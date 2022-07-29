freestonecountytimesonline.com
KWTX
Aug. 1: City of Waco will start enforcing the water conservation plan
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - On Aug. 1, the City of Waco will start enforcing the water conservation plan. Stage two of Waco’s water conservation plan went into effect on July 13; At that time the lake sat at 70.5% capacity. Now, 19 days in, Lake Waco sits at 67.3%...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Save the Date: Upcoming Community Events
–FHS Freshman Orientation beginning at 3:00 p.m. –Board Meeting for Lady Eagles Little Dribblers at 6:00 p.m. at Fairfield Library. There are two open board positions available. THURS., AUG 4TH. –Blood Drive at Freestone Medical Center from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with Carter BloodCare. Contact Rebecca Yarbrough at 903-389-1618.
2 injured after two-vehicle crash near Coffee City
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two were injured after a crash near Coffee City on Highway 175 Sunday night. One man is in stable condition and one woman was life-flighted after the accident, according to officials and no updates were available on her condition as of Monday morning. Coffee City Police who responded to the […]
Frankston man arrested for family violence, interference
COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – A Frankston man was arrested Saturday night by Coffee City Police after a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) was issued for him the night before. Lonnie Hall, 58, was issued two arrest warrants Friday for assault family violence impeding breathing and interference with an emergency call. Police said they […]
Man arrested, official injured after standoff near Jacksonville
UPDATE: The individual is in custody and one law enforcement official was injured, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson. Dickson said they were serving an arrest warrant for someone who missed a trial date and located the individual in a camper. Officials said he fled to a nearby residence on CR 1516 and barricaded […]
fox44news.com
Car chase leads to crash and rollover, woman arrested
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report a 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a Sunday afternoon car crash – which officers say occurred after one car was crashed into another. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the crash in the 5700 block...
KWTX
Trial date announced for former East Texas principal facing criminal charges
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date is set for Neches ISD administrator and former elementary school principal, Kimberlyn Ann Snider, on charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault of a child investigation. Snider’s criminal indictment lists five different people whom she allegedly subjected...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
‘Struttin’ On Commerce’ Set for Thursday, August 4th for Local Back-to-School Shopping
As you plan your back-to-school shopping, be sure to mark you calendars for this local event!. Join downtown Fairfield retailers for ‘Struttin’ On Commerce’ next Thursday, August 4, 2022. The Business After Hours event will include fun, fashion, and what the shops of Fairfield, Texas has to...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Attention: Parents, Community, Family & Friends!
Lady Eagles Little Dribblers Board to Meet Wednesday. Our Lady Eagles Little Dribblers Board has two open positions!. We are also looking for at-large members to come aboard to make this program a success. Make plans to attend the board meeting on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 beginning 6:00 p.m. at...
Dallas Observer
The Largest Bitcoin Mining Facility in the World Is Coming to Navarro County. Not Everyone Wants It There.
Ever since a new Bitcoin mining facility was proposed in Navarro County, some residents have been upset about the drain on local resources they say the operation would cause. In April, the Colorado company Riot Blockchain announced in a press release that it was in the process of developing a large-scale, 1 gigawatt facility just outside Navarro County’s Corsicana, about an hour's drive south of Dallas. The first phase of the project will include 400 megawatts of capacity on a 265-acre site, according to the company’s press release.
KWTX
Waco PD: Missing mental health patient found deceased
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Andrew Crosby,35, has been found deceased in a culvert. According to Waco Police, an autopsy has been ordered and the investigation is ongoing. Officers believe no foul play is expected at this time. Andrew Crosby, 35, hadn’t been heard from since 5 am Thursday.
Early morning crash leaves 1 dead: Waco police
Waco police said 46-year-old James May died in an accident on East Loop 340 over the weekend. Next of kin has been notified.
easttexasradio.com
Juvenile Pedestrian Killed In Hit and Run
A juvenile is dead, and two people have been arrested following a reported hit-and-run shortly after 2:00 Wednesday morning in Gun Barrel City. When police arrived, they found the body of a minor, and the suspect’s vehicle had fled. Officers soon located the vehicle and arrested Casey Dylan Jeffrey and Brooke Leann South, both 30. Gun Barrel City Police determined that Jeffrey was driving under the influence. More charges are pending.
fox44news.com
Deadly crash under investigation in Waco
Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Police are investigating an early morning crash that killed one man. Police say the crash happened around 4:37 a.m. Saturday morning near the Loop 340 westbound access road and Marlin Highway southbound access road. According to initial reports, one vehicle hit the other as...
KWTX
Central Texas man pays it forward with $5 for kids going back-to-school
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An elderly Central Texas man is making back-to-school shopping a bit easier for local moms, walking the aisles of a Walmart a couple of times a week and passing out $5 bills to those with school-aged children. The man, who doesn’t want to be identified by...
WacoTrib.com
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $375,000
This meticulously kept home sits on a large 2.39-acre treed lot. Downstairs features a garage and oversized workshop area, mudroom, and half-bath. Upstairs, you'll find an open concept floor plan featuring a wood-burning stove, tongue-and-groove Ponderosa Pine accent walls, and vaulted ceilings. The well-maintained kitchen boasts granite countertops, large pantry, and an oversized island. Outside you'll find a second story balcony overlooking the secluded backyard - perfect for relaxing with a cup of coffee or grilling dinner for your family. The lot is fully fenced for the animals and kids to run and play, and the new paver patio is perfect for your backyard entertainment. Located in the desirable Chalk Bluff area, it is outside city limits but is a short drive to McLane Stadium, Magnolia, and Waco's newest additions: Top Golf, Main Event, and Cinemark. Come check this one out in person today! BACK ON THE MARKET due to buyer's inability to attain financing! Don't miss this second chance at a great property!
Poll shows race for Texas governor tightening, East Texans react
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With 101 days until the midterm elections, the race for Texas governor is heating up. East Texans for Beto gathered in Longview to show their support. The former congressman is making several stops in East Texas while on his 49-day “Drive for Texas” tour, stopping in Longview, Palestine and Lufkin on […]
fox44news.com
Changes Coming to Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) announced today that the Inaugural Permit Finals will take place Oct. 7-9, 2022 at the Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas during the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo. The Permit Finals, hosted by the Heart O’...
Residents of Texas town could face $2,000 fine for watering their lawn under new restrictions
Residents of a Texas town could face a $2,000 fine for watering their lawns under new restrictions that go into effect next week. Starting Wednesday, July 13 residents in Waco are required to adhere to particular watering schedules and rules amid an extreme drought, or they will be penalized, KCEN-TV reported.
