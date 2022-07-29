All-female rock band to play 2022 NYS Fair on opening day

Geddes, N.Y. — Centro’s shuttle service to the New York State Fair will be $1 each way this year, half the cost from previous years. The fares are the same as Centro’s current fares for its city bus services, which were reduced in March from $2 per ride to $1. The shuttles will operate daily to the Main Gate from the downtown Syracuse Transit Hub and parking lots at Destiny USA and Long Branch Park.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO