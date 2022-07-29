www.tampabaynewswire.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming FromL. CaneFlorida State
$7.3 Million Waterfront Penthouse is the Highest-Priced Condo Sale in the History of Tampa BayNewswireSaint Petersburg, FL
Five charming small towns in Florida that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensFlorida State
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Aug. 4-10
11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road. It seemed like the circus would be here forever. But now you have a week left to see it. The Summer Circus Spectacular, an extravaganza packed with balance artists, contortionists and nimble acrobats, first came to the Ringling in June, and it will play to a packed house until Aug. 13.
Tampa Bay News Wire
JFCS of the Suncoast Hosting Free Summer Family Fun Day
SARASOTA, FL – (Aug. 1, 2022) JFCS of the Suncoast is inviting the community to its FREE Summer Family Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 6. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Potter Building at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds. It will include FREE food from Fat & Happy Barbeque & More food truck, Carousel’s Soft-Serve Icery truck, a photo booth, games, music, and family fun activities.
businessobserverfl.com
Georgia apartment developer buys almost 9 acres in downtown Sarasota
An Atlanta multifamily development firm has bought nearly 9 acres in downtown Sarasota and plans to build a mixed-use development on the site. How much Brook Farm Group, the Atlanta developer, paid for the property was not disclosed nor was a timeline for the project. The property sits near the...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Safe Children Coalition announces 2022-2023 board of directors
SARASOTA, FL – Child welfare agency Safe Children Coalition is proud to announce its 2022-2023 board of directors, a volunteer leadership group tasked with providing expertise in areas including child welfare, fostering, adopting, education, banking, finance and accounting, and mental/behavioral health, and assisting the organization in achieving its organizational directives.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Bishop and Parker Family Legacies Continue as One Foundation
The Edward E. and Lillian H. Bishop Foundation and the Mary E. Parker Foundation have recently completed the process of consolidation and will be conducting business as the Bishop Parker Foundation. This consolidation combines the assets of the two Foundations, providing administrative and operational efficiencies. At their July meeting, two new Trustees were appointed to join Robert Blalock, Burdette Parent and Mary Jarrell. Barbara M. Jennings is a community volunteer with extensive, valuable experience working with local Manatee County non-profit organizations. Barbara is a retired businesswoman and university administrator who came to Bradenton from Ohio. She has earned university degrees in three separate fields – education, urban studies, and law. Her multi-disciplinary background is especially valued as the Foundation continues to strategically focus on best meeting its mission and goals to build a better community. Mary L. Ruiz is CEO of Ruiz Strategic Advisors, a management consultancy specializing in strategic planning for growth companies and nonprofit agencies. She is a senior healthcare executive and a respected leader in impacting public behavioral health policy. She worked as Chief Strategy Officer of Centerstone of America, a multi-state behavioral health system based in Nashville, TN. From 1996-2016, she served as CEO of Centerstone of Florida, a hospital and outpatient behavioral health system headquartered in Bradenton. Mary chairs the Board of Trustees of New College of Florida, the public liberal arts honors college the state university system. She is past president of the Internationals Women’s Forum of Southwest Florida, a global invitation-only group of preeminent women leaders. The Edward E. and Lillian H. Bishop Foundation, incorporated in 1964, has made outstanding philanthropic contributions to Manatee and Sarasota organizations, greatly impacting their ability to implement mission goals. After the Bishop’s passing, Mary E. Parker carried on their legacy of philanthropy in addition to setting up and administering her own Foundation. The lives of thousands of people and animals have been positively impacted by the millions of dollars contributed through the years, with the majority of gifts being made anonymously. The areas of interest supported by the Foundation continue to be health, education, human services, environment, the arts, and animal welfare.
travelsmaps.com
The Ultimate Guide To Sarasota: What To Do, Where To Stay, And How To Get There
The Ultimate Guide To Sarasota: What To Do, Where To Stay, And How To Get There. Every time you are on the hunt for a new place, it is always such a hassle to get there and figure out what activities you would like to do. Check out this guide that will help your next trip to Sarasota be much easier!
Tampa Bay News Wire
Casa Fresca Homes Acquires 20 Acres to Create Infill Development of New Homes in Riverview Community
TAMPA, FLORIDA – Casa Fresca Homes, a subsidiary of Homes by West Bay, is pleased to announce that it has acquired more than 20 acres of land for the development of 65 lots in Hillsborough County, Florida’s Riverview community. Launched in October 2019, Casa Fresca Homes offers stylish and attainable entry level homes in some of the region’s most popular communities.
globalmunchkins.com
11 of the Best Kid-Friendly Attractions In Fort Myers
Whether you are a local to the Fort Myers area or vacationing here, you need something to do with your kids. Luckily, there are a lot of attractions in Fort Myers, and they are even fun for the grown-ups. There are things to do when it is rainy, hot, or...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Volunteer, sponsor opportunities available for community mega clinic Sept. 15-16
Estimated 3,000 patients in need will be served at Tampa Convention Center. TAMPA BAY, FL—AUGUST 1, 2022—Liberty and Health Alliance will hold a free mobile hospital and clinic for the community, offering medical, dental, and vision care at the Tampa Convention Center, September 15-16. Volunteers and support are needed to help with this Christian-sponsored event, which is being held in a region that the state has identified as an area of critical health need.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Pinellas County Business News
August 2022 Collision Conference 2022:Fostering Pinellas County’s Tech Industry Through Shared Partnership Pinellas County Economic Development (PCED) partnered with the City of Clearwater and St. Petersburg Area Economic Development Corporation (EDC) to attend the Collison Conference in Toronto, Canada. With 35,000 attendees representing 130 countries, over 1,500 startups, and almost 800 investors, Collision is one of the largest tech conferences in the world. “This was an excellent way to raise the profile of the St. Pete/Clearwater area as a market for technology companies to locate and grow, as well as a destination for tech talent,” explains PCED Business Development Manager Andrea Falvey. “The Tampa Bay area’s tech industry employs more than 85,000 workers and produces more than $15 billion in annual economic impact – we want the world to know that we have the resources, talent, and support to fuel every tech company’s growth.” Read more about Team Pinellas’s Collision experience at PCED.org/Collision2022.
wengradio.com
“No Swim” Warnings Lifted For Local Beaches
The Florida Department Of Health has lifted the “No Swim” advisories were in place at Siesta Key Beach, Service Club Beach, Casperson Beach and Manasota Key. Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results Friday that were at a “satisfactory” level for enterococcus bacteria that met the U.S. EPA and state recreational water standards.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Tarpon Springs Business News
Welcome New Business: Moonberry Mercantile When Downtown, a must visit is to the new Moonberry Mercantile & Trading, a retail shop featuring eco-friendly, “slow living” and sustainable household items and decor, garden products, clothing and accessories, including babies and children’s items. This is the place for sustainable products, from beeswax food wrappers to reusable “paper” towels. The store is located at 101 W. Court St., next to Petra Collective.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Nation’s First On-call Emergency Dental Service Opening in Western FL
(Bradenton, FL) – Patients in dental pain now have somewhere to turn when they can’t reach their dentist. An innovative model of emergency dental care, designed to help patients, dentists, and emergency room staff, is opening a new facility in Bradenton. Urgent Dental Care (UDC) is based on...
gulfshorebusiness.com
August 2022 SWFL commercial projects, leases
OB 4 LLC purchased a 95-acre agricultural property at 28000 Amidship Road and 28100 Jones Loop in Punta Gorda from Franklin L. Sutton, Catherine E. Floyd and John David Manely as co-trustees of the Hannah M. Sutton Declaration of Trust for $2.75 million. Randy Thibaut, ALC, of LSI Companies Inc. represented the seller.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Leadership Tampa Selects David B. Singer to Class of 2023
TAMPA, FL – Shumaker Partner and Real Estate, Construction and Development Business Sector Chair David B. Singer has an opportunity to build on diversity and inclusion in Tampa as a participant in the 52-member Leadership Tampa Class of 2023. One of the oldest leadership programs in the country, Leadership Tampa is celebrating its 52nd anniversary this year and is still looking for opportunities to build upon its diversity.
Longboat Observer
Manatee School District reaches land deal with SMR Taylor Ranch for new school
The School District of Manatee County will purchase land from Schroeder Manatee Ranch Taylor Ranch for a future elementary school. The 20 acres of land is about 1.25 miles east of Bourneside Boulevard and adjacent to the extension of 44th Avenue East in East County. The School Board of Manatee...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Boutique Hotels in Sarasota, FL
Nestled on Florida‘s Gulf Coast, just an hour south of Tampa, Sarasota is one of Florida’s best vacation destinations. Take the time to explore this beautiful corner of the Sunshine State, and you’ll be rewarded with spectacular white sand beaches, intriguing museums, and a surprisingly vibrant food and drink scene!
Longboat Observer
Slim Chickens plans Lakewood Ranch opening
The growing fast-food market in the Lakewood Ranch area is about to pick up another entry. Slim Chickens, which currently has five locations in Florida as well as restaurants in 29 other states, is going through permitting in Manatee County to build in the Publix shopping center at the corner of Lorraine Road and State Road 70. Its address will be 14529 S.R. 70 E. No opening date has been set.
WINKNEWS.com
Funnel cloud spotted in east Lee County Monday
A funnel cloud was seen from Fort Myers Shores, Buckingham, and Alva by multiple WINK News viewers around 6:50 p.m. Monday. Donna Bove McEvoy sent in the picture below. No confirmation on touchdown. Below watch the slideshow of funnel cloud pictures sent in by WINK News viewers taken late Monday...
995qyk.com
Suncoast Beaches With No Swim Advisories
Suncoast Beaches With No Swim Advisories. Some Florida counties have had their beaches labeled with “no swim” advisories by the Florida Department of Health. Why and which beaches are they?. As for why, water samples taken at a number of beaches on the Gulf of Mexico have shown...
