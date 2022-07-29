St. Lucie County Commissioners Host Ribbon Cutting for State Road 70 Improvements Aug. 10

With the primary elections just weeks away, some South Florida voters say they’ve received mail-in ballots — only to realize they have the wrong candidates and races on them. Debby Eisinger, who previously served as Cooper City mayor, is currently a Fort Lauderdale resident and said she was one of the people who received an incorrect ballot. “It was mailed to my residence, but I knew it wasn’t ...

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO