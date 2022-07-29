Rapid Loss of Smell May Be Alzheimer's Precursor

www.usnews.com
nypressnews.com
Dementia symptoms: The hair change seen in ‘70%’ of patients with Alzheimer’s disease
Advancements in medicine have seen the number of elderly people increase year on year, explaining the rising prevalence of dementia. The faster the disease is diagnosed, the longer doctors are able to extend the quality of life of sufferers. Some studies suggest brain decline may be accompanied by changes in the hair and nails.
ohmymag.co.uk
3 surprising signs you're at risk of Alzheimer's
Watching a loved one go through Alzheimer’s is hard on the people around them. Getting an early diagnosis could help you or your loved one better manage the disease. Apart from problems with memory associated with most types of dementia, some signs are more subtle and easy to miss.
psychologytoday.com
10 Ways to Prevent or Delay Dementia
Dementia is one of the leading causes of disability and death among the elderly, affecting more than 50 million people worldwide. Currently, there is no cure for dementia, but scientists have found that certain risk factors are modifiable through a healthier lifestyle. Regular exercise, a heart-healthy diet, and increased social...
studyfinds.org
Just one alcoholic drink a day could lead to Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease
OXFORD, United Kingdom — Just one small glass of wine each day could lead to the onset of Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease, new research warns. Specifically, researchers from the University of Oxford say consuming just seven units of alcohol a week – half the recommended maximum – fuels iron accumulation in the brain. They add that alcohol suppresses a hormone that controls the body’s absorption of the mineral, causing poorer brain performance.
scitechdaily.com
A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia
Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
People Who Eat This Fruit 61% Less Likely To Die Early From Stroke Or Heart Disease
One of the most dreaded diseases in the country, Stroke, leaves many of its victims dead or crippled. One study found that the chance of dying from a stroke might be reduced by 61% simply by including one food more frequently in the diet. The majority of strokes happen when...
verywellhealth.com
The Early Signs of Dementia
Dementia is a permanent decline in memory and thinking abilities. There are many different neurological disorders that cause dementia. The most common and well recognized is Alzheimer’s disease. Dementia is usually gradual and progressive, causing problems with executive function, which can include memory and self-care skills. This article describes...
What Robin Williams' Widow Wishes Everyone Knew About Lewy Body Dementia
When Robin Williams died by suicide in 2014, this tragedy came not long after the popular comedian received a diagnosis of Parkinson's disease. Williams had been experiencing a number of symptoms that included severe memory loss, changes in his personality, and significant movement problems, along with depression and other issues.
Scientists found daytime napping had a 40% higher risk of developing Alzheimer's in older adults.
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers published a study on Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association states the relationship between daytime napping and Alzheimer's.
New Dementia Study Finds Another Clue to Alzheimer’s disease – Could be an Early Warning Sign
Despite the fact that we frequently underestimate our sense of smell in comparison to our senses of sight and hearing, it is important for our brain to be able to identify things like smoke and recognize pleasant smells like baking cookies. The University of Chicago Medicine researchers have found yet...
Thyroid Treatment Seems To Increase Risk Of Dementia – New Study
A study published today in the journal Neurology suggests that older persons with hypothyroidism, often known as underactive thyroid, may have an increased risk of developing dementia. Those with thyroid conditions necessitated thyroid hormone replacement were at a considerably greater risk for having dementia. Hypothyroidism is caused by an insufficient...
scitechdaily.com
Horrifying: 91% of Known Biological Pathways Linked to Alzheimer’s
A comprehensive review of the scientific literature reveals that immunological, metabolic, and depression-related pathways are the most often reported disease mechanisms. Alzheimer’s disease affects almost six million adults in the US, and by 2050, that figure is anticipated to double. Alzheimer’s disease, a complicated neurological condition that is already the sixth biggest cause of mortality, impairs people’s capacity to live independently by causing memory loss, confusion, poor judgment, depression, delusions, and agitation. There are currently few effective treatments and no known cure for Alzheimer’s disease since the biological mechanisms behind the condition are not well understood.
Doctors told me my twins were just ‘lazy’ when they missed key milestones – now they’re fighting for their lives
WHEN Jenna Whyman gave birth to little twins Raffy and Siddy she was excited to mark each and every milestone her gorgeous sons met. Just three months into their lives though, Jenna, 36 and her partner Steve, 39, from Essex, noticed they weren’t where they should be. The pair...
beingpatient.com
Alzheimer’s Disease vs. Vascular Dementia: What’s the Difference?
Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia are the first and second most common forms of dementia. What sets them apart?. As the proportion of older people in the population around the world increases, the prevalence of dementia will increase in turn. By 2030, it is estimated that 78 million people worldwide will be living with dementia, up from an estimated 50 million people today.Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, accounting for 60 to 70 percent of total dementia cases. Vascular dementia is the second most common form, accounting for five to 10 percent of all dementia cases. Vascular dementia is associated with a reduction in blood flow to the brain. People with Alzheimer’s disease will have deposits of toxic amyloid and tau protein plaques in their brain.
US News and World Report
Which Doctor Should I See for Dementia and Cognitive Decline?
Repeating questions as though they’re being asked for the first time. Forgetting conversations. Misplacing items more frequently than usual. Difficulty finding just the right word, or remembering a person’s name. Getting turned around or lost in a familiar place. Losing your train of thought or the thread of conversations. Changes in mood and emotions, as well as an increase in impulsivity, irritability or poor judgment.
MedPage Today
Hypothyroidism May Predict Dementia in Golden Years
Older people with a history of hypothyroidism may be at a much higher risk for developing dementia, a Taiwanese study found. Among patients ages 65 and older, hypothyroidism was linked with an 81% increased risk of being diagnosed with dementia (adjusted OR 1.81, 95% CI 1.14-2.87, P=0.011), reported Chien-Hsiang Weng, MD, MPH, of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, and colleagues.
Thrombosis Versus Embolism: What's The Difference Between These Types Of Blood Clots?
Blood clots form when blood cells, proteins, and clot-inducing platelets stick together to form a jelly-like clump (via MedlinePlus). Not all blood clots are harmful. Clots that form in wounds to prevent excess blood loss are beneficial. However, clots that start without good reason are often referred to as either thrombosis or embolism, and together, they affect around 900,000 Americans each year. What's the difference between thrombosis and embolism blood clots?
WebMD
The Long Journey to a Diagnosis Comes to an End
In the back of my mind, I wanted the doctor to be wrong. I wanted my diagnosis to stay a torn meniscus. Anything else seemed more complicated and more to deal with. But his instincts were right, and the second MRI came back with no tear in my knee. Is it possible it healed between the time of the first MRI and the second? Presumably possible, but highly unlikely.
Medical News Today
What causes appetite loss in a person living with dementia?
People living with dementia may show signs of appetite loss. The diminished desire to eat may also stem from cognitive impairment or other underlying factors, such as pain or fatigue. Dementia is a term that describes a loss of cognitive abilities, which can include thinking, memory, speech, reasoning, and other...
US News and World Report
Kids With ADHD Have Differences in 'Neural Flexibility,' Brain Study Shows
Kids With ADHD Have Differences in 'Neural Flexibility,' Brain Study Shows. FRIDAY, July 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Children with ADHD may have less flexibility in the brain circuitry that allows for seamless "multitasking," a new study suggests. Research has shown that kids with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder often have...
