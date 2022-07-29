THREE PEOPLE ARRESTED FOR MURDER IN DEADLY SHOOTING IN BATH COUNTY

www.thelevisalazer.com
Related
WTVQ
Decomposed body found in car
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police continue to investigate an incident where a decomposed body was found in a car. According to Lexington Police, a call came in around 2 PM Monday afternoon about a strong odor coming from a car parked at Red Mile Car Wash. According to investigators,...
WKYT 27
KSP looking for escaped inmate
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is looking for an escaped inmate. KSP says 43-year-old Billy R. Lowe, of Gray, Ky. walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center in Richmond on Sunday. He is described as being a white male, 6′1″ tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown...
clayconews.com
Kentucky State Police Post 7 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement Issued
RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be...
KSP investigating Madison County inmate's death
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is investigating the death of an inmate at the Madison County Detention Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q95fm.net
Three Arrested For Looting Following Flash Flooding
Three people were arrested on Thursday night in Perry County for looting following the historic flooding that hit our region last week. The individuals were discovered in the Lost Creek area and transported to the Kentucky River Regional Jail. According to Perry County Sheriff’s Office Officials, there is no official...
foxlexington.com
Madison County inmate dead, autopsy could take days
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — An inmate has been pronounced deceased following reported health problems while incarcerated in the Madison County Detention Center. Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison told FOX 56 that the victim has been identified as 57-year-old William Randolph Martin. Cornelison said that he had been complaining of shortness of breath before suffering cardiac arrest and was unable to be revived around 3 a.m. Sunday.
WKYT 27
Early morning shooting in downtown Lex. leaves two injured
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating an early morning shooting downtown. Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday morning at the 100 block of West Main Street. When they arrived, officers found multiple shell casings at the scene near the Lexington City Center.
WBKO
BGFD deploys personnel to aid in flooding search and rescue operations
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Bowling Green Fire Department’s Facebook page, a team of 10 personnel were deployed Saturday morning to Breathitt County, KY. BGFD was there to help aid in search and rescue operations due to flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Officials say they are now...
RELATED PEOPLE
wymt.com
Family identifies one of the victims killed by flooding in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 7-29-22 Update: We now know the name of one of the people killed in the flooding in Clay County. Family members tell us Walter Hinkle, 73, of Bullskin, died during the natural disaster. Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed a second death in Clay County during a...
wymt.com
Coroner: Three deaths confirmed in Breathitt County
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Breathitt County Coroner, Hargis Epperson, confirmed three people have been found dead due to flooding. This brings the state total to 22. There are 14 confirmed deaths in Knott County, one death in Perry County, two deaths in Letcher County and two deaths in Clay County.
foxlexington.com
Lexington police need help identifying person involved in Chevy Chase vandalism
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is asking for help identifying the individual in the images. During the early hours on Monday in the Chevy Chase area officers received word of several businesses being vandalized in the area. Police believe that the incident happened between midnight to 1 a.m.
WKYT 27
Man seriously hurt in overnight Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting in Lexington. Police say a man was shot around 11:30 p.m. at Man O War place off of Waller Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police are still working to determine what led up to that shooting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxlexington.com
1 charged in Frank’s Donuts burglary
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One person has been charged in connection to a burglary that occurred on Monday. At around 3:18 a.m. on Monday, police officers were called to East Third Street in response to reports about a burglary taking place at Frank’s Donuts. Two individuals were shown on surveillance footage forcing their way into the business just after midnight.
WKYT 27
Fmr. WYMT meteorologist Jeff Noble rescued live on-air
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Along with first responders helping to rescue Kentuckians from their homes, we are seeing just average people stepping up to save their neighbors. During our 4:30 newscast, we were live as a group pulled up in a boat. They went back into a neighborhood in...
thelevisalazer.com
Elmo Cantrell, 83, of Martha, KY
Elmo Cantrell, 83, of Martha, KY went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Three Rivers Medical Center. Elmo was born April 2, 1939 in Blaine, KY to the late Pilot and Ollie (Ramey) Cantrell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by many brothers and sisters.
WTVQ
Man accused of stabbing another man with screwdriver arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man has been arrested and charged with assault in connection to what Lexington police call an altercation with a weapon. Police say the incident happened around 7 a.m. Friday at Woodland Park. According to police, John Phelps is accused of assaulting a man with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYT 27
Man dead after Lexington shooting; victim identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man shot in Lexington Wednesday night has died. Investigators said the shooting happened on Victoria Way off Man o War just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. Police said they were called to a home and found a man with gunshot wounds. They said he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He has since died.
Water rescues in eastern Kentucky set to enter day 3 after flooding
Water rescues continued in eastern Kentucky Friday, as the death toll rose to 19. For the second day in a row, crews from the Lexington Fire Department were on the scene in Lost Creek, Kentucky.
$10,000 reward for Clays Ferry Overlook vandalism arrest
RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — High above the Kentucky River along Interstate 75 sit the Clays Ferry Overlook. The historic wall is also the site of recent vandalism that’s frustrating property owner Jay Webb. “Saturday evening, I came by and out of the corner of my eye I...
thelevisalazer.com
GUSSLER MISSING AT BLAINE, FAMILY REACHES OUT FOR HELP
Hello all, my dad has gone missing. He lives right past the rich creek boat ramp on 32, in Kentucky. If you are coming from Louisa, it’ll be past the boat ramp. If coming from Blaine, it’s before. He was last seen at his house Wednesday evening. We do not know what time he left his house.
Comments / 0