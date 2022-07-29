St. Lucie County Commissioners Host Ribbon Cutting for State Road 70 Improvements Aug. 10

www.stlucieco.gov
Online Voting Underway to Help St. Lucie County Win Niagara Perk Your Park Contest
St. Lucie County’s Roy and Janice McGriff Park (also known as Sheraton Plaza Park) in Fort Pierce has been selected as one of 10 projects in the 2022 Niagara Perk Your Park Contest from Niagara Water, through its charitable program, Niagara Cares, and in partnership with National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA).
wqcs.org
IRSC Veterans Center to Serve as Newest Early Voting Location in St. Lucie County
St. Lucie County - Monday August 1, 2022: The St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections Gertrude Walker has announced that the Indian River State College (IRSC) Veterans Center of Excellence will serve as the newest early voting location for the upcoming Primary Election which will be held on August 23.
More than $77K in unclaimed funds available in St. Lucie County
Thousands of dollars are waiting to be claimed in St. Lucie County ranging from 22 cents to $3,850.
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of Directors
Put the right people in the right places, and then you trust them to do the right stuff. ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla., Governor Ron DeSantis appointed seven people to the CareerSource Florida Board of Directors in July including Fort Pierce resident and State Representative of District 84, Dana Trabulsy.
islandernews.com
Cheapest Places to buy land in the US, including Florida
There are very few options, if any, to buy land on the island, but here are still some (relatively) affordable places in the U.S. to buy land as an investment, relocate or build a second home. People buy land for a variety of reasons (including as an investment or to...
Voters grow angry as polling places are moved out of gated communities
Some residents who’ve enjoyed voting in person inside their gated communities will now have to travel to cast their ballots. One of those communities, right within the gated community of Sunrise Lakes Phase IV, has since been moved about a mile away, infuriating the people who live there. “It’s a senior community and there are a lot of people who can’t get around,” said resident Loretta Young, ...
Florida Power & Light operates an exclusive, invite-only lounge for lawmakers and lobbyists
Revelations of the party space come as the company is mired in scandals over its aggressive approach to lobbying and public advocacy.
Some voters say they got wrong ballots for primary elections. Updated forms are on the way.
With the primary elections just weeks away, some South Florida voters say they’ve received mail-in ballots — only to realize they have the wrong candidates and races on them. Debby Eisinger, who previously served as Cooper City mayor, is currently a Fort Lauderdale resident and said she was one of the people who received an incorrect ballot. “It was mailed to my residence, but I knew it wasn’t ...
cw34.com
Roofing Rip-off: Treasure Coast contractor arrested for scamming customers
Port St. Lucie Police say they have arrested the owner of a roofing company that has been scamming customers by taking their money and never completing the work. More victims are popping up in Fort Pierce, Hobe Sound, and other parts of the Treasure Coast. Port St. Lucie Police say...
Wawa Gives ‘Cheers to Classrooms’ in Florida for teachers and administration every day in August
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — WAWA has announced that it will celebrate the return to school during the entire month of August, by recognizing teachers and administration staff. The “Cheers to Classrooms” campaign thanks those who educate, guide and inspire children across the region. All day, every day, from...
wqcs.org
Florida's Home Insurance Crisis Worsens
Florida - Monday August 1, 2022: Florida’s home insurance crisis is getting worse according to Mark Friedlander, a spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute, who is concerned that the state is now facing “the largest mass failure of home insurers” in U.S. history. “We have seen the...
floridapolitics.com
Talk about ‘fake news’ — a look into Florida Power & Light’s covert campaign against the free press
A tale of espionage, subversion, and ‘ghost’ candidates. I mean, how the hell do you monetize it? Even worse, what if it gets in the way of the right people having the right power?. That’s why a well-ordered country needs a well-ordered media. You know, like in China....
floridapolitics.com
Equality Florida poll shows LGBTQ voters angry at Ron DeSantis, anxious to vote
Most respondents believe Florida's elected officials working to actively harm LGBTQ youth. Could upset angry LGBTQ voters turn the electoral future of Florida around? A new poll published by Equality Florida shows LGBTQ individuals and allies anxious to act up over persecuting policies. About 77% of those polled believe Florida’s...
businessobserverfl.com
Report: Home prices on West Coast of Florida to fall sharply in a recession
Homeowners in Tampa, North Port and Cape Coral might be in trouble. A new study out from Redfin, the Seattle tech real estate brokerage, finds the three cities on Florida’s West Coast are among the localities in the country where housing prices will take the biggest hits if — or when — a recession hits.
cw34.com
Arrested twice in a week but only released once
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Getting arrested for the second time in a week meant no bail for Markivous Jean. The 20 year old has been in jail for nearly two months, since a Boynton Beach police officer reported getting called to a disturbance in a development called The Crossings on the evening of Wednesday, June 1.
Over 1 million gators live in Florida: Here's how to stay safe if you see one
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife estimate there are 1.3 million alligators that call the Sunshine State their home. Although alligator attacks on humans are rare, it's still very important to take certain precautions if one crosses your path. FWC says to keep a safe distance if you see an alligator.
Five Floridians Made Millionaires By Mega Millions Drawing
Jackpot winner sold in the Chicago suburbs
LGBTQ community could decide Florida governor’s race, GLAAD poll says
A new political poll of Florida voters by GLAAD said the state's governor's race might be decided by LGBTQ voters.
