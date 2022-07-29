EC Football Announces Next Wave of 2022-23 Recruits

eurekareddevils.com
hoiabc.com
Local Sports - July 30, 2022
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria Chiefs earn their second-straight win Saturday defeating Fort Wayne. Also Saturday, the AFT Peoria TT Race was held at PMC Race Park. Copyright 2022 Heart of Illinois ABC. All rights reserved.
25newsnow.com
Miss Illinois wins 2022 Miss International Competition
PEORIA (25 News Now) -A new Queen from Bloomington is crowned Miss International 2022!. 25 News first told you about Katie Stapleton, the reigning Miss Illinois International, a few weeks ago before she left for the big competition. Now after a week of activities, rehearsals and preliminary competitions, Stapleton took home the big crown Saturday night.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Interstate stops hold a cache of Illinois prairieland
GOODFIELD — If all you do at an interstate rest area is make a quick trip inside a building for a vending machine snack or other necessity, you might be missing out on a larger experience. “Nearly every one of our rest areas has a story to tell,” said...
wcbu.org
Strong community support may be key to getting Peoria passenger rail proposal on the right track
Peoria's passenger rail proposal is out the gate with a strong start, but it'll need consistent support from the community to keep the momentum going. That's the takeaway of Rick Harnish, executive director of the High Speed Rail Alliance in Chicago. "The key to getting these things done as quickly...
25newsnow.com
Tanner’s Orchard preps for 75th opening day
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Opening day for a Central Illinois tradition is around the corner a Tanner’s Orchard celebrates their 75th season. Owners and workers at Tanner’s were finishing the final pieces of preparation before opening 8 a.m. August 1. Most of the preparation was setting up...
wglt.org
EDC head: Bloomington-Normal needs an industrial park to stay competitive
In recent years, economic development efforts in Bloomington-Normal have focused on workforce development and creating a standard incentive package for prospective new businesses to locate in McLean County. That's about to change. Workforce development came first with partnerships between existing manufacturers and Heartland Community College and other institutions. Patrick Hoban,...
One tornado confirmed in Central Illinois Monday morning
BEASON, Ill. (WCIA) – A single tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Lincoln on Monday morning after damaging storms tore through the area. Widespread damage to trees and powerlines occurred across parts of the region. Read more about some of the damage caused by straight line winds. After conducting a survey of […]
wvik.org
Expert: Caterpillar's vague explanation for Texas HQ move leaves behind confusion, hurt feelings in
Does Caterpillar owe Peoria and Illinois a straightforward explanation for the company's decision to relocate its global headquarters to Texas?. John Shaw, executive director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, says "yes." "Cat basically ended a 90-year marriage by sending an email," said Shaw, a...
1470 WMBD
More of state at “high” COVID-19 spread; Tri-Counties move down
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – New cases of COVID-19 are again ticking up in Illinois, as is the number of counties most likely to have spread of the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says another 35,371 new cases of COVID were reported statewide as of Friday — an increase of more than 2,000 since the week before.
hoiabc.com
Cigar enthusiasts gather at Jimmy’s Bar
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Hundreds of Central Illinois’s most fanatic cigar smokers met up at Jimmy’s Bar in West Peoria on Friday and Saturday for some smoking fun. The bar was full of new and old cigar lovers. This was a tradition they had for over...
wjbc.com
Normal Police investigating weekend stabbing
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) – The Normal Police Department is investigating a stabbing Friday night that left one person injured. According to Sgt. Brad Underwood, officers responded to the 1000 block of Charlotte Dr., down the road from Fairview Park around 5 pm. Police found a 27-year-old man...
1470 WMBD
Gladys Knight concert in Peoria cancelled
PEORIA, Ill. – A concert a lot of people were looking forward to this coming Tuesday night has been cancelled. 25 News reports the Peoria Civic Center cited “unforeseen circumstances” in having to cancel the show by R&B legend Gladys Knight. Anyone who purchased tickets online will...
wglt.org
'Trooper in a Truck' program gives police a new vantage point to stop distracted driving
Next time you pass a semitrailer truck on the interstate, things may not be as they seem. That’s because it may have an Illinois State Police trooper inside, scouting for distracted drivers. The Illinois Trucking Association (ITA) is partnering with the Illinois State Police to bring the “Trooper in...
Central Illinois Proud
Backpack Peoria hands out backpacks to help students prepare for upcoming school year
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Dream Center Peoria had a line wrapped around its building Saturday as families in need of supplies get ready for the upcoming school year. Backpack Peoria was founded 21 years ago and is still annually helping out the community. Its mission is to make sure every child starts the school year with the essentials to make them successful.
Central Illinois Proud
Car driven into Pekin riverfront Thursday
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police are attempting to pull a car out of the riverfront after it was driven into the river on Thursday. Police started searching for the car Friday morning and believe they found it at the bottom of the river. They are being assisted by...
hoiabc.com
Man arrested on gun charges after traffic stop
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man is waking up in jail after a traffic stop was conducted in Peoria on Sunday. 41-year-old Jimmie James was pulled over around 2 a.m. near the intersection of North Sheridan road and West High Street for an Illinois vehicle code violation. Officers...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman killed when plane crashed in Illinois pool identified
CENTRALIA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say an aircraft passenger who died last weekend when a small plane crashed into a swimming pool in southern Illinois has been identified as a 56-year-old woman from the Peoria area. Centralia police said Cheryl Monserat-LaGreca of Lacon, Illinois, died on impact Saturday when...
starvedrock.media
Infant Among The Injured In Crash West Of Princeton
A wreck in western Bureau County sent nearly a half-dozen people to the hospital. According to the Illinois State Police, they were called at around 8 o'clock Sunday evening for a vehicle that left Interstate 80 for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree. Four adults and one infant inside the vehicle all had to be physically pulled out of the damaged vehicle. Troopers say all five were flown to hospitals with various injuries.
hoiabc.com
Accidental fire causes thousands in damages to a Peoria home
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Peoria home is left with 100-thousand dollars in damages after an early morning fire. Fire officials were called to the 5000 block of North Sherwood Avenue around seven this morning, after a patrol officer saw smoke coming from a home. The officer, and...
Central Illinois Proud
Kids’ lemonade stand raises $3,500 for St. Jude
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A neighborhood kids’ lemonade stand in Peoria raised more than $3,500 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital this past weekend. About a dozen kids from the Knolls neighborhood raised money for St. Jude by selling lemonade and other treats all weekend. Suzanne Miller...
