Eureka, IL

EC Football Announces Next Wave of 2022-23 Recruits

eurekareddevils.com
 4 days ago
eurekareddevils.com

hoiabc.com

Local Sports - July 30, 2022

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria Chiefs earn their second-straight win Saturday defeating Fort Wayne. Also Saturday, the AFT Peoria TT Race was held at PMC Race Park. Copyright 2022 Heart of Illinois ABC. All rights reserved.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Miss Illinois wins 2022 Miss International Competition

PEORIA (25 News Now) -A new Queen from Bloomington is crowned Miss International 2022!. 25 News first told you about Katie Stapleton, the reigning Miss Illinois International, a few weeks ago before she left for the big competition. Now after a week of activities, rehearsals and preliminary competitions, Stapleton took home the big crown Saturday night.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Tanner’s Orchard preps for 75th opening day

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Opening day for a Central Illinois tradition is around the corner a Tanner’s Orchard celebrates their 75th season. Owners and workers at Tanner’s were finishing the final pieces of preparation before opening 8 a.m. August 1. Most of the preparation was setting up...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

EDC head: Bloomington-Normal needs an industrial park to stay competitive

In recent years, economic development efforts in Bloomington-Normal have focused on workforce development and creating a standard incentive package for prospective new businesses to locate in McLean County. That's about to change. Workforce development came first with partnerships between existing manufacturers and Heartland Community College and other institutions. Patrick Hoban,...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

One tornado confirmed in Central Illinois Monday morning

BEASON, Ill. (WCIA) – A single tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Lincoln on Monday morning after damaging storms tore through the area. Widespread damage to trees and powerlines occurred across parts of the region. Read more about some of the damage caused by straight line winds. After conducting a survey of […]
BEASON, IL
1470 WMBD

More of state at “high” COVID-19 spread; Tri-Counties move down

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – New cases of COVID-19 are again ticking up in Illinois, as is the number of counties most likely to have spread of the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says another 35,371 new cases of COVID were reported statewide as of Friday — an increase of more than 2,000 since the week before.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Cigar enthusiasts gather at Jimmy’s Bar

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Hundreds of Central Illinois’s most fanatic cigar smokers met up at Jimmy’s Bar in West Peoria on Friday and Saturday for some smoking fun. The bar was full of new and old cigar lovers. This was a tradition they had for over...
WEST PEORIA, IL
wjbc.com

Normal Police investigating weekend stabbing

NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) – The Normal Police Department is investigating a stabbing Friday night that left one person injured. According to Sgt. Brad Underwood, officers responded to the 1000 block of Charlotte Dr., down the road from Fairview Park around 5 pm. Police found a 27-year-old man...
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

Gladys Knight concert in Peoria cancelled

PEORIA, Ill. – A concert a lot of people were looking forward to this coming Tuesday night has been cancelled. 25 News reports the Peoria Civic Center cited “unforeseen circumstances” in having to cancel the show by R&B legend Gladys Knight. Anyone who purchased tickets online will...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Backpack Peoria hands out backpacks to help students prepare for upcoming school year

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Dream Center Peoria had a line wrapped around its building Saturday as families in need of supplies get ready for the upcoming school year. Backpack Peoria was founded 21 years ago and is still annually helping out the community. Its mission is to make sure every child starts the school year with the essentials to make them successful.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Car driven into Pekin riverfront Thursday

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police are attempting to pull a car out of the riverfront after it was driven into the river on Thursday. Police started searching for the car Friday morning and believe they found it at the bottom of the river. They are being assisted by...
PEKIN, IL
hoiabc.com

Man arrested on gun charges after traffic stop

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man is waking up in jail after a traffic stop was conducted in Peoria on Sunday. 41-year-old Jimmie James was pulled over around 2 a.m. near the intersection of North Sheridan road and West High Street for an Illinois vehicle code violation. Officers...
PEORIA, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Woman killed when plane crashed in Illinois pool identified

CENTRALIA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say an aircraft passenger who died last weekend when a small plane crashed into a swimming pool in southern Illinois has been identified as a 56-year-old woman from the Peoria area. Centralia police said Cheryl Monserat-LaGreca of Lacon, Illinois, died on impact Saturday when...
starvedrock.media

Infant Among The Injured In Crash West Of Princeton

A wreck in western Bureau County sent nearly a half-dozen people to the hospital. According to the Illinois State Police, they were called at around 8 o'clock Sunday evening for a vehicle that left Interstate 80 for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree. Four adults and one infant inside the vehicle all had to be physically pulled out of the damaged vehicle. Troopers say all five were flown to hospitals with various injuries.
PRINCETON, IL
hoiabc.com

Accidental fire causes thousands in damages to a Peoria home

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Peoria home is left with 100-thousand dollars in damages after an early morning fire. Fire officials were called to the 5000 block of North Sherwood Avenue around seven this morning, after a patrol officer saw smoke coming from a home. The officer, and...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Kids’ lemonade stand raises $3,500 for St. Jude

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A neighborhood kids’ lemonade stand in Peoria raised more than $3,500 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital this past weekend. About a dozen kids from the Knolls neighborhood raised money for St. Jude by selling lemonade and other treats all weekend. Suzanne Miller...
PEORIA, IL

