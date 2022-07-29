www.firerescue1.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. Shenoy
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Death investigation underway in Charlestown
BOSTON — Authorities have launched an investigation after a person was found dead in Charlestown on Monday morning. The deceased person was found in the area of 465 Medford Street just before 7:45 a.m., according to Boston police. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence in the...
WCVB
Firefighters battle fire inside Marblehead, Massachusetts transfer station
MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — Firefighters in Marblehead, Massachusetts were battling a fire at the town transfer station. Video from Sky 5 showed a plume of smoke pouring from two piles of debris at the transfer station on Woodfin Terrace. Two buildings in the area of the burning trash were reportedly...
WCVB
Wrong-way Route 3 driver in custody after chase in Weymouth, Massachusetts
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — One person is in custody Tuesday after he was driving the wrong way on a South Shore highway, according to Massachusetts State Police. State police said troopers pursued a car going north in the southbound lanes on Route 3 in Plymouth. That car then crashed on Pleasant Street in Weymouth, where the driver eventually exited the car and ran from police.
NECN
Building Collapse in East Boston Displaces Residents
A multi-family residence in East Boston partially collapsed overnight, according to fire officials, displacing all of the buildings residents. Nine adults, two children, one dog and one cat were displaced, according to the Boston Fire Department, after part of the exterior masonry collapsed at the building on Sumner Street. A...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCVB
Vandals target Boston man's tractor-trailer with hateful graffiti
BOSTON — A Massachusetts truck driver's vehicle is out of service for several days after it was vandalized sometime over the weekend on a busy Boston road. The incident happened in the area of 110 Talbot Avenue in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Eugene Miles said when he went to go...
whdh.com
2 transported by ambulance after car drives into Boston building
BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were transported by ambulance after a car careened into a building in Boston Saturday morning. Emergency crews and first responders attended the scene. The vehicle drove though and toppled the building’s fence. Officials have not released details on the nature of the two individuals’...
Passengers on broken-down Commuter Rail train force open doors, scale fence to escape
BOSTON — Some passengers on a broken-down Commuter Rail train weren’t going to wait for the power to come back on, opting instead to escape by forcing open the doors and scaling a nearby fence. Video shared by rider Leo Ruiz shows people using a ladder to climb...
Worcester police officer arrested after probe into off-duty assignments
WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester police officer has been arrested after an investigation uncovered alleged criminal activity involving his off-duty assignments. Colby Turner, a five-year veteran of the Worcester Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave. He faces five felony counts of larceny over $1,200 by single scheme and a misdemeanor charge of submitting false claims for reimbursement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whdh.com
Three teenagers suffer gunshot wounds after party in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three teenagers were transported to a local hospital after sustaining non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a party in Dorchester Saturday night, a spokesperson from the Boston Police Department told 7NEWS. According to Boston police, officers were called to Dakota Street shortly before midnight after an apparent altercation...
universalhub.com
Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action
The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
NECN
Blade Tumbles Off Wind Turbine in Gloucester
A massive blade fell off of a 400-foot wind turbine in Gloucester, Massachusetts, on Sunday, causing the area surrounding the structure to be shutdown indefinitely. The Gloucester Fire Department and Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga confirmed Sunday that a roughly 160-foot blade had fallen from the turbine at Applied Materials on Dory Road in the Blackburn Industrial Park shutting down access to nearby Great Republic Drive.
goodmorninggloucester.com
Uhmmm… Anyone know where the third windmill blade went? #GloucesterMA Updated with drone footage- Update Gloucesree Press Release:
Unconfirmed report that it was struck by a plover overnight. I’m sending an investigative team up there to check it out. Here’s the scene this morning as reported by Captain Pete Mondello:. He reports there are no cranes up there, that the blade is over the embankment in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
quincyquarry.com
City of Quincy weedkiller sprayers continue to spray under cover of darkness #mayorkoch #cityofquincy #cityofquincydepartmentofpublicworks
City of Quincy weedkiller sprayers continue to spray under cover of darkness. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. A Quincy Quarry News Citizen Photojournalist who is also a night owl is continuing to digitally capture images of City of Quincy Department of Public Works workers continuing to spray weedkiller in at least Quincy Center under the over of darkness.
Police: Driver went through parade barrier, hitting two Boston police officers in JP
BOSTON — Police have arrested a man they say drove through a barrier at the edge of the Puerto Rican Parade route and struck two Boston police officers. Jamauree Haygood, 28, of Jamaica Plain, is charged with operating a motor vehicle recklessly so as to endanger and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.
universalhub.com
Two shot in Nubian Square
Live Boston reports two men were shot near the intersection of Roxbury and Washington streets in Nubian Square around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. Both were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries but are expected to survive.
wgbh.org
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?. When Jamie Wallace became an industrial glass worker in 1995, he says he was one of six Black members of a 300-person local union. Now, the 50-year-old veteran glazier from Roslindale estimates he’s one of about...
whdh.com
Rollover crash forces lane closure on Storrow Drive
BOSTON (WHDH) - A rollover crash on Storrow Drive forced a lane closure for one of Boston’s busiest roads Saturday morning. Several police officers and fire officials were on the scene working to close the left lane after the apparent rollover crash. The crashed sedan could be seen lying...
nshoremag.com
11 Things to Do North of Boston This August
August is the last full month of summer, so make it count. We suggest fireworks, lobster, live music, some time on the water, lots of time outdoors, and definitely plenty of ice cream. 1. Ice Scream Bowl, Salem | August 3. For just $6 (or $4 for kids), sample all...
fallriverreporter.com
8 accused of laundering tens of millions of dollars using Massachusetts businesses in Operation Good Fortune
BOSTON – Eight individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged roles in Operation Good Fortune, an elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds, as well as a trade-based scheme that used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.
iheart.com
Parking Meters In Dedham Square Vanish After New Regulations
DEDHAM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — In the case of the disappearing parking meters in Dedham Square, some local commuters aren't complaining about the Select Board's decision to remove the Sentry smart meters implemented last year. In an early July announcement, the Town did not renew its contract with the...
Comments / 0