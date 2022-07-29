ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Douglas in Delano to Receive Road Resurfacing

Wichita, Kansas
 4 days ago
Beginning Monday, August 1, Douglas, between Seneca and McLean Blvd. will receive a new asphalt surface as part of the 2022 Outsourced Pavement Preservation Program. This also includes a new surface in the parking stalls in front of businesses.

Construction will close through traffic on Douglas and on-street parking in two phases. The first phase is scheduled to begin Monday, August 1 and be completed Friday, August 5. The second phase is scheduled to begin three weeks later, August 22. Both phases are expected to last four days each in order for Douglas and on-street parking to re-open by the weekend.

Although Douglas will be closed to through traffic, cross streets will remain open for northbound and southbound traffic and parking. Impacted businesses in Delano were contacted in preparation for this work.

Sidewalk access will remain open in front of businesses and electronic messaging boards have been put in place advising motorists of the upcoming traffic and that local businesses remain open.

