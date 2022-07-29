Hell’s Angels, Howard Hughes aviation blockbuster, has its first premiere outside of Hollywood at the Fox Theatre in Seattle on July 18, 1930.

historylink.org
‘High Noon’ On Broadway: Beloved Hollywood Western To Be Adapted For Stage By ‘Forrest Gump’ Writer Eric Roth
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Broadway will get a Western play for the first time in decades next year when High Noon, a world premiere stage adaptation by Forrest Gump scribe Eric Roth of the Stanley Kramer-produced 1952 film classic, arrives on the New York stage. Michael Arden, whose Once On This Island...
Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61
Click here to read the full article. Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, died Monday of cardiac arrest in in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was 61. Her death was announced by her daughters Monique Love and Brittany Love and sister Lisa M. Kersey on Facebook. According to her family,Kersey had been battling multiple health issues for many years and “passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.” Prior to founding the film festival in 1998 and serving as its executive director, Kersey was the founder and CEO of the entertainment industry trade publication Black Talent News and its website BlackTalentNews.com....
ETOnline.com
Taurean Blacque, Emmy-Nominated 'Hill Street Blues' Star, Dies at 82
Taurean Blacque, best known for his role on Hill Street Blues, has died. He was 82. Blacque died Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia, following a brief illness. His death was confirmed by his family in a statement to Deadline. Blacque -- born Herbert Middleton Jr. -- began his acting career on...
Eddie Murphy Said None of His 10 Children Is the “Hollywood Jerk Kid”
Legendary comedian and actor Eddie Murphy has been in the public eye since the 1980s. His pivotal movie roles include Coming to America, Dreamgirls which earned him an Oscars nomination, and The Nutty Professor movies. Additionally, Eddie dated and married several women throughout the years. Article continues below advertisement. Eddie...
Where Is Joanne Woodward Now? A New HBO Docuseries Explores Her Story
Oscar winner, philanthropist, and Golden Age icon Joanne Woodward is synonymous with the best of Hollywood. As the oldest Best Actress Academy Award winner and one of the first people to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she's had a successful career spanning six decades — and it's easy to see why Joanne would be the subject of fascination.
Billy Bob Thornton and Wife Connie Angland Make Rare Appearance at TheGray Man Premiere
Billy Bob Thornton took date night to the red carpet this week. The Academy Award winner, 66, made a rare appearance with wife Connie Angland as they stepped out Thursday for the premiere of his new Netflix action thriller The Gray Man at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
Tom Hanks & ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Have an Ongoing 30-Year Feud: Here’s Why
In 1989, Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame were working on a funny movie titled Turner & Hooch. It is pretty light-hearted in its fare. But the interactions between actor Hanks and director Winkler were not. This is quite interesting since both worked together on Winkler’s show.
‘Three’s Company’ Star Suzanne Somers Describes Unforgettable Star-Studded Nights at Studio 54
Suzanne Somers was part of Hollywood royalty in the late 70s and early 80s. She starred in the classic TV show Three’s Company and immediately became America’s sweetheart. During the same era, celebrities of all kinds rubbed shoulders at the infamous Studio 54. This week news broke that...
Inside James Caan’s Beverly Hills Mansion He Sold for Nearly $4 Million
Hollywood actor James Caan is known for his fantastic work in films like The Godfather, Misery, and Elf, among many others. Unfortunately, Caan died on July 6, 2022, leaving fans to wonder who will take over his real estate. Now, we’re taking a look at James Caan’s Beverly Hills mansion he sold for almost $4 million.
Popculture
Mary Alice, 'A Different World' and 'The Matrix' Actress, Dead at 85
Legendary actress and stage performer Mary Alice has died. Alice, who won an Emmy for I'll Fly Away, as well as a Tony for her performance in 1987's Broadway production of August Wilson's Fences, died in New York City on July 27. Her age of death is not clear, with different reports listing her as 80, 84, and 86. The cause of death is not currently known.
‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ Won’t Return To Broadway: Aaron Sorkin Blames Scott Rudin – Report
Click here to read the full article. To Kill A Mockingbird, Aaron Sorkin’s hit stage adaptation of the Harper Lee novel currently on a lengthy Covid-prompted hiatus, will not return to Broadway after all, and both Sorkin and director Bartlett Sher are blaming the original lead producer Scott Rudin. According to emails obtained by The New York Times, Sorkin and Sher notified the cast and crew late yesterday about the show’s cancelation. “At the last moment, Scott reinserted himself as producer and for reasons which are, frankly, incomprehensible to us both, he stopped the play from reopening,” Sorkin and Sher wrote,...
NFL・
tvinsider.com
‘A Man in Full’: Diane Lane to Star Opposite Jeff Daniels in Netflix Limited Series
Diane Lane is stepping out from Jeff Daniels’ shadow in David E. Kelley and Regina King’s upcoming Netflix series. Lane has joined A Man in Full, based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel of the same name, according to Deadline. The six-episode limited series follows an Atlanta real estate mogul, Charlie Croker (Daniels), who faces sudden bankruptcy. Political and business interests collide as he must defend his empire from those who wish to benefit from his downfall.
People
See First Look at Tyler Perry's 'Really Special' Netflix Film A Jazzman's Blues About Forbidden Love
Tyler Perry is ready for fans to see a new side of his repertoire. PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the writer/director's new coming-of-age period drama A Jazzman's Blues, which debuts on Netflix Sept. 23. Set in the 1940s deep South, actors Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer play star-crossed...
How did Marilyn Monroe die? The details behind the mysterious death of one of Hollywood's most famous faces
Marilyn Monroe was the most famous actress of her time and is still popular today, with many books, documentaries and movies made about her life. Some of her famous films – "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," "Some Like It Hot" and "Niagara" – and iconic moments – singing "Happy Birthday" to John F. Kennedy and her skirt being blown up in the air during "The Seven Year Itch" – are still talked about over 70 years later. And many still are trying to uncover the details behind her untimely death.
Norman Lear At 100: His Legendary Life And Career In 100 Photos
The great Norman Lear turns 100 today. He’s been creating tv and films for more than 70 years and is till going strong. It’s a career that, any decade of which, would make most artists proud. Among his producing credits are all-time TV classics like All in the...
tvinsider.com
‘Summer Under the Stars’: Ben Mankiewicz Previews TCM’s Elvis Presley Marathon
As Elvis Presley mesmerizingly sang in the title song to 1964’s Viva Las Vegas, “How I wish that there were more than 24 hours in the day.” His legion of fans will indeed get 24 hours’ worth of a dozen of the King’s movies as he opens TCM’s annual August event, Summer Under the Stars, which honors a different film star each day of the month.
Marilyn Monroe estate issues statement after Netflix’s Blonde accused of ‘exploiting’ Hollywood icon
Marilyn Monroe’s estate has defended Ana De Armas’s casting as the Hollywood icon in Netflix’s forthcoming Blonde. Fan reactions to the trailer for the film – released on 28 July – were critical, with many complaining about Spanish-Cuban actor De Armas’s accent in the scenes shown. “Am I the only one not surprised that Ana De Armas sounds bad in the Blonde trailer?” one person wrote. “Her accent is very heavy, it was going to take a lot for her to convincingly sound like Marilyn.”Another person wrote: “I think Ana De Armas is a fantastic actress and looks...
EW.com
Nichelle Nichols, groundbreaking Star Trek actress, dies at 89
Nichelle Nichols, who broke a major race barrier as the star of the 1960s sci-fi series Star Trek, has died at 89. Her son Kyle Johnson confirmed the news on her official Instagram account. "I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for...
Tyler Perry’s First Screenplay ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ To Premiere On Netflix
Click here to read the full article. Tyler Perry has had quite the journey. The formerly unemployed man turned decorated filmmaker bounced back and transformed himself into a national phenomenon. With his next flick, Perry is returning to his early beginnings to bring audiences the first screenplay he wrote while homeless, A Jazzman’s Blues. Perry’s new film is a coming-of-age period drama set in the 1940s deep South and follows Bayou and Leanne, played by Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer. Audiences will be immersed in the two star-crossed lovers’ forbidden relationship, which serves as the foundation for the movie’s many secrets and...
