Rapid Loss of Smell May Be Alzheimer's Precursor

Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia are the first and second most common forms of dementia. What sets them apart?. As the proportion of older people in the population around the world increases, the prevalence of dementia will increase in turn. By 2030, it is estimated that 78 million people worldwide will be living with dementia, up from an estimated 50 million people today.Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, accounting for 60 to 70 percent of total dementia cases. Vascular dementia is the second most common form, accounting for five to 10 percent of all dementia cases. Vascular dementia is associated with a reduction in blood flow to the brain. People with Alzheimer’s disease will have deposits of toxic amyloid and tau protein plaques in their brain.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 18 DAYS AGO