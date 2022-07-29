ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears training camp: Watch the first videos from Friday's practice

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42kznl_0gxt5upT00

The Chicago Bears welcomed fans back to training camp on Friday for the team’s third practice of the summer. It was another short practice as the team ramps up before pads come on next week, but there were plenty of highlights all around.

Bears fans in attendance have been sharing snippets from Friday’s practice, which includes a look at quarterback Justin Fields’ improved throwing motion. There are some looks at drills between running backs and linebacker, including Khalil Herbert putting a move on linebacker Nicholas Morrow.

Here’s a look at some early highlights from the second open practice of camp:

Justin Fields' release

Fields utilizing play action

Rookie OL Ja'Tyre Carter going against DT Justin Jones

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 4-Star EDGE Decommits From Nebraska

2023 four-star edge rusher Ashley Williams has decommitted from Nebraska. Williams announced his decision on Twitter. “I would like to thank the University of Nebraska, Coach Scott Frost, and Coach Mickey Joseph for your time and effort during the recruitment process,” Williams wrote. “In light of recent events and lapse in communication, my family and I think it’s best that I decommit and refocus at this time. I want to express my gratitude for every opportunity and give a special shout out to Nebraska fans and Coach Joseph for his relentless efforts.” Williams visited Auburn on July 30. The Tigers now appear to be the favorite to land Williams. 247 Sports Composite ranks Williams as the 37th-best edge rusher in the 2023 class. @_ZHSFootball @CoachBrew1 @CoachJaysmith18 @BHoward_11 @samspiegs @RivalsNick @RivalsCole @adamgorney @RecruitLouisian @JeritRoser @CoachWilliamsII pic.twitter.com/g7Pb4YvYDU — Ashley L. Williams Jr. (@AshleyLWilliam4) July 31, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Nebraska transfer listed as the portals most important pass rusher
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama LB preparing for NFL comeback, earns tryout with the Seahawks

Alabama football fans all remember Reuben Foster for his tenacity on the football field. The first glimpse that fans caught of Foster was against LSU in Death Valley. The Tide kicked off to the Tigers, and Foster came out of nowhere to blindside one of the nation’s top running backs at the time, Leonard Fournette. After that, everyone knew the type of player that he was going to be.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Justin Fields
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster says Monday's practice was hardest of his career

JuJu Smith-Schuster got a taste of what it means to be a member of the Kansas City Chiefs during the team’s first padded practice on Monday. Andy Reid is notorious for having one of the league’s toughest training camps. He follows the NFL’s guidelines, but he still pushes the tempo and pushes his guys to get the most out of every second of practice. He also wants his players in the best possible shape for the season, so that when the time comes, his team can physically impose their will on their opponents.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated list of Vikings free agents still left unsigned

The Minnesota Vikings are preparing for their first padded practice in their second week of training camp, while former players for the team are still looking for a job. There are multiple key veteran players, including four-time Pro Bowler Anthony Barr, waiting around for the right offer from another team. Granted, it was recently reported that the Dallas Cowboys should be one of the teams to watch out for as a potential suitor for Barr.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Stone
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC cornerback Storm Duck has ‘star potential’

The UNC football secondary is an underrated part of the Tar Heels’ team, especially with the the talent that is returning. One of those players is Storm Duck. Duck, a junior, is coming off back-to-back years hindered by injuries. As a freshman, he showed great promise recording 37 tackles and two interceptions. This season, Duck is expected to take another step in his development and has ‘star potential’, according to Pro Football Focus. “Across 530 snaps as a true freshman in 2019, Duck recorded a 78.7 PFF grade — a top-12 mark among Power Five true freshmen in the PFF College era (since...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs are getting a changed version of Frank Clark in 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting a changed version of DE Frank Clark for the 2022 NFL season. Clark has gone through an offseason transformation, both mentally and physically in hopes of finding more success on the football field. Since his arrival via trade with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, Clark has been on a bit of a downward trend in terms of his health and performance.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys host former 1st-round pass rusher on free agency visit Saturday

Potential is a dangerous word in the world of professional sport. The label only truly has a positive connotation during a player’s first, maybe second season. After that, being labeled as having potential means an unreached ceiling, expectations unmet. It means high production has been flashed but unrealized. Takkarist McKinley has potential, but he’s a long way from the expectations that surrounded him as a 2017 first-round pick of Dan Quinn and the Atlanta Falcons.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Troy Hill was mic'd up during Rams training camp

The Rams welcomed back Troy Hill this year after acquiring him in a trade with the Browns on Day 3 of the NFL draft, reuniting with the veteran cornerback. Hill figures to be the No. 2 cornerback next to Jalen Ramsey this season, which is the exact tandem the Rams had in 2020 when they boasted the No. 1 pass defense in the NFL.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Paolo Banchero drops 50 points alongside Chet Holmgren in CrawsOver Pro-Am

Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero returned to his hometown on Saturday and put on a show, dropping 50 points in the annual CrawsOver Pro-Am in Seattle, Washington. Banchero teamed with Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren in the contest, and the two led the Sonics to a win over Ball is Life on the campus of Seattle Pacific University. Holmgren added 34 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

134K+
Followers
179K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy