ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Practice report: Nebraska expects pass rush to make a jump in 2022; Javin Wright returns

By Sam McKewon
HuskerExtra.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
huskerextra.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuskerExtra.com

Camp chatter: Sights and sounds of Nebraska QBs, a new OL coach and special teams drills

Six Nebraska quarterbacks — Casey Thompson, Chubba Purdy, Logan Smothers, Heinrich Haarberg, Richard Torres and Matt Masker — going through a series of drills with new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple, who started his group with simple rollout passes to tight ends and progressed them through more complicated throws into the end zone.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Pick Six Podcast: Ranking Nebraska's football schedule

Sam McKewon and Jimmy Watkins rank the Nebraska football schedule from toughest to hardest. They also recap the first weeks of Husker football practice. Later, the crew ponders if the top five teams in the country will change much amid the NIL era. They close the show by looking a perplexing week for John Cook and Nebraska volleyball.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

NU's Cook explains his side of Caffey situation, says Huskers wanted to accommodate

CHICAGO — Kayla Caffey at one point wanted to play volleyball for Nebraska this season. Coach John Cook said at Big Ten media days Monday that the Huskers wanted Caffey, too. But the two sides never got on the same page at the same time throughout several months that were complicated by the need for an NCAA waiver, Nebraska's appeal of a potential penalty if she returned and Nebraska exploring if Caffey could be on the team as a walk-on instead of a scholarship player.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
HuskerExtra.com

Before becoming a Husker, Sam Sledge has one last season with his father as his coach

When Sam Sledge stepped onto the practice field at Omaha Creighton Prep, his new offensive line coach didn't need much of an introduction. “He was always around practices growing up and you could see the potential,” said Bob Sledge, Sam’s father and O-line coach. “Big, strong kid. He could throw, he could run — he could even long snap. He was just a versatile player and it’s been fun to see him develop and find his niche on the line.”
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Mickey Joseph is adjusting to Nebraska’s recruiting reality

LINCOLN — Coaching can’t overcome recruiting. The motto paraphrases what Georgia coach Kirby Smart said last year en route to a national title and rings true for Mickey Joseph every day. It’s why the Nebraska receivers coach hit Louisiana hard in the offseason, landing receivers like LSU transfer Trey Palmer and freshman Decoldest Crawford.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Chinander
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska baseball gives speedy walk-on outfielder a 'home'

Daniel Young may remember his 22nd birthday as the day that saved his baseball career. That was Monday, when the outfielder from NJCAA Division III Tyler (Texas) Junior College committed to Nebraska. The opportunity came late in the process – he’ll report to Lincoln on Aug. 15 – and perhaps puts a wrap on Nebraska’s summer of frenzied roster movement.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska's Luke Reimer named to Chuck Bednarik Award watch list

Nebraska linebacker Luke Reimer was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list on Monday. It is the second list for a major national award the junior has been named to this preseason, the first being the Butkus Award. The Bednarik Award is presented to the most outstanding defensive player...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 9 Nick Henrich

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Finally healthy for a full season, Henrich had a terrific 2021, finishing with 99 tackles, ranking sixth overall in the Big Ten during regular season play. He played his best game against the league’s best team, notching 15 tackles in the 32-29 loss to Michigan.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Nu#Tcu
HuskerExtra.com

Edge rusher Ashley Williams decommits from Nebraska

LINCOLN — Nebraska's most recent commit for the 2023 recruiting class is now the Huskers' first decommit. Ashley Williams announced his decision Sunday. The edge rusher from Zachary (La.) committed to the Huskers July 10, joining Elkhorn South's Maverick Noonan as the second edge rusher in the 2023 class. Now that Williams is out, NU's attention will likely turn to Cameron Lenhardt, an IMG Academy defensive end who visited the Huskers in June.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

McKewon: Nebraska’s new veteran leaders are learning how to get loud

LINCOLN — If the kid moves, the vet knows — and sometimes slides right in next to the kid. That’s how it works with Nebraska’s defensive backs. When freshman Malcolm Hartzog sits in back of the film room, junior Quinton Newsome picks up his book bag and parks himself next to Hartzog. Freshmen: Get under the wing. And when Hartzog isn’t hanging out in North Stadium, well, where is he, Q?
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 10 Anthony Grant

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Nebraska needed a true home-run hitter at running back, and Grant, who averaged 7.1 yards per carry over two seasons at the New Mexico Military Institute, fits that bill. He enters...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University

Comments / 0

Community Policy