Pittsburgh Maulers DB Shakur Brown Signs With Tennessee Titans

Mitchell Trubisky drops truth bomb on race for Steelers starting gig vs. rookie Kenny Pickett
There’s currently still a bit of doubt surrounding the starting quarterback job for the Pittsburgh Steelers this coming season. It appears to be a two-man race between veteran Mitchell Trubisky and rookie newcomer Kenny Pickett. At this point, however, it seems that it’s the former who has the inside track over his competition. Trubisky spoke […] The post Mitchell Trubisky drops truth bomb on race for Steelers starting gig vs. rookie Kenny Pickett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers Cut Player Following Wide Receiver Signing
The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced a series of roster moves. Pittsburgh signed a new wide receiver on Monday, adding Javon McKinley to the roster. However, the Steelers had to clear a roster spot following the roster move. Pittsburgh released defensive lineman Tyree Johnson on Monday. The Steelers are currently in...
Report: 1 Steelers Quarterback Has Gotten All The First-Team Reps
Three quarterbacks appear to be in contention for the starting job in Pittsburgh. Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph are all competing for the QB1 job this fall. However, the job appears to be Trubisky's to lose. According to Pro Football Talk, Trubisky has gotten all of the first-team...
Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Kenny Pickett Surpasses Mason Rudolph
The Pittsburgh Steelers moved their rookie quarterback to the second-team.
Steelers RB Najee Harris Leaves Practice With Leg Injury
LATROBE, PA — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is dealing with an ankle injury following the first practice of Week 2 at training camp. Harris called trainers over while holding his shoe and hobbled to the sideline with head trainer John Norwig. He continued to be evaluated on the sideline, testing weight on his left ankle.
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Kenny Pickett’s latest move will please Steelers fans
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The team also brought in wideout Miles Boykin on a one-year deal worth up to $2.54 million this offseason. On Monday, as practiced wrapped up for the Steelers, Pickett and Boykin stayed after hours to work on their chemistry on […] The post Kenny Pickett’s latest move will please Steelers fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Here's Latest on Bengals Star Quarterback Joe Burrow
The 25-year-old is still out after having surgery
Texans Betting Favorites to Land 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo?
TexansDaily.com has already stated the case for why a trade for Garoppolo would be less than ideal for the franchise. However, the Texans have nowhere to go but up after a frustrating 4-13 campaign in 2021. In an attempt to "go up,'' general manager Nick Caserio and the Texans have...
Podcast: Joe Burrow Back at Facility, Alex Cappa's Good News and More Training Camp Notes
Be sure to listen to and follow the only daily Bengals podcast
Bengals QB Joe Burrow back at camp after appendectomy
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made an appearance at training camp Monday, his first since having his appendix removed last
Browns activate OT Jack Conklin, shuffle receivers
After missing ten games last season with two separate injuries, Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin has been activated from the physically unable to perform list, according to Nate Ulrich of USA Today. Conklin’s return to the field ensures that Cleveland will field all but one starting offensive linemen from last season.
