three finalists in the Best New Food Contest. In addition to all the new foods, there are also some foods on a stick that you may want to try! According to the Iowa State Fair website, there are more than 60 foods on a stick available at this year's fair. Some of those items are pretty standard, like corndogs and cotton candy, but there are also some unusual ones! Here are a few of your options:
Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Ranked ‘Number 1 Hospital In The United States’
I think it's well understood that Minnesotans have access to good, quality healthcare - both locally and regionally. The Twin Ports is home to two top-ranked healthcare systems and is only a short drive away from the internationally-respected Mayo Clinic in Rochester. It's that clinic in Rochester that's receiving some...
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winners in Minnesota
UNDATED -- The jackpot in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing was won by a ticket sold in Illinois. That ticket is worth an estimated $1.28 billion dollars. While we didn't get the big prize here, there are a couple of lottery winners in our state. The Minnesota State Lottery says there are two tickets sold in Minnesota that won $1 million each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.
SE Minnesota Sees Record Job Openings in 4th Quarter
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Southeast Minnesota ended 2021 with the most job openings in Minnesota. That’s according to fourth quarter data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. DEED’s Job Vacancy Survey for the fourth quarter of 2021 showed the area had 18,827 vacancies. It’s the...
