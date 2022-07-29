Practice report: Nebraska expects pass rush to make a jump in 2022; Javin Wright returns

huskerextra.com
'Dudes are getting pancaked': Nebraska special teams practicing with renewed vigor this fall
LINCOLN – Bill Busch’s special teams practices require your mouthpiece. Last season, Nebraska's third unit lacked consistency, cohesion, even a coordinator. Five days into fall camp, however, the Huskers see an uptick in care. Busch’s drills encourage competition. His reps run at game speed. And his players hit...
Camp chatter: Sights and sounds of Nebraska QBs, a new OL coach and special teams drills
Six Nebraska quarterbacks — Casey Thompson, Chubba Purdy, Logan Smothers, Heinrich Haarberg, Richard Torres and Matt Masker — going through a series of drills with new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple, who started his group with simple rollout passes to tight ends and progressed them through more complicated throws into the end zone.
Pick Six Podcast: Ranking Nebraska's football schedule
Sam McKewon and Jimmy Watkins rank the Nebraska football schedule from toughest to hardest. They also recap the first weeks of Husker football practice. Later, the crew ponders if the top five teams in the country will change much amid the NIL era. They close the show by looking a perplexing week for John Cook and Nebraska volleyball.
NU's Cook explains his side of Caffey situation, says Huskers wanted to accommodate
CHICAGO — Kayla Caffey at one point wanted to play volleyball for Nebraska this season. Coach John Cook said at Big Ten media days Monday that the Huskers wanted Caffey, too. But the two sides never got on the same page at the same time throughout several months that were complicated by the need for an NCAA waiver, Nebraska's appeal of a potential penalty if she returned and Nebraska exploring if Caffey could be on the team as a walk-on instead of a scholarship player.
Before becoming a Husker, Sam Sledge has one last season with his father as his coach
When Sam Sledge stepped onto the practice field at Omaha Creighton Prep, his new offensive line coach didn't need much of an introduction. “He was always around practices growing up and you could see the potential,” said Bob Sledge, Sam’s father and O-line coach. “Big, strong kid. He could throw, he could run — he could even long snap. He was just a versatile player and it’s been fun to see him develop and find his niche on the line.”
Mickey Joseph is adjusting to Nebraska’s recruiting reality
LINCOLN — Coaching can’t overcome recruiting. The motto paraphrases what Georgia coach Kirby Smart said last year en route to a national title and rings true for Mickey Joseph every day. It’s why the Nebraska receivers coach hit Louisiana hard in the offseason, landing receivers like LSU transfer Trey Palmer and freshman Decoldest Crawford.
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 7 Quinton Newsome
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Today we highlight No. 7, Quinton Newsome.
John Cook says Nebraska was willing to go over scholarship limit to keep Kayla Caffey
CHICAGO — Kayla Caffey at one point wanted to play for Nebraska volleyball this season. And coach John Cook said at Big Ten media days on Monday that the Huskers wanted Caffey, too. But the two sides never got on the same page. Caffey announced late last week she...
Nebraska baseball gives speedy walk-on outfielder a 'home'
Daniel Young may remember his 22nd birthday as the day that saved his baseball career. That was Monday, when the outfielder from NJCAA Division III Tyler (Texas) Junior College committed to Nebraska. The opportunity came late in the process – he’ll report to Lincoln on Aug. 15 – and perhaps puts a wrap on Nebraska’s summer of frenzied roster movement.
NU volleyball notes: Why Huskers don't feel like 'sideshow' to football program
CHICAGO — At Nebraska, volleyball players don’t feel like a sideshow to the football program. Volleyball in the Big Ten is popular, too, and the Big Ten Conference is trying to continue to elevate the sport with more matches on TV and on Monday, the first-ever Media Days for the sport.
Nebraska's Luke Reimer named to Chuck Bednarik Award watch list
Nebraska linebacker Luke Reimer was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list on Monday. It is the second list for a major national award the junior has been named to this preseason, the first being the Butkus Award. The Bednarik Award is presented to the most outstanding defensive player...
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 9 Nick Henrich
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Finally healthy for a full season, Henrich had a terrific 2021, finishing with 99 tackles, ranking sixth overall in the Big Ten during regular season play. He played his best game against the league’s best team, notching 15 tackles in the 32-29 loss to Michigan.
Edge rusher Ashley Williams decommits from Nebraska
LINCOLN — Nebraska's most recent commit for the 2023 recruiting class is now the Huskers' first decommit. Ashley Williams announced his decision Sunday. The edge rusher from Zachary (La.) committed to the Huskers July 10, joining Elkhorn South's Maverick Noonan as the second edge rusher in the 2023 class. Now that Williams is out, NU's attention will likely turn to Cameron Lenhardt, an IMG Academy defensive end who visited the Huskers in June.
McKewon: Nebraska’s new veteran leaders are learning how to get loud
LINCOLN — If the kid moves, the vet knows — and sometimes slides right in next to the kid. That’s how it works with Nebraska’s defensive backs. When freshman Malcolm Hartzog sits in back of the film room, junior Quinton Newsome picks up his book bag and parks himself next to Hartzog. Freshmen: Get under the wing. And when Hartzog isn’t hanging out in North Stadium, well, where is he, Q?
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 10 Anthony Grant
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Nebraska needed a true home-run hitter at running back, and Grant, who averaged 7.1 yards per carry over two seasons at the New Mexico Military Institute, fits that bill. He enters...
Persistent women's athlete gap prompts Title IX review by Trev Alberts and Nebraska
When Nebraska sports fans look back on the past year, they should be thankful for Title IX. While the Husker football team stumbled to a maddening 3-9 record, the volleyball team finished as national runner-up. The men’s basketball team won just four games in the Big Ten Conference. The women’s...
Corn This Way: Episode 6- Welcome to the statements and observations emporium
On today's episode of "Corn This Way," we recap an up and down day for Nebraska volleyball and check out the swag worthy videos from Husker football practice. Check out all of our team coverage from Husker football and volleyball.
