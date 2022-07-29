ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Lincoln Transit to Modify Evening Service

Lincoln, Nebraska
 4 days ago

Campaign to hire bus operators includes October event

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) today announced StarTran will modify its evening service for most routes effective Thursday, August 18. StarTran’s fixed-route evening service, VanLNK on-demand service, and paratransit service will end at 7 p.m., three hours earlier than what is currently offered. The modified service will impact about 2% of StarTran’s bus and paratransit rides.

LTU Director Liz Elliott said the changes are a result of a two-year hiring shortage that began at the start of the pandemic in Lincoln. Similar shortages are occurring nationwide, she said.

“StarTran’s bus operators have served the public through these challenging times without fail. I am so proud of their dedication to this city,” Elliott said. “Due to our hiring shortage, the transit system needed to modify its evening service. We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding.”

Two bus routes will not be affected by the modifications. Routes 24 and 25 near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus will continue to operate until 9 p.m. along with limited paratransit service within three-fourths of a mile of Routes 24 and 25.

Notices and updated schedules will be placed on the buses, City of Lincoln website, and on social media. Suggested alternative transportation options include family and friends as well as taxi, Uber, and Lyft services.

Plans are underway to debut a major, three-month hiring campaign from mid-September to mid-November to assist with recruitment of 23 bus operators and one bus mechanic. The hiring campaign will cost $55,000.

“We are thinking big and finding new, innovative ways to attract great candidates,” Elliott said. “The StarTran hiring campaign will have an online presence and market to potential applicants on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. Radio, billboard ads and an interactive website will offer applicants an exciting and visual way to learn about transit opportunities and give potential teammates an easy roadmap to join our team.”

StarTran continues to actively recruit and hire drivers, and a one-stop, all-inclusive hiring event is scheduled for October. Elliott said it will be the first job hiring event of its kind in City government.

“Our team is excited to offer a day when interested applicants will be able to visit StarTran, meet potential co-workers, apply, and interview all in an hour or two,” Elliott said. “This type of convenient and fast hiring is sometimes unheard of in government. We are here to change that perception and offer this unique opportunity.”

Nearly one year ago, StarTran reduced service on five routes with the lowest ridership to reduce the impact to patrons. These routes will continue to serve patrons every 60 minutes instead of every 30 minutes during peak hours.

StarTran is currently accepting applications at lincoln.ne.gov/transitcareer. For more information on routes and schedules, and to check out the benefits of working at StarTran, visit [transit.lincoln.ne.gov]transit.lincoln.ne.gov.

Comments / 0

Related
Lincoln, Nebraska

Star City Shores to Close August 8 Through 11

Lincoln Parks and Recreation today announced that Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Ct., will close August 8 through 11, due to a lifeguard staffing shortage. Star City Shores will reopen on August 12 for the final weekend of the season. Star City Shores will host Dog Splash from 6:30...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Two Street Closures Begin July 30 and August 1

Portions of two streets will close beginning Saturday, July 30 and Monday, August 1. The projects are as follows:. Saturday, July 30 – “M” Street between South 12th and South 13th streets will be closed from 7 a.m. Saturday to around 6 p.m. Sunday, July 31 for a construction project at the U.S. Bank building. Sidewalks on the north side of “M” Street will be closed. There will be no access to the area. The parking garage exit onto “M” Street will be redirected to South 12th Street.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for July 27

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 25 with 18 from Lancaster County (one on a ventilator) and 7 from other communities (none on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized. Risk Dial: low orange – risk of COVID-19 spread and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Police Make Arrest in Kidnapping and Assault Investigation

The Lincoln Police Department has arrested one man and had obtained a felony arrest warrant for another in a case involving a kidnapping and assault of a man and a woman. Austin Widhalm, age 26, has been charged with 1st Degree Assault, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony and 1st Degree False Imprisonment. A felony warrant had been issued for Tanner Danielson, age 30, for 1st Degree False Imprisonment, 1st Degree Assault, 1st Degree False Imprisonment and 1st Degree Sexual Assault.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster County, NE
Traffic
Local
Nebraska Traffic
Lincoln, NE
Traffic
City
Lincoln, NE
County
Lancaster County, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of Vine Street to Close July 27

Beginning Wednesday, July 27, Vine Street from North 66th to North 70th streets will be closed for asphalt repair. Access to homes will be maintained and sidewalks will remain open. This project is scheduled to be completed by Friday, August 12. The recommended detour is North 66th Street to “O”...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Deadline Monday for Arts Awards Nominations

Monday, August 1 is the deadline for nominations for the 44th annual Mayor’s Arts Awards presented by the Lincoln Arts Council (LAC). The ceremony will be held October 28 at the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts, 1300 “Q” St. Nominations may be submitted using the online form at artscene.org, and more information is available by calling the LAC at 402-434-2787. A panel of community members will select the winners for these awards:
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Health Department Urges Precautions During West Nile Virus Season

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) reminds residents to take measures to protect themselves from mosquito bites and help prevent West Nile virus in our communities. Recently, mosquitoes in Hall County tested positive for West Nile virus. While the virus hasn’t been identified in mosquitoes in Lancaster County yet this season, the Health Department reminds residents that the transmission risk is highest in mid to late summer. The virus is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Health Department Issues Childhood Vaccine Reminder

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today encouraged families to ensure their children are current on routine vaccinations. “Vaccinations help prevent many childhood diseases like chickenpox, flu, measles, mumps, polio, and whooping cough. It’s important to keep children up to date so they have the best protection,” said Health Director Pat Lopez.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Service#First Transit#Community Transit#Lincoln Transit#Modify Evening Service#Lincoln Transportation#Utilities#Startran
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains in Low Orange for Third Week

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in low orange for a third week as key indicators are staying fairly steady. The orange position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on our community is high. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

'Stop Speeding Before It Stops You' Enforcement Detail

The Lincoln Police Department will be participating in the Nebraska ‘Stop Speeding Before It Stops You’ traffic enforcement project from July 20 to August 14, 2022. The goal of this high visibility traffic enforcement detail is to help promote motor vehicle safety and reduce the number of speed related traffic crashes resulting in injury or death. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2020 speed was a contributing factor in 29% of all fatal crashes nationwide. In Lincoln during the 2020 and 2021 calendar years, speed was a contributing factor in 38% of all fatal crashes.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Seniors Invited to Participate in Aging Partners Events

Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the public to attend a variety of senior-focused activities and classes in Lincoln and Lancaster County from August 1 through 7:. Computer lab, Downtown Senior Center – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Games, exercise room and walking track, Belmont Senior Center – 9...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Police Investigating Stabbing | 11th and N Street

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred at 11th and N Street. On Friday July 22, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., officers responding to the call of a stabbing discovered a 37-year-old Lincoln man with serious injuries in the area of 11th and N Street. The man was taken to a local hospital and his injuries were determined to be life-threatening. He currently remains hospitalized.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Has One More Death From COVID-19

Deaths reported today: 1, a man in his 80s who was hospitalized and vaccinated. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 47 with 34 from Lancaster County (one on a ventilator) and 13 from other communities (none on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Moves to Low Orange

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial is moving from elevated yellow to low orange. The change indicates that the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on our community is high and continues to increase. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird to present the Mayor’s Award of Excellence

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today will present the Mayor’s Award of Excellence for April 2022 to Lincoln Police Officer Jennifer Hurley. The award will be presented at 3 p.m. at the beginning of the City Council meeting at the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th Street. The awards recognize City employees who consistently provide exemplary service and work that demonstrates personal commitment to Lincoln.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains in Elevated Yellow for Fifth Week

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in elevated yellow for a fifth week. Most key indicators have showed a slight decrease over the past week. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Police Release Name of Hit & Run Suspect | 37th & O Street

The Lincoln Police Department is requesting assistance from the community in locating the suspect responsible for a fatal Hit and Run crash that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Alexandor Eskra at 37th & O Street on July 2, 2022. The suspect, Gustavo Cardenas, left the scene on foot shortly after the crash.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Invited to Downtown Streetscape Project Open House July 12

The public is invited to attend the Downtown Corridors project open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 228 N. 21st St. Participants will be introduced to the project and have the opportunity to provide input on initial streetscape concepts for segments of “O”, Ninth and 10th streets downtown. No formal presentation is planned.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Police Announce Arrest in Stabbing | 1300 block N 27th St

Thanks to multiple tips from community members, Lincoln Police Department investigators and the Fugitive Task Force found Steven A. Alexander this morning in an apartment on N 31st Street and Folkways Blvd. Alexander was arrested without incident on a warrant for 1st degree Assault, Manslaughter and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony for the July 1, 2022, stabbing death of 26-year-old Austin Gress of Lincoln.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Vaccine Available for Children Under 5 Starting July 6

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) will provide COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 5 starting Wednesday, July 6. Clinics for this age group will be at LLCHD Monday through Friday with additional clinic locations on some Saturdays. These will be smaller clinics that meet the needs of young children. All clinics are by appointment only.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy