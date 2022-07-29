A long-time EKU instructor, Cindy Hayden serves as a cheerleader and mentor for her students throughout their educational experience. Hayden goes above and beyond to ensure her online students have just as much opportunity to interact and build a relationship with her as their on-campus counterparts. Hayden strives to make her personal experiences and extensive knowledge available for the betterment of her students. Her attention and dedication to helping students reach their goals, particularly through capstone courses, makes her a particular point of pride on EKU’s campuses, both in-person and virtual. We take great pride in offering the chance to get to know her a little better.

RICHMOND, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO