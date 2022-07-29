Omega Protein says fish release that closed Virginia beaches "a pretty rare event"

A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO