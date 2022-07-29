Iowa Tuition Rises 4.25%. Will Higher Tuition Turn Students Away?

espnquadcities.com
Look Out For This Pretty & Problematic Bug Invading Iowa
Nature is really good at creating critters that are beautiful but can cause problems and one such bug has made its way to Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is urging Iowans to look out for spotted lanternflies. They're native to China, India, and Vietnam and were...
Here Is How To Experience Amazing Iowa Views From A Railroad Pedal Car
There is a new way to discover parts of Iowa in a way like never before; by pedaling on railroad tracks. Rail Explorers USA has come to Iowa and as you can see in the pictures and video below, this isn't your normal scenic tour. What are Rail Explorers Railbikes?
Bettendorf Man Wins $10,000 From Iowa Lottery Scratch Game
We have another winner folks! A Bettendorf man is $10,000 richer after winning big with the Iowa Lottery. He's now part of the long-running list of winners the Quad Cities area has seen so far this summer. Someone in the QCA could win even bigger tonight as the MegaMillions Jackpot exceeds $1 billion.
Well That Was Unintentional: Hot Air Balloon Lands “Tight” in Iowa Backyard
Have you ever looked out of your window and thought "I wish I could see a hot air balloon"? It happened to one Iowa home. This morning, the skies over Des Moines filled with hot air balloons in preparation for the National Balloon Classic that's happening this weekend in Indianola. But as KCCI reports, not everything was smooth sailing.
Dwyer & Michaels’ Top 20 “Florida Man” Headlines
The Sunshine State is known for its outrageous lawbreakers committing many bizarre crimes. These crimes are so whacked out that they make the funniest headlines. For Example, Florida Man Knocked Out Cellmate’s Teeth Because He Kept Farting. "Florida Man" refers to an alleged prevalence of persons performing irrational or...
Illinois Named As One Of The Best States For Teen Drivers
If you have a teenager, you know it's pretty terrifying when they hit the road for the first time. Not only does their inexperience make you nervous, but we know that other drivers can be pretty reckless. While there are crazy drivers in every state, some states are better for teenage drivers than others. One of the Quad-City states is significantly better for teen drivers than the other and if you read the headline, it's obviously Illinois. But how much better is Illinois for teen drivers than Iowa?
10 Ways You Can Be A Better Neighbor in the Quad Cities
Someone put together the "unspoken rules" of neighborhood etiquette and if you aren't following them, you should know your neighbors probably hate you. It boils down to one simple thing to keep in mind, and if you do, your neighbors will either love you or not know you exist - which really, isn't a bad thing:
Good News Procrastinators! You’ve Got Until Dec 1st to Renew Your License!
I'm really bad at knowing when my driver's license is expiring. The first time I found out I was driving with an expired license was when I got pulled over in New Mexico for going 82 in a 65. They let me off with a warning, which was crazy because my license was expired by a year and a half.
A Quad Cities Candy & Coffee Shop Is Closing Its Doors For Good
A Quad Cities candy store, coffee shop, and tea room will soon be closing its doors permanently. The owners of Taste Buds in Rock Island, IL announced that after a lot of discussions, they will be closing the shop at the end of August. With Taste Buds' closure, there will be plenty of deals before the doors close one final time.
Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Illinois?
A bit of a grim topic, but something many of us sadly deal with in our lives. The short answer to the question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Illinois" is yes, but there are some limits and guidelines you need to follow. In Illinois,...
Bikers 4 Backpacks Will Get Rock Island/Milan Kids Ready For School
Another school year is fast approaching. But an estimated 15 million students in America will start the school year without the proper supplies. Here in the Quad Cities, a group of bikers wants to make sure that doesn't happen. Bikers 4 Backpacks 8th annual school supply fundraiser. Sunday, July 24,...
Prepare For It To Get Hot In Herre At The Mississippi Valley Fair
I couldn't help myself. The headline wrote itself with Nelly coming to the 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair. If I was writing this article last year when Pitbull was coming, the headline would say "It's Going To Feel Like A Fireball at the Mississippi Valley Fair". Puns and dad jokes aside, it's going to be hot next week during the 6 most fun days of the year.
Muddy Ruckus, The Dawn, & 30 West All Rock the QCA This Week
Time to celebrate the weekend with some great music this weekend in the Quad Cities area! Here's a list of some live bands to go support. Electric Shock The AC/DC Show • BIX • Finish Line Fest at the STARDUST • Downtown Davenport. ZZ TOP tribute band...
Think You’re Quad Cities Enough to Guess What Signs These Letters Came From?
Every day, we commute to work, and we commute home. You see things along the way - other cars, other people, and businesses. Can you recognize pieces of iconic Quad Cities signs by one letter? Let's find out!. Here's how this works:. Scroll through the letters, and see if you...
Is This The Best Venue to See an Outdoor Live Concert?
When I think of Mt Carroll, Illinois I usually think about Raven's Grinn, the haunted house that was open 24/7/365. Or maybe the restaurant in the 90s that was rumored to only be open past midnight to avoid health code violations. These days, Mt. Carroll is quickly becoming one of...
Reminder How To Use The Center Turning Lane Before The Mississippi Valley Fair
Alright Quad Cities, let's have a chat. We're getting close to Mississippi Valley Fair week and before we get there, we need to make sure all drivers are on the same page. Remembering last year and from what I continue to see, we clearly forgot how to use that center turning lane.
Peak Heat Index Values To Be Over 100 Degrees In The Quad Cities Saturday
There is no doubt it's been a hot one this week. We haven't seen much rain and the sun has been beating down on the Quad Cities. If you think this hot weather is going to lighten up, think again. Even warmer temperatures are coming this weekend so make plans now to swim or sit in the air conditioning.
Mizzipi Mud, Knockoffs, Don Gustofson Play the QCA This Week
Time to celebrate the weekend with some great music this weekend in the Quad Cities area! Here's a list of some live bands to go support. Ky/Ty + the other guy host open mic @ Green Tree Brewery. Alex & Alan Live Outside at Front Street Taproom. Wild Oatz @...
Your New Vacation Destination! This Camping Resort is Perfect for the Family
Ok, so it might not be "New" but it could be "new to you". If you haven't been there for a while, you will be surprised at the additions to this 1955 campground in Mt. Carroll. In fact, "Timber Lake Resort was established in 1955 and was rebuilt in 2003...
If The Quad Cities Inspired New Oreo Flavors
It's no secret Oreo is turning out new flavors all the time. So what would happen if they stopped by the QC for inspiration?. This summer, Oreo has dropped Neopolitan-flavored Oreos, that taste like the classic tri-flavor ice cream combo sandwiched between two waffle cone-flavored cookies. What would happen if...
