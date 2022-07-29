Fontana City Council approves industrial and residential projects in northern area of city

www.fontanaheraldnews.com
Related
yieldpro.com
The Hoffman Company brokers 18-acre parcel in Riverside, California, for mixed-use development
The Hoffman Company, recently brokered the sale of a 482-unit apartment project on approximately 18 acres, part of a larger 35-acre mixed-use development called The Exchange being developed by the seller, AFG Development LLC. Located near the intersection of CA-60 and I-215 in Riverside, Calif., the buyer, JPI, will complete construction on the multifamily project, Jefferson Exchange, while AFG will continue the commercial development with 44,500 square feet of future retail use. The Exchange is currently under construction with its first apartment units available estimated for January 2025.
Banning camp: ‘Opportunity Village’ up and running; occupants hope to turn their lives around
After months in the making, a new emergency shelter for the homeless in Banning is now up and running. It’s set up across the street from the former encampment, seen from the I-10 heading into the valley. The new 'Opportunity Village' is a place where some can call home for the next 90 days. “I’m The post Banning camp: ‘Opportunity Village’ up and running; occupants hope to turn their lives around appeared first on KESQ.
Car meetups at OC shopping center leave residents, businesses frustrated
Some Orange County residents are frustrated and fed up with dangerous car meetups that take over shopping centers at night during weekends.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Irvine Residents to Begin Receiving Notices About Being Transferred from SCE into the New OCPA Plan
Throughout the month of August, all Irvine residents are scheduled to begin receiving a notice from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — that on October 1st, they will be transferred out of SCE and automatically enrolled in the new Orange County Power Authority (OCPA), at a higher monthly rate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Decades-Old Art Deco Hospital In L.A. Is Set To Turn Into Affordable Housing
The famed Los Angeles County General Hospital is set to become an affordable housing facility. The building itself, known for its architecture, has quite a rich history. Its 1.2 million square foot, 19-story space opened in 1934 and provided healthcare needs to Angelenos for decades. Unfortunately, it was severely damaged in the 1994 Northridge Earthquake and no longer met safety compliances. Earlier this year though, the county released a four-year study on how to repurpose the historic Art Deco Building and breathe new life into its legacy. “Throughout my time as Supervisor for the First District, I have introduced various motions in alignment with the community to move forward with a collective vision for redeveloping the historic General Hospital,” said Supervisor Solis in a press release. “Cementing our commitment to its restoration and reuse can aid in our response to the housing crisis our region is experiencing, as well as provide exceptional health services–carrying on the hospitals over 150-year-old mission. I’m grateful for the support of Eastside residents and stakeholders in moving this collective dream forward.”
z1077fm.com
NEW BUSINESSES REVIEWED BY THE YUCCA VALLEY PLANNING COMMISSION
The following applications were reviewed last night at the Town Planning Commission meeting. Dutch Bros coffee applied for a permit for a drive-thru coffee shop with two drive-thru lanes at 57154 29 Palms Highway. Desert Spaces requested a permit to subdivide a five-acre lot into three lots, including a single-family residence, an ADU, a pool house, multiple accessory structures, and a pool. A request for a Conditional Use Permit for constructing a Chipotle Restaurant with drive-thru access in the southeast portion of Von’s shopping center parking lot is currently under staff review.
Route 55 construction to widen freeway begins soon, estimated completion by 2026
The SR-55 improvement project is a partnership between the OC Transportation Authority and Caltrans with the goal to lessen traffic congestion.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Two New-Home Communities at Its Highly Desirable Countryview Master Plan in Homeland, California
HOMELAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 29, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new-home communities at the company’s highly desirable Countryview master plan in Homeland, California. The new neighborhoods feature a total of six decorated model homes and are situated just north of Highway 74 and close to Interstate 215, providing easy access to Riverside County’s major employment centers as well as shopping, dining and entertainment. Poppy and Sage are also walking distance to area schools and Marion V. Ashley Community Center and Park, which offers a gymnasium, park, children’s playground, fitness trails and baseball fields. Homeowners will appreciate the community’s future amenities, which will include multi-use sports fields, children’s play areas, basketball courts and a baseball field. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220729005107/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of two new-home communities at its highly desirable Countryview master plan in Homeland, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
iebusinessdaily.com
Report: Riverside vulnerable to housing shortage
Riverside’s housing market is among the most vulnerable in the United States to a slowdown if a recession hits, according to a recent study. Homeowners in Boise, Idaho, Tampa, Fla. and Phoenix, Ariz. are considered more likely to lose at least some of the value their properties accumulated during the past two years, redfin.com reported.
County leaders to discuss next steps in relocation for Oasis Mobile Home Park residents
On Wednesday evening, Supervisor V. Manuel Perez and Riverside County agencies will discuss efforts to utilize a $30 million state grant to provide relocation assistance to families of the Oasis Mobile Home Park. The grant seeks to improve their living conditions. The community meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Desert Mirage High School. “Riverside The post County leaders to discuss next steps in relocation for Oasis Mobile Home Park residents appeared first on KESQ.
point2homes.com
380 S Devon Road, Orange, Orange County, CA, 92868
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. This home is located near prestigious St. Josephs Hospital and Choc. Wood floors adorn this mid century classic. With large living room and fireplace. Galley kitchen overlooks very large rear yard. Three bedrooms with a bath set off of the main floor plan. Attached 2 car garage with driveway. Large rear yard. Located near shopping and schools. This is a classic house with a lot of potential.
foxla.com
Long Beach bar closes after losing liquor license
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A Long Beach sports bar has shut down after its liquor license was revoked following an investigation revealed it was involved in numerous illegal drug sales, according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Bottom's Up Tavern located at 1739 East Artesia Boulevard is ordered...
Riverside County emergency team gearing up for east valley weekend thunderstorms
A team is standing by at Riverside County's emergency operations center in Indio, tracking potentially severe thunderstorms this weekend in the east valley. Eric Cadden, the county's emergency management program supervisor, says resources are strategically being coordinated in case of emergencies like power outages. "It's very important that you stock up on food and water, The post Riverside County emergency team gearing up for east valley weekend thunderstorms appeared first on KESQ.
spectrumnews1.com
Sheriff's department to host hiring event Saturday
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — A Riverside County Sheriff's Department recruitment drive to fill numerous correctional deputy positions will be held Saturday in Riverside, and officials said applicants who meet initial criteria can expect to begin the background check process almost immediately. "Department employees will be on-site to provide career...
Train stops in Beaumont intersection, affecting traffic from HWY 79 into the city
For the second time in a little more than a month, a train stoppage is blocking traffic in the city of Beaumont. Police said the train is stopped along the tracks blocking the crossings at California Avenue and Veile. The stopped train is affecting traffic from Hwy 79 into the city. ⚠️Traffic Advisory⚠️There is a The post Train stops in Beaumont intersection, affecting traffic from HWY 79 into the city appeared first on KESQ.
windermere.com
Q2 2022 Southern California Real Estate Market Update
The following analysis of select counties of the Southern California real estate market is provided by Windermere Real Estate Chief Economist Matthew Gardner. We hope that this information may assist you with making better-informed real estate decisions. For further information about the housing market in your area, please don’t hesitate to contact your Windermere Real Estate agent.
Mudslide northeast of Yuicpa causes highway closure in San Bernardino Mountains
The mudslides occurred Sunday afternoon along Highway 38, near burn scars left from the 2020 El Dorado fire. As a result, a full closure was put in place between Jenks Lake Road and Valley of the Falls Drive, which is just northeast of Yucaipa. According to the San Bernardino Sun,...
point2homes.com
25516 Brownestone Way, Murrieta, Riverside County, CA, 92563
What a wonderful opportunity to own this beautiful, newly renovated POOL/SPA home in Murrieta. This home has been renovated from top to bottom with new flooring, new exterior and interior paint, new GE appliances and remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. From the moment you step in you will be impressed by the vaulted ceiling and abundance of natural light. Dining room opens to a light and bright Kitchen with an adjacent eat-in nook and family room with fireplace. Step outside through the French doors to your large backyard with mature citrus trees, salt water pool and spa, solar lighting and newly built gazebo. Step back inside to find a bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. The laundry room has storage and direct access to the spacious, clean 3-car garage. On the 2nd floor you will find a lovely Primary Bedroom Suite featuring vaulted ceiling, beautifully redone Bathroom Suite including a new standalone soaking tub, Dreamline frameless shower with porcelain tiles and large closet!! Down the hall you will find 2 more sizable bedrooms, and a Jack and Jill bathroom shared bath between the 2 rooms. Oversized Lennox HVAC unit new in 2019 and new water heater just installed July 2022. Home also features a Dual Zone whole house fan system with timer to cool your home in the summer. LED lighting throughout this interior of the home and solar LED lighting outside. This home is located in the HEART of Murrieta close to shopping, 15/215 freeway access and only a 2-minute walk to the highly rated (9/10) Alta Murrieta Elementary. Low taxes and NO HOA! Hurry!!! Remodeled homes in this neighborhood do not come up very often!!
Chemical spill from crash prompts traffic delays in North County
A crash between two vehicles caused hazardous material to spill onto a roadway Sunday in North County, first responders said.
Laist.com
Want To Rent A California Apartment? You'll Need 2 Full-Time Minimum Wage Jobs
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE. In L.A. Renters...
Comments / 1