mybackyardnews.com
WRENTHAM VILLAGE PREMIUM OUTLETS
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Open Monday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Join United Regional Chamber of Commerce members along with members from the Neponset River and Walpole Chambers of Commerce as we network at URCC member and our host for the evening Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. Since they’re open until 9:00 p.m., there’ll be plenty of time before and after the event to shop.
westfordcat.org
Unique restaurant concept to open doors in Westford
WESTFORD — A new restaurant concept will be opening its doors in Westford. Stir, a new martini bar, will be hosting its soft opening on Monday evening. The restaurant is co-owned by two Merrimack Valley restaurant veterans — Randy Richards and Caitlin Hannagan, two locals each with over a decade of experience in the area.
‘Tiverton Celebrates Parade’ kicks off day of family fun
TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) – A Saturday of family fun kicks off with the Tiverton Celebrates Parade at 10 o’clock Saturday morning. The parade travels down Main Road from its intersection with Judson Street (180 Main Road) to 983 Main Road, which is Little Willow Day Care Center. After the parade, awards will be handed out […]
rimonthly.com
38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August
— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
fallriverreporter.com
Harry Potter, Lizzie Borden, The Toe Jam Puppet Band, games and more are part of a packed Fall River Library schedule this week
This week at the Fall River Public Library, will feature games, crafts, storytimes, Harry Potter, Lizzie Borden and more!. On Monday, August 1, the library will celebrate Harry Potter’s Birthday with magical crafts, snacks, a costume contest, and raffle at 11 am. Call the Children’s Room to check if there is room in this event: 508-324-2700, ext. 4.
Move Over, Disney World: The Legendary Kimball Farm is 50 Acres of Family Fun Time in Massachusetts
There's so much to love about Kimball Farm in Westford, Massachusetts. In fact, there's 50 acres of fun. If you haven't ever been to this ideal family spot, or haven't been there in many years like me, maybe you thought they only had ice cream. Nah, it's more like the Disney of the North Shore.
thegraftonnews.com
Wrap up your July (and prep for August) with these local festivals
July 29-31 WALTHAM LIONS CLUB CARNIVAL: July 27-31, 1601 Reservoir Place, Waltham. From Wednesday-Friday, the event starts at 6 p.m.; on Saturday and Sunday, the event starts at 1 p.m. Information: https://www.fiestashows.com/fs/waltham-carnival/. OLD IPSWICH DAYS: July 29-31, South Village Green, Ipswich. More than 60 artisans and fine craftsmen will show...
whdh.com
‘They’re going to be devastated’: R.I. ice cream man mourns discontinuation of Choco Taco
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Klondike’s Choco Taco has been a mainstay on ice cream menus since the desert’s inception in 1983. And now that Klondike has announced plans to discontinue the delectable dessert, a Rhode Island ice cream shop owner says he is expecting a wave of disappointed customers coming to his truck.
Watch: Stunningly Beautiful, Graceful Drone Video of a Majestic Humpback Whale in Massachusetts
Just wait until you see this incredible humpback whale jump out of the water to try and grab a mouthful of fish. It's a simply WOW video captured just a few hundred feet above Boston's south shore. I truly got the chills watching this video for several reasons. First of...
McKee celebrates 33rd annual Governor’s Bay Day
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) – On a hot summer Sunday on the last day of July, Rhode Islanders no doubt welcomed a free pass to the beach where they’d likely be trying to find some relief from the heat! Governor Dan McKee signed an executive order this past week continuing the three-decade-old tradition of Governor’s Bay […]
GoLocalProv
RI Priest Removed From Barrington and Cranston Churches After Allegations Now at New Church
Priest Eric Silva was removed from two Rhode Island Catholic churches in February of 2022 for improper behavior. Now, he has back at another Rhode Island Catholic church offering mass. Earlier this year, Silva had been assigned to St. Luke’s Church in Barrington and was a visiting priest in Cranston....
Boston Globe
Enjoy free admission to these New England museums in September
Smithsonian Magazine’s 18th annual Museum Day takes place Sept. 17. Several New England museums will once again offer free admission on a single day in September, thanks to Smithsonian Magazine’s 18th annual Museum Day. The event takes place on Sept. 17 and will bring free admission to museums...
Former Providence Mayor Doorley dies; led city from 1965 to 1974
The 91-year-old Democrat was elected mayor of Rhode Island's capital city in 1964, at age 34.
nrinow.news
Former N.S. middle school principal dies at age 48
NORTH SMITHFIELD – An educator who led North Smithfield Middle School from the time it opened in 2008 right up until he left the district earlier this year has died. John Lahar, a resident of Mendon, Mass. died this week at the age of 48. A Bellingham, Mass. native,...
New England has 2 of the best seaside destinations for a summer escape, according to Fodor’s Travel
One "feels like stepping into the ultimate Northeast dream vacation destination." There’s still time for a seaside escape this summer, and Fodor’s Travel says two New England destinations are among the best coastal getaways in America. The publication just released a list of the 12 best U.S. seaside...
ABC6.com
Brush fire burns 2 acres of woods in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — A brush fire burned through two acres of woods in Mansfield overnight. The fire happened just before midnight near Maple Park conservation area. The Mansfield Fire Department said they received a call from a Boston MedFlight that passed by. Upon arrival, trees were fully engulfed...
Lottery Now Open for Julia Bancroft Apartments in Auburn
AUBURN - The lottery for the Julia Bancroft senior community apartments in Auburn is now open. The town will conduct the lottery on Oct. 20. The Julia Bancroft apartments are at 3 Vinal St. in Auburn. The apartment complex is currently being constructed behind the former Julia Bancroft elementary school, which closed in 2016. The old school building will be part of the new development.
nbcboston.com
RAW VIDEO: Humpback Whale Spotted in Boston Harbor
A humpback whale was spotted breaching in Boston Harbor on Monday morning between Deer Island and Long Island. Joe Fabiano and Paula Brogna captured video of the whale, which they shared with NBC10 Boston. The first video shows the whale breaching and splashing down in the harbor not far from...
whdh.com
RI restaurant wows customers with robot server
WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) - Lemongrass restaurant in Warwick has put in place a robot server to help out their staff, amazing their customers. “The guests love her,” said a Lemongrass staff member. “The kids really like to interact with her.”. Bella the Robot was purchased by the restaurant...
Westport Man Takes Thrilling Ride in Monster Truck at 73 Years Old
Westport native Bob Butler has been a massive fan of Monster Trucks for decades, and over the years, he has formed long-lasting relationships with many drivers that fans look up to. Recently, he got the chance to ride shotgun with one of the most famous monster truck drivers in the country. Known for his tank called the Grave Digger, monster truck driver Dennis Anderson gave Butler the thrill of a lifetime.
