ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Tuition Rises 4.25%. Will Higher Tuition Turn Students Away?

By Bill Stage
ESPN Quad Cities
ESPN Quad Cities
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
espnquadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
ESPN Quad Cities

Dwyer & Michaels’ Top 20 “Florida Man” Headlines

The Sunshine State is known for its outrageous lawbreakers committing many bizarre crimes. These crimes are so whacked out that they make the funniest headlines. For Example, Florida Man Knocked Out Cellmate’s Teeth Because He Kept Farting. "Florida Man" refers to an alleged prevalence of persons performing irrational or...
FLORIDA STATE
ESPN Quad Cities

Illinois Named As One Of The Best States For Teen Drivers

If you have a teenager, you know it's pretty terrifying when they hit the road for the first time. Not only does their inexperience make you nervous, but we know that other drivers can be pretty reckless. While there are crazy drivers in every state, some states are better for teenage drivers than others. One of the Quad-City states is significantly better for teen drivers than the other and if you read the headline, it's obviously Illinois. But how much better is Illinois for teen drivers than Iowa?
ILLINOIS STATE
ESPN Quad Cities

10 Ways You Can Be A Better Neighbor in the Quad Cities

Someone put together the "unspoken rules" of neighborhood etiquette and if you aren't following them, you should know your neighbors probably hate you. It boils down to one simple thing to keep in mind, and if you do, your neighbors will either love you or not know you exist - which really, isn't a bad thing:
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Education#Student Loans#Iowacapitaldispatch Com#The Iowa Board Of Regents#Iowa State University#The University Of Iowa
ESPN Quad Cities

Prepare For It To Get Hot In Herre At The Mississippi Valley Fair

I couldn't help myself. The headline wrote itself with Nelly coming to the 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair. If I was writing this article last year when Pitbull was coming, the headline would say "It's Going To Feel Like A Fireball at the Mississippi Valley Fair". Puns and dad jokes aside, it's going to be hot next week during the 6 most fun days of the year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
ESPN Quad Cities

If The Quad Cities Inspired New Oreo Flavors

It's no secret Oreo is turning out new flavors all the time. So what would happen if they stopped by the QC for inspiration?. This summer, Oreo has dropped Neopolitan-flavored Oreos, that taste like the classic tri-flavor ice cream combo sandwiched between two waffle cone-flavored cookies. What would happen if...
FOOD & DRINKS
ESPN Quad Cities

ESPN Quad Cities

Davenport, IA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN Quad Cities has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnquadcities.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy