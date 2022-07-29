ekuonline.eku.edu
Undergraduate Certificate in Juvenile Justice
EKU’s online juvenile justice certificate prepares students with the essential knowledge and skills for a successful career as juvenile justice professionals. Students will learn about trends in delinquency, the role of juvenile courts and evidence-based delinquency interventions. A certificate is a great option for students who are just beginning...
Meet Your Instructor: Cindy Hayden, DHEd, OTR/L, CHT, professor, EKU Occupational Therapy
A long-time EKU instructor, Cindy Hayden serves as a cheerleader and mentor for her students throughout their educational experience. Hayden goes above and beyond to ensure her online students have just as much opportunity to interact and build a relationship with her as their on-campus counterparts. Hayden strives to make her personal experiences and extensive knowledge available for the betterment of her students. Her attention and dedication to helping students reach their goals, particularly through capstone courses, makes her a particular point of pride on EKU’s campuses, both in-person and virtual. We take great pride in offering the chance to get to know her a little better.
Colonel Catch Up: Brandon Campbell, Master of Public Administration Student
Brandon Campbell is a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University’s master of public administration program. He works as a budget manager for Kentucky River Foothills Development Council, Inc. He recently shared his thoughts about his EKU Online experience. How has earning this degree changed or aided your career?. The MPA...
Colonel Catch Up: Mashell Rena Carmack, Homeland Security Graduate
Mashell Rena Carmack is a recent graduate from EKU Online’s homeland security bachelor’s degree program. Mashell is a Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) information coordinator for The Miami County Emergency Management Agency in Ohio. She recently shared her thoughts about her EKU Online experience. How has earning this...
August 2, 2022
