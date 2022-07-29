Bears training camp: Watch the first videos from Friday's practice

The Chicago Bears welcomed fans back to training camp on Friday for the team’s third practice of the summer. It was another short practice as the team ramps up before pads come on next week, but there were plenty of highlights all around.

Bears fans in attendance have been sharing snippets from Friday’s practice, which includes a look at quarterback Justin Fields’ improved throwing motion. There are some looks at drills between running backs and linebacker, including Khalil Herbert putting a move on linebacker Nicholas Morrow.

Here’s a look at some early highlights from the second open practice of camp:

Justin Fields' release

Fields utilizing play action

Rookie OL Ja'Tyre Carter going against DT Justin Jones