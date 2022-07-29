The OKC Thunder have the fifth-most wins in the NBA since 2010

CBS Sports provided an interesting stat that puts in perspective how spoiled the Oklahoma City Thunder fans have become with success.

Since the 2010-11 regular season, the Thunder have the fifth-most wins in the entire league, 555. Only the San Antonio Spurs (608 wins), Golden State Warriors (586 wins), LA Clippers (573 wins) and Miami Heat (570 wins) have won more than the Thunder.

What makes this feat more impressive is the Thunder are still top five in wins despite being one of the worst teams in the league over the last two seasons.

It shows how fortunate the Thunder have been with Hall-of-Fame talent Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and Paul George.