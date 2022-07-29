Songs of Summer Festival is August 19th

klfdradio.com
Related
srperspective.com
Tractors converge on rural church
Tractor Run used as a way to honor fallen farmers. One by one, tractors of all sizes, models, and colors could be seen motoring down County Highway 102 from the east and west until they congregated at Nordland Lutheran Church 12 miles southwest of Paynesville on a sunny Saturday morning.
‘This Is Us’ Star Spotted Bartending In Minnesota
It has been about two months since the season finale of 'This Is Us'. One star from the hit show decided to do some guest bartending in Minnesota. Justin Hartley, known as Kevin Pearson on the show, did some guest bartending at the Westin Edina Galleria in Edina this past Friday. The Westin describes the business as:
Lauren Alaina’s Surprising Minnesota Connection
Lauren Alaina is one of my new favorite country music artists. Not just because she's incredibly talented, but because she's relatable; she's human, and I learned that the talented country music artist has ties to Minnesota. LAUREN ALAINA DISCLOSES THIS AT FIREFEST. Lauren Alaina performed at Firefest this past weekend...
All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota
Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berg’s Country Barn in Sauk Centre Announces Opening Dates for 2022
This unassuming barn in Sauk Centre is actually filled with the coolest fall and holiday shopping experience you will ever have. Berg’s Country Barn started eight years ago when owners Bill and Anita moved to the family farm. Their daughter wanted to use the barn for her wedding reception, and with a lot of hard work, and a few twinkling light strands, they had it in tip-top shape. Word got out about the wedding, and inquiries started coming in from other couples wanting to use it for their own, but Anita had other plans.
patriotnewsmn.com
Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report
Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending July 25, 2022. July 18th: Austin Mehlhoff Copsey, 36 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego - charge of criminal vehicular homicide. Jeffrey Ronald Larson, 42 of Coon Rapids was arrested in Anoka Co. - Wright Co. warrant - domestic assault by strangulation. Benjamin Douglas Patri, 31 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance. Mark Ryan Pearson, 45 of Anoka was arrested in Anoka Co. - two Wright Co. warrants - 5th degree-controlled substance. Tamara Lane Steinhofer, 57 of Annandale was arrested in Annandale - charge of driving after cancelation/inimical to public safety. Nicholas Craig Stuart, 41 of St Anthony was arrested in Hennepin Co. - two Wright Co. warrants - violation of harassment/restraining order.
Frosted Fingers Gets Minnesota Man Busted For 1st Degree Arson
Sometimes it's the dumbest stuff that gets a person busted. In this case it was a failure to wash the frosting off his fingers after eating a dessert bar from the fridge before torching the place. According to DL-Online, Gary John Bogatz, Jr of Elk River was sentenced to five...
fox9.com
State of Minnesota warns of deadly rabbit disease found in Hennepin County
(FOX 9) - Minnesota state officials are warning pet owners about a deadly rabbit disease found in Hennepin County. Authorities with the state Board of Animal Health say one rabbit tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2) after four rabbits died unexpectedly. Officials say the rabbit that tested...
IN THIS ARTICLE
klfdradio.com
Meeker County Board Meeting
The Meeker County Board of Commissioners has approved of a resolution – on a 4-to-1 vote – to convey a parcel of land at 415 South Ramsey Avenue to the Economic Development Authority. The Meeker Memorial Hospital Board had voted in February to donate the land in hopes that it would be used for residential development.
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
lptv.org
Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to Rural Little Falls
A convicted Level 3 predatory offender has moved to Little Falls. According to a press release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Travis Kenneth Ahles moved to the vicinity of 160th Avenue and Iris Road in rural Little Falls on Sunday. Ahles engaged in sexual contact with a...
redlakenationnews.com
Impact of Ukraine war ripples across Minnesota's agriculture sector
Inna Kozionova and three other Ukrainian women sit at a picnic table near an old farmhouse. Fields of emerging cucumbers and cabbage, backlit by the late-day sun, surround them. This moment - of being lulled by the buzz of cicadas - is a far cry from their war-torn home. The four women came to Waverly, Minn., as seasonal workers for Untiedt's Vegetable Farm, a job that offers a welcome distraction during the day from their worst thoughts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ccxmedia.org
HCSO: Osseo Sipe Park Incident Linked to Gangs
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of five people and the recovery of eight hand guns after last Wednesday’s large gathering at Osseo’s Sipe Park that drew numerous 911 calls. Witnesses described the scene as “chaotic.” Multiple eyewitness accounts said more than a hundred people...
fox9.com
Daunte Wright passenger files lawsuit against Brooklyn Center, Kim Potter
Kim Potter verdict recap: Guilty on all charges in Daunte Wright shooting, community reacts. A Hennepin County jury found former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the deadly traffic stop shooting of Daunte Wright. She is now the third police officer to be found guilty on charges related to an on-duty death in the state of Minnesota.
Buffalo man charged with murdering his father in rural Minnesota cabin
A note discovered alongside a man found shot dead in his rural Aitkin County cabin last week seemingly tells of the father's suspicions that his sons were stealing from him. The note, detailed by prosecutors in charges filed Friday, indicated 62-year-old Daniel Bzdok planned to go to the police with the information and wanted to obtain a restraining order.
Standoff involving multiple SWAT units west of Twin Cities
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is involved in an ongoing standoff with a man that began Monday evening. The man has barricaded himself inside a house located on the 17300 block of 745th Ave., south of Dassel, Minnesota. Deputies and SWAT were sent to the area on a report of a man threatening to kill family members. He has refused to comply and remains inside the home, authorities said Tuesday.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police Investigate Incident on Highway 610
Brooklyn Park police say they responded to a report of a dead man in a car parked on Highway 610 near Noble Parkway Monday morning. Police say the incident happened at about 10:40 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they found an adult male in the car. According to...
willmarradio.com
Fund set up to help Willmar family with funeral expenses for crash victim
(Willmar MN-) A gofundme account has been set up for the family of a Willmar woman killed in a traffic crash near Raymond Tuesday morning. 56-year-old Nikolassa Rodgriquez was killed when her mini-van and a garbage truck collided at an intersection 5 miles east of Raymond around 6:40 Tuesday morning. She leaves behind a husband of 30 years, two children and a grand child. Her funeral will be Tuesday, August 2nd at 2pm at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar. If you would like to donate to help the family with funeral costs, go to gofundme.com and search for.
boreal.org
Buffalo MN man charged with murdering father in Aitkin County cabin
A 24-year-old man was charged with the murder of his father after he was found dead inside their Aitkin County cabin. Ronald Bzdok, 24, was charged with second-degree murder after law enforcement found his father, Daniel Bzdok, 62, on Wednesday with a single gunshot wound to the back of his head, according to the criminal complaint.
fox9.com
2 bicyclists injured after vehicle in Plymouth crash rolls over, hits them
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people biking in Plymouth Saturday were seriously injured after a vehicle involved in a car crash rolled over and hit them. The Plymouth Police Department said the two cyclists were on a corner at the intersection of Schmidt Lake Road and Fernbrook Lane around 11:00 a.m. when two vehicles collided.
Comments / 0