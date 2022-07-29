30% of teen deaths happen during “100 deadliest days”

wibqam.com
‘Gangster video’ causes disturbance at eastside Walmart
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Police Department said that two adult males, reportedly shooting a “gangster video”, caused customers to flee the eastside Walmart in fear Tuesday. In a post to Facebook, THPD confirmed the men entered the building, located at 2399 S State...
A driver asleep at the wheel leads to rollover in Vermillion Co.
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A GPS tracking app led deputies to the scene of a rollover crash Sunday morning in Vermillion County, Indiana. Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps said that the initial call to 911 came just before 3 a.m. Sunday from the “Life 360” app, indicating that a crash had been detected on State Road 63 near North Vermillion High School.
Child involved in crash with car near Lafayette St.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County Dispatch said a crash involving a car and a child on an ATV happened just after 7:00 pm in the area of N Lafayette St. and E Hollywood Ave. A helicopter was called to land at Otter Creek Middle School. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said the child […]
Carlisle man killed in Greene Co. motorcycle crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Carlisle man has died after being hit by a pickup truck shortly after being ejected from his motorcycle on State Road 67. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred Saturday at 11:50 a.m. on SR 67 north of Switz City. Robert McKee, 43, of Carlisle, died […]
THPD: One dead following shooting near 19th and Walnut
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A 22-year-old Terre Haute man has died after being shot Sunday in the area of 19th and Walnut Streets. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, Quincy Rogers-Porter of Terre Haute died as a result of his injuries after being shot around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. The investigation is […]
Four-vehicle crash on I-465 claims the life of former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams
INDIANAPOLIS – A four-vehicle crash on I-465 claimed the life of a former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams, of Bargersville Friday afternoon as emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-465 near I-70 on the east side of Indianapolis.
State police launch investigation involving alleged wrongdoing by a Terre Haute Police officer
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation is underway involving the alleged wrongdoing by a Terre Haute police officer. The Vigo County prosecutor's office confirmed to News 10 a complaint was filed against Patrolman Trevor Singer. The prosecutor's office referred the matter to the Indiana State Police for investigation. This...
Child dies after falling at Garden of the Gods
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — A 10-year-old girl from Odon, Indiana has died after falling at Garden of the Gods, according to news outlets in southern Illinois. Reports said the girl was visiting the Shawnee National Forest with her family Friday afternoon. While hiking, she fell about 100 feet, according to Jackson County Coroner Dr. […]
Odon girl dies after falling
The North Daviess Community is mourning the loss of a 10 year old girl. Social media posts are expressing grief and support for the family of Everly Montgomery of Odon. According to reports, Montgomery, who was to enter the 4th Grade at North Daviess Elementary School, died Friday after falling in Southern Illinois.
Man dead after being shot in Terre Haute Sunday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - By Lucy Perry. A Terre Haute man is dead after police say he was shot outside a local elementary school Sunday night . Quincy Rogers-Porter, 22, died shortly after emergency crews were dispatched to the 300 block of S. 19th Street around 10:30 p.m. on a report of the victim suffering a gunshot wound to his chest.
10-year-old North Daviess Elementary School student dies after 100-foot fall in Illinois park
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A community celebration of life is planned for a 10-year-old Odon, Indiana girl who died unexpectedly last week. Everly Kate Montgomery was a soon-to-be 4th grader at North Daviess Elementary when a tragic accident caused her death. Everly’s mother is a teacher at the school, according to a statement released […]
Historic "tree in the middle of the road" catches fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update for you on the historical "tree in the middle of the road." It's located on Greencastle Road in northern Vigo County. We first told you it was saved -- after a battle with rotting limbs. On Saturday, it was faced with a different challenge.
New speed reductions are coming to a dangerous intersection in Vermillion County
CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - More changes are coming to a dangerous intersection in Vermillion County. These changes come a few months after the death of North Vermillion High School student, Cameron Cheuvront. He was killed in a crash at that intersection earlier this year. Police say several other fatal crashes...
Wanted Man Arrested in Gibson Co.
A Princeton man wanted on warrants out of Knox and Gibson Counties has been arrested. On Friday, Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputies traveled to a river cabin in the 8000 block of West 425 North to locate David Kolb, 59, of Princeton. Kolb had a Level 2 warrant out of...
Daviess County Arrest Report
Zachery Padgett, 32, of Washington, was arrested Friday by Washington Police. He was taken into custody on a warrant containing a Petition to Revoke a Suspended Sentence. Padgett was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. No bond was set. Mario Calles, 20, of Washington, was arrested Friday by WPD...
2 injured in car vs. motorcycle crash in Clay County
Authorities are on the scene of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on SR-59 near Wesley Dr.
Man shot to death during argument at Bloomington apartment
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man died after being shot in the head during an argument at a Bloomington apartment, police say. According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers responded to Kinser Flats Apartments located in the 1600 block of N. Kinser Pike around 4:50 a.m. on Wednesday after receiving a 911 call. The caller reported […]
Snyder pleads guilty in neglect case
A former Waynetown woman was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison for her role in a catastrophic neglect case involving an elderly female relative who resided with her and her son. Deborah Diane Snyder, 66, of Veedersburg, pleaded guilty to one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in...
Local Arrest Report
Aaron Keith, 31, Washington, was charged with Intimidation by Indiana State Police on Monday. No bond was set. Jan Mcatee, 30 year old male from Washington, charged with Child Solicitation and Dissemination of harmful image to a minor by Washington Police Department. No bond was set. The current jail population...
VCSC prepares for a school year full of new initiatives
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Vigo County School Corporation (VCSC) has prepared for yet another school year full of new initiatives. With just a few days left of summer school until the start of the new school year, Lost Creek Elementary School Principal Linda Biggs said the staff has worked hard to get the classrooms ready for an estimated 680 students.
