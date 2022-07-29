THREE PEOPLE ARRESTED FOR MURDER IN DEADLY SHOOTING IN BATH COUNTY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One person has been charged in connection to a burglary that occurred on Monday. At around 3:18 a.m. on Monday, police officers were called to East Third Street in response to reports about a burglary taking place at Frank’s Donuts. Two individuals were shown on surveillance footage forcing their way into the business just after midnight.

