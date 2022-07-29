2 Minnesota Men Sent to Federal Prison For Illegal Gun Purchases

kdhlradio.com
KAAL-TV
Dozens of new Minnesota laws took effect Monday
(ABC 6 News) - Several new laws took effect on Monday in Minnesota. Fines for off-highway vehicle violations have increased, and new civil penalties have been created for snowmobiles. A first violation will now cost $250 instead of $100, a second offense will cost $500 instead of $200, and third and subsequent penalties have doubled to $1,000.
cbs3duluth.com
Iron Range standoff suspect who injured 4 officers was charged
VIRGINIA, MN-- The man involved in last Friday’s standoff is being charged with burglary and disorderly conduct after four officers sustained injuries. Friday, July 29, officers from the Virginia Police Department and St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary at a Virginia home.
redlakenationnews.com
Trial begins for Minnesota woman who sued after being denied morning-after pill
In a case believed to be the first of its kind in the nation, an Aitkin County jury this week will decide whether the human rights of a rural Minnesota woman were violated when her local pharmacist refused to fill a prescription for emergency contraception. Andrea Anderson, a mother of...
Pilot Arrested After Plane Crash in Minnesota
Sturgeon Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Officials in east-central Minnesota are reporting the arrest of a pilot following a plane crash Friday evening. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call around 6:30 PM that indicated an airplane had crashed along a rural road about 5 miles east of the town of Sturgeon Lake. A news release says the Sheriff's Office also received reports that the pilot was possibly intoxicated.
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
SOMERSET, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were critically wounded after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
Twin Cities man found on side of the road with stab wounds
A man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing that happened early Monday morning. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old Willernie man has been taken into custody. A deputy was in the area of Willernie at about 8:45 a.m., near the 300 block of Stillwater Road, when...
Minnesota Man Sentenced to Prison for COVID Relief Fraud
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to over eight years in federal prison and will pay over $284,000 in restitution for wire fraud and identity theft related to a COVID-19 relief fraud scheme. Prosecutors said 35-year-old Jared Fiege of Duluth stole the identities of at least...
WDIO-TV
Barricaded suspect in custody after three hour standoff
A barricaded suspect was arrested by the St. Louis County Emergency Response team after a three hour standoff Sunday night. It happened on the 3600 of Mallard Drive around 6:30 p.m. on July 31st. It was reported that a man had made threats to kill his family after a domestic assault.
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Here are the new Minnesota laws going into effect Aug. 1
The Minnesota House of Representatives announced the new laws that were all passed during the 2022 legislative session. Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on KARE11 July 1, 2022. Monday, Aug. 1 marks the beginning of a couple of new things, the start of a new month and the...
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
Sheriff: Teen flees officers at 120+ mph, crashes into two cars
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The sheriff's department says a teenage suspect is in custody after they fled officers and crashed into two cars while going over 120 mph in St. Paul.The Ramsey County Sheriff's Department says a deputy found a car with no license plates on Friday evening. The deputy followed the car but the suspect began to flee at 120 mph along Maryland Avenue.Officers tried to apply stop sticks, but the suspect went over a hill on Barclay street and hit the back of another car. That collision launched the victim's car into a front yard. Then, the suspect crashed into another car, at which time it came to a stop.The crashes injured two other drivers, the sheriff's office said on Saturday afternoon. The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, had a gun with him, the sheriff's office says. He has a previous criminal history and was unconscious, but breathing at the scene. He was taken to the hospital.
More than a dozen train cars derail in northern Minnesota
More than a dozen rail cars derailed in St. Louis County Saturday evening. According to the county sheriff's office, the derailment happened at about 7:47 p.m. The Canadian National Railway reported that it happened about seven miles north of Cook. Deputies said the train was northbound with 123 rail cars...
boreal.org
Minnesota class action disability rights suit settled
People with disabilities who live in group homes have reached a settlement almost six years after they filed a lawsuit alleging that Minnesota disability programs rely too much on group homes and don’t provide support for people to live more independently. As part of the settlement, the state Department...
boreal.org
Sheriff: Train derailment north of Cook, Minnesota
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said more than a dozen rail cars derailed in a swampy area north of Cook on Saturday night. The Canadian National Railway reported the incident around 7:45 p.m. after a train traveling northbound with 123 rail cars had 14 rail cars near the back derail. Some of the rail cars tipped over on their side.
Southern Minnesota News
Minnesota GOP governor candidate amends position on abortion
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen says he supports abortions for victims of rape and incest, altering his stance from previous comments he describes as clumsy. Jensen told Minnesota Public Radio in May that he didn’t support exceptions for rape and incest unless the...
Highly Contagious and Deadly Rabbit Disease Detected in Minnesota
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A deadly rabbit disease has been detected in Minnesota. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says four of a Hennepin County family's pet rabbits died and tests confirmed the presence of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 in one of the carcasses. A news release says the remains were submitted to the University of Minnesota Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in late July because the positive rabbit was lethargic, quiet, and limp before it died.
Minnesota Family Finds 100+ Goats Grazing In Their Backyard
It created quite the commotion.
Check Out The Most Scrumptious and Unhealthiest Meal in Minnesota
You know those days when you just want to devour comfort food? Or a plate of greasy, amazing hashbrowns with a side of bacon and eggs...and biscuits and gravy? You don't always want to make that food yourself in your own kitchen so we hop in our cars (or order on our phones) and order some food on a menu that is more on the unhealthy side. But, what's the most unhealthy place and menu item to order in Minnesota? Eat This Not That did some research and actually has that answer for all of us...and for Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and every single state in the United States.
willmarradio.com
More money coming to Minnesota in 2nd opioid settlement this week
(St. Paul, MN) -- The second settlement this week means more money is coming to Minnesota from a major opioid manufacturer. Minnesota is one of several states reaching an agreement with Allergan and it will be sharing a little less than two-point-four-billion dollars. A coalition of states just announced another settlement earlier this week with Teva Pharmaceuticals, another opioid maker. That deal was worth four-and-a-quarter-billion dollars. The millions coming to Minnesota will be focused on opioid abatement. Minnesota reported a record 924 opioid overdose deaths last year.
