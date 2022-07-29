PSA July 29, 2022 The City is implementing Stage 6 Water Restrictions.

www.lasvegasnm.gov
No Immediate Solution' As New Mexico Town Has Only 50 Days Of Drinking Water Left
'No Immediate Solution' As New Mexico Town Has Only 50 Days Of Drinking Water Left. The city of Las Vegas, New Mexico, has less than two months of drinking water after a massive wildfire contaminated a river the town pulls from, according to local news KOAT 7. Not to be...
Las Vegas, New Mexico, mayor blames federal government amid water crisis
As his city stands on the brink of running out of water, Las Vegas, New Mexico, Mayor Louie Trujillo said the fires that initiated the problem could have been avoided. "The government is 100% responsible for this disaster and we intend to hold them accountable, to pay for every expense and discomfort that the citizens are suffering right now, even if it includes legal recourse," Trujillo said.
Las Vegas declares emergency, with less than 50 days of clean water supply left
LAS VEGAS — The city of Las Vegas has declared an emergency over its water supply after the Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire, the largest wildfire in New Mexico history, contaminated the Gallinas River. The city relies solely on water from the river, which has been tainted with large amounts of fire-related debris and ash, according to city officials.
Suburban Propane purchases Northern New Mexico Gas
New Jersey-based Suburban Propane acquired Northern New Mexico Gas Co., located in Angel Fire, Raton, Cimarron and Las Vegas, New Mexico. Northern New Mexico Gas started as a butane company in 1942 and now serves residential and commercial customers throughout northern New Mexico. A letter on the Northern New Mexico...
Santa Fe considers adding eight plaza event permits per year
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is considering an amendment to an ordinance that would allow up to eight cultural events on the plaza, including Juneteenth and Indigenous People’s Day. According to a city spokesperson, this is in addition to the eight commercial events allowed on the plaza per calendar year. But […]
11 Magnificent Hikes Near Santa Fe, New Mexico
New Mexico’s capital city is a hiker’s paradise tucked at the foot of the Sangre de Cristo mountains. Sitting at an altitude of 7,199 feet, Santa Fe is the highest elevation capital city in the U.S. And from its high elevation vantage point, you can opt to wander the foothills, summit the peaks, or stroll along the arroyos around town.
105 Spruce Street, Santa Fe, Santa Fe County, NM, 87501
Wonderful Duplex in Casa Solana - Open House Sunday, July 31, 2-4pm & Monday, August 1, 11am-1pm.This Stamm home duplex is perfect for an investor looking for rental income, or anyone who wants to live in one unit while getting rental income from the other unit. The 2 bedroom /2 bath unit was totally remodeled and upgraded a few years ago. It features a fantastic new kitchen, new - cabinets, tile backsplash, quartz countertops, Bosch dishwasher, gas stove, refrigerator and sink. A new bar and pendant lights complete the space. The front door and interior doors are all new. The bathroom has been re-tiled and has a new shower, sink and toilet. Original Stamm hardwood floors have been refinished. There is a beautiful large private garden at the front with a patio, and a secluded patio in the back. This unit has been used as a short-term rental. The 1 bedroom/1 bath unit has some upgrades – new granite countertop/bar in the kitchen, new bathroom and new dishwasher, full-size washer and dryer installed. The unit has been extended to add a den/living area. It is very spacious and has lots of storage. It also features both front and back patio space – landscaping and drainage redone. This unit has a long-term tenant whose lease will be up in October.
Vandalism Closes Cavate on Pueblo Loop Trail At Bandelier
Early this week, Bandelier National Monument Rangers and Preservationists discovered damage in a highly visited and very popular area on the Pueblo Loop Trail known as Cave Kiva. Kivas are sacred sites and centers for religious and social life for Pueblo People today, just as they were for their ancestors. This kiva is in one of the cavates which visitors are allowed to access by climbing a short ladder. Signs at the site request that visitors demonstrate respect for the cultural significance of the area, as they would when visiting any other cultural or religious shrine. Rangers on the trails and in the visitor center remind the public of the importance of the area to the 23 tribal nations that are affiliated with the Monument. Despite these efforts, the site was significantly damaged by vandals. "This is a huge disappointment", stated Bandelier Superintendent Patrick Suddath. "The care and preservation of the Ancestral Pueblo sites in Bandelier is our highest priority. To discover resources damaged in this way despite our efforts to educate, promote and instill reverence for these sites is very disheartening."
Community gathers to remember BCFD’s Matthew King
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday at Tingley Coliseum, the community gathered to give their final goodbyes to the Bernalillo County Fire Department Lieutenant Matthew King. He was one of four men killed in the helicopter crash in Las Vegas, New Mexico on July 16. It was a day filled with heavy emotion as colleagues looked back on the […]
Parents react to false public statements from Taos Sheriff’s Office about daughter’s death
A memorial set up for Coral Dawn Bernal, a Taos Pueblo woman who suddenly died in July 2020. (Photo by Tere Garcia for Source NM) Weeks after Coral Dawn Bernal died in July 2020, her father called the lead investigator into her death for an update only to learn that the Taos County Sheriff’s Office closed the case.
NMSP Seeks Assistance In Locating Raquee Martinez Of Espanola Who Is Missing/Endangered
The New Mexico State Police (NMSP) is asking for assistance in locating Raquee Martinez, 18, of Espanola. She is described as 5’3” tall, 150 lbs., with brown eyes and light brown hair. Martinez was last seen in Albuquerque June 29, and may still be in Albuquerque or in...
Santa Fe Police identify body pulled from arroyo
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department says the body of 37-year-old Wilfredo Flores-Diaz was recovered from rushing water earlier this week. First responders pulled Flores-Diaz from an arroyo at Kachina Ridge and Shalako Way Monday evening. He was pronounced dead at the scene. While authorities have identified Flores-Diaz, the Office of the […]
