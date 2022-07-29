ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reston, VA

Starkist loses bid to exclude private-label tuna sales from price-fixing lawsuit

By Cliff White
seafoodsource.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.seafoodsource.com

foxbaltimore.com

The Virginia Black Business Expo

The 3rd Annual Virginia Black Business Expo is a 2-day event held at the Fredericksburg Expo by the Virginia Black Business Directory. The event will include 150 vendors, food trucks, entertainment, shopping and so much more on August 6th & 7th.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Washington

Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property

A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Commercial Observer

The Meridian Group to Break Ground on $150M Industrial Complex in Winchester

A joint venture between The Meridian Group and Wickshire Industrial will develop One Logistics Park, a $150 million, 2.7 million-square-foot industrial complex in Winchester, Va. The multiphase project will break ground this week for an approximately 1 million-square-foot tilt-up concrete, cross-dock industrial building. When complete, One Logistics Park will also...
WINCHESTER, VA
wmra.org

Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely

A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
HARRISONBURG, VA
thezebra.org

Virginia Bottles Digs Up Old Town’s Past One Privy at a Time

Alexandria, VA – Have you ever noticed a circular, caved-in spot on the street, in a driveway, or a back alley in Old Town? That was once a privy. Residents used to use privies as outdoor toilets. Privies became obsolete when indoor plumbing was developed. Residents began using them as makeshift garbage chutes, using anything they could to fill them up, from glass bottles to milk bottles to leather boots to toys to everyday items and rare finds.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC Washington

Several Men Arrested in Scheme to Steal Personal Checks From Mailboxes

Several men are in custody and more could be charged in what prosecutors say was an elaborate scheme to steal personal checks from mailboxes. There have been 13 incidents in D.C., Maryland and Virginia of letter carriers being robbed at gunpoint, sometimes assaulted, to get their arrow key so thieves could then break into mailboxes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
nypressnews.com

WWII-era bomb debris found on beach off coast of Maryland, Virginia

Several pieces of military munitions debris washed ashore on a barrier island off the coast of Maryland and Virginia, prompting officials on Sunday to close off part of the swimming area until further notice. At least seven pieces of debris have been found over the past two weeks along the...
VIRGINIA STATE
arlnow.com

The sick Fairlington fox and the efforts to trap it have become a local source of fascination

The young, mangy Fairlington fox that’s roaming around Fairlington and the efforts to trap it has become an object of fascination on local social networks. The saga started over the past week or so when several community members started spotting a sickly, young fox wandering around streets and in between houses. Appearing on the verge of being hairless, it was clear that the fox had mange — a potentially fatal skin disease that causes loss of fur and is caused by microscope mites.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care?

“There is such thing as Hell on Earth and it’s I-95N between Richmond and DC,” quipped CBS 6 news anchor Elizabeth Holmes in a recent tweet. The post went viral, echoing a sentiment felt by the countless car users who regularly get caught in congestion between the two capitals. Hoping to decrease driving delays, last […] The post VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
theriver953.com

Virginia Authorities confirm baby found is a false report

Warren County Sheriff’s Office most recently and Strasburg Police Department last week report receiving calls from concerned citizens. The calls are concerning a post on Facebook of a baby being found in the agencies’ respective areas. Both agencies report that there was never any baby found and they...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Amazon driver carjacked, run over In Baltimore; Family pleads for help

BALTIMORE -- Tiffany Nicolette is still in shock over what happened to her sister this weekend in the quiet Wyman Park neighborhood not far from Johns Hopkins University."It's terrifying. It's beyond just a carjacking. Really, it's attempted murder," Nicolette said. "It was a complete disregard for human life. I'm thankful that I didn't lose my sister but her life will be forever changed."The single mom was delivering packages for Amazon as part of her second job around 4 a.m. on Saturday.She took her keys and phone but left her black Nissan Rogue running with the flashers on.Someone got in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Police: Man exposes himself in Walmart, possibly more victims

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman and juvenile inside a Walmart in Vienna, and police believe there could be more victims. According to a release from Fairfax County Police on July 26, a man exposed himself inside...
VIENNA, VA
staffordsheriff.com

Facebook Detectives Strike Again

A huge thank you to our social media followers who helped bring a sucker punch suspect to justice. On June 4th Deputy C.J. Sacke responded to the Walmart at 125 Washington Square Plaza for an assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 73-year-old Stafford resident, was punched in the face as he exited the store. The victim fell to the ground and suffered a facial injury from the attack. He was treated by medics at the scene.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA

