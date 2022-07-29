EDWARDSVILLE — With an air of celebration, courtroom 351 held a different group of attendees on the evening of July 28, 2022. Seven local juveniles accepted their graduation certificates after hearing presentations from local supporters and volunteers of the Juvenile Diversion Program. This was no small accomplishment for these seven young men and women. Rather than face a court-ordered consequence, they chose to give the six-month commitment to the program and follow a different path. Their parents and the program volunteers applauded each one as they accepted their certificates signed by Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine, Circuit Judge Amy Maher, and Pastor Greg Morrison.

MADISON COUNTY, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO