Colorado secretary of state's office OKs Tina Peters' recount request

Summit Daily News
Why a Maryland congressman has spent $1 million on a Colorado liquor license ballot initiative
Democratic congressman from Maryland and his brother, who together own the national Total Wine & More chain, have spent $2 million supporting a potential 2022 Colorado ballot initiative that would loosen the state’s liquor licensing laws and eventually let them open an unlimited number of Colorado stores. U.S. Rep....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Audit finds Oklahoma primary election counts are accurate
(The Center Square) - An audit of Oklahoma's June 28 primary election confirmed the counts were accurate, according to State Election Board Election Secretary Paul Ziriax. Thirty-three of Oklahoma's 77 counties requested post-election audits, according to a news release from the election board. Thirty of those audits were for a single race.
Colorado attorney general responds to DA resignation in San Luis Valley
In the days since taking over the district attorney’s office in the 12th Judicial District, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has already uncovered a backlog of roughly 500 cases.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ohioans vote for party nominees for Ohio House, Senate and choose state party members
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Today, many Ohioans will select their party candidate for the Ohio House of Representatives and Senate, but several of those General Assembly seats are uncontested. Don’t let that deter you from going to the polls. There are other elections on your ballot that are as important,...
coloradopolitics.com
El Paso's voting machines pass accuracy test, contradicting Tina Peters' claim of high error rate
El Paso County election officials began tabulating tens of thousands of ballots over the weekend after the voting machines passed an accuracy test, contradicting claims of a high error rate by Mesa County clerk Tina Peters, who, along with three other candidates, requested a recount after losing her primary race for Secretary of State.
El Paso clerk cites ‘blatantly false’ claims as recount group turns to lawsuits
The clerk and recorder of El Paso County on Sunday shot down allegations from a group of Republican candidates who lost the Colorado primary election but claimed it was fraudulent and now claim a recount of the election is flawed. The candidates are part of Colorado Recount Coalition, which includes Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, […] The post El Paso clerk cites ‘blatantly false’ claims as recount group turns to lawsuits appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Hampshire governor signs police accreditation plans into law
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's law enforcement agencies can seek national certification under a new state program aimed at improving accountability among police officers. An executive order signed by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu last week creates the Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, which he says will "provide a systematic...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Libertarian Party of Georgia asks for 'relief from oppressive ballot laws'
ATLANTA — The Libertarian Party of Georgia has filed a petition for a writ of certiorari with the Supreme Court of the United States to seek relief from the oppressive ballot access laws that limit third-party representation and disenfranchise voters. The party's actions come as a result of an...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Massachusetts man facing charges for bomb threat against Arizona election official
(The Center Square) – A Massachusetts man faces up to 20 years in prison for a bomb threat he made to an elected official in the Arizona Secretary of State’s office. James Clark, a 38-year-old Falmouth resident, has been charged with one count of making a bomb threat, one count of perpetrating a bomb hoax, and one count of communicating an interstate threat, according to the United States Department of Justice.
Colorado has outsize role in conspiracist Mike Lindell’s elections assault
Colorado-based “election integrity” activists and purported fraud in the state’s elections have assumed a prominent place in conspiracist Mike Lindell’s nationwide campaign to prove American elections are not secure. Several Colorado activists, as Newsline has previously reported, helped found the Lindell-funded election nonprofit Cause of America, and Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, has supported election-denying […] The post Colorado has outsize role in conspiracist Mike Lindell’s elections assault appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
coloradopols.com
State Rep. Edie Hooton Withdraws from Race in HD-10
As Marianne Goodland reports for the publication formerly known as The Colorado Statesman:. In a surprise move, state Rep. Edie Hooton announced on Saturday she would not seek reelection to the state House. The Boulder Democrat representing District 10 was running for her fourth and final term in the House…
KPVI Newschannel 6
State leadership approves child advocacy budget increase
The Missouri Court Appointed Special Advocate Association (MOCASA) proposed budget increase passed through the Missouri house, senate, and governor’s office on June 30. “We are incredibly grateful that the governor and legislature approved increased resources to accelerate the growth of CASA advocacy in Missouri. This funding will help boost our efforts to expand to new areas of the state and serve more children in foster care,” stated Leanne Reese, the executive director of MOCASA.
5280.com
Governor Polis Has Said He Wants to Battle Climate Change. Colorado Environmentalists Don’t Believe Him
On January 13, some 200 people gathered outside the state Capitol in Denver, beating drums, chanting, and waving signs. A poster declaring “Your inaction burns our state” rested on the steps; eight red-robed demonstrators with huge clocks over their faces held letters that spelled “Out Of Time”; and a 12-foot-tall canvas bore flame-colored scraps of fabric reading “We Are On Fire Polis.” Inside, Governor Jared Polis was delivering his annual State of the State address.
Only 7 counties remain at worst COVID-19 level in Colorado
After seeing a slight rise in COVID-19 cases from May to July in Colorado, rates continue to drop across the state.
pagosadailypost.com
Colorado’s Newest Wildlife Overpass and Underpass Completed on Highway 160
The Colorado Department of Transportation recently completed the state’s newest wildlife overpass and underpass on U.S. Highway 160 between Durango and Pagosa Springs in southwest Colorado. The wildlife mitigation project will enhance safety for this section of the highway by promoting safer travel for motorists, enhancing the safer movement of wildlife, and reducing wildlife-vehicle collisions.
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolina elections board reverses decision, certifies the state's Green Party
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Green Party is forging ahead with its effort to get its U.S. Senate candidate on the ballot after the State Board of Elections voted to certify the Green Party on Monday, reversing course on a previous vote. Tony Ndege, co-chair of the...
Daily Record
Officials say GOP secretary of state recount is precise
A recount of the Republican secretary of state primary election is ongoing as planned, and the process is running precisely, according to election officials. On Friday, “the El Paso County Elections Department began the Logic and Accuracy test for the 2022 Primary candidate requested recount,” said Chuck Broerman, county clerk, in a statement. “Ms. Tina Peters’ assertion about the Logic and Accuracy Test is incorrect.”
KPVI Newschannel 6
How will new ATV law affects Cerro Gordo County riders?
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that allows registered all-terrain and utility-terrain vehicles to operate in all 99 counties with certain restrictions. The new law took effect July 1, but several county entities, such as the Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board and the sheriff's office, are still discussing the ramifications.
Tina Peters will get primary recount, but not the version she requested
DENVER — Republican Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters' request for a primary election recount has been approved. Peters submitted $255,912.33 on Thursday to pay for a recount in the Colorado Secretary of State's race. Pam Anderson, the former clerk in Jefferson County, defeated Peters in the June...
i-70scout.com
EPA, Justice Department, and State of Colorado settlement with DCP Operating Company LP Resolves Clean Air Act Violations at natural gas plants in Colorado
DENVER (July 25, 2022)- The Department of Justice, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the State of Colorado today announced a settlement with DCP Operating Company LP and five other subsidiaries of DCP Midstream LP that will strengthen leak detection and repair practices at eight natural gas processing plants in Weld County, Colorado, located within the Denver Metro/North Front Range Ozone Nonattainment Area.
